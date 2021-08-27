International
Trudeau urges Ford to “rise” in vaccine trial as Ontario reports 781 new COVID-19 cases
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau called on Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford to “step up” and establish a standardized vaccine test system at a campaign stop in Mississauga on Friday.
“It’s about doing the right thing and doing the smart thing. Already, Prime Minister Horgan and Premier Legault have grown. And I certainly hope that here in Ontario, Prime Minister Ford grows as well,” Trudeau said.
The comments came as part of a $ 1 billion election campaign for a vaccine trial program fund, which would see the federal government pay for the dissemination of vaccine mandate programs at the provincial or territorial level.
Trudeau appeared alongside Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who warned Thursday that without universal vaccination evidence, “we will end up with a patch of apps and programs that will confuse people and not protect public health.”
Meanwhile, local health units in Ontario can come out with their vaccine passport if the province continues to resist, according to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, health medical officer at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) and head of a group representing local public health agencies in the province.
Ford has not held a press conference for more than 3 weeks
On Wednesday, Peel Region Medical Officer Dr. Lawrence Lohalso threw his support behind a vaccine certification program, saying he was exploring local options if the province decides not to introduce one.
The province rejected suggestions this week that it plans to implement vaccine passports. Ontario has consistently resisted such an approach, with Ford previously saying it does not want a “divided society”.
Ford has not held a press conference to get questions from reporters in more than three weeks, as the start of the school year is approaching with the delta variant continuing to spread in the province.
The Vaccine Task Force ends on 31 August
Ontario, meanwhile, confirmed Friday that the work of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution group will be completed by Aug. 31, with the province undergoing more targeted efforts as part of its “last mile strategy.”
Created in November 2020, the working group was temporarily headed by retired General Rick Hillier, who left the job in March this year.
Also among its members was Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who posted on Twitter on Friday, “The job is not done.”
“There are still ongoing vaccine-related issues that need to be addressed, such as stimulants, those under 12, reach to unvaccinated populations, certificates, etc. The province’s public health department will address these issues and more.”
The largest number of daily cases since the beginning of June
Ontario reported 781 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest number of daily cases since early June.
However, 22 of the reported cases are from earlier in the pandemic, by province, and were held due to a data error.
Here are some other key indicators and figures from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health:
The tests are over: 30,063.
Nationwide test positivity rate: three percent.
Active cases: 5,444.
Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases: 158, me87 who need a fan to breathe.
Dead: 17, bringing the official number to 9,489. However, a spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says 14 of those deaths occurred more than two months ago but were kept because of data errors.
vaccination: So far 20,641,600 doses have been administered. More than 82 percent of Ontarians eligible for a vaccine have now received the first dose. Nearly 76 percent have taken both doses.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/covid-19-ontario-august-27-2021-update-1.6155635
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]