Trudeau urges Ford to “rise” in vaccine trial as Ontario reports 781 new COVID-19 cases

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau called on Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford to “step up” and establish a standardized vaccine test system at a campaign stop in Mississauga on Friday.

“It’s about doing the right thing and doing the smart thing. Already, Prime Minister Horgan and Premier Legault have grown. And I certainly hope that here in Ontario, Prime Minister Ford grows as well,” Trudeau said.

The comments came as part of a $ 1 billion election campaign for a vaccine trial program fund, which would see the federal government pay for the dissemination of vaccine mandate programs at the provincial or territorial level.

Trudeau appeared alongside Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who warned Thursday that without universal vaccination evidence, “we will end up with a patch of apps and programs that will confuse people and not protect public health.”

Meanwhile, local health units in Ontario can come out with their vaccine passport if the province continues to resist, according to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, health medical officer at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) and head of a group representing local public health agencies in the province.

Ford has not held a press conference for more than 3 weeks

On Wednesday, Peel Region Medical Officer Dr. Lawrence Lohalso threw his support behind a vaccine certification program, saying he was exploring local options if the province decides not to introduce one.

The province rejected suggestions this week that it plans to implement vaccine passports. Ontario has consistently resisted such an approach, with Ford previously saying it does not want a “divided society”.

Ford has not held a press conference to get questions from reporters in more than three weeks, as the start of the school year is approaching with the delta variant continuing to spread in the province.

The Vaccine Task Force ends on 31 August

Ontario, meanwhile, confirmed Friday that the work of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution group will be completed by Aug. 31, with the province undergoing more targeted efforts as part of its “last mile strategy.”

Created in November 2020, the working group was temporarily headed by retired General Rick Hillier, who left the job in March this year.

Also among its members was Dr. Isaac Bogoch, who posted on Twitter on Friday, “The job is not done.”

“There are still ongoing vaccine-related issues that need to be addressed, such as stimulants, those under 12, reach to unvaccinated populations, certificates, etc. The province’s public health department will address these issues and more.”

The largest number of daily cases since the beginning of June

Ontario reported 781 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest number of daily cases since early June.

However, 22 of the reported cases are from earlier in the pandemic, by province, and were held due to a data error.

Here are some other key indicators and figures from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health:

The tests are over: 30,063.

Nationwide test positivity rate: three percent.

Active cases: 5,444.

Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases: 158, me87 who need a fan to breathe.

Dead: 17, bringing the official number to 9,489. However, a spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says 14 of those deaths occurred more than two months ago but were kept because of data errors.

vaccination: So far 20,641,600 doses have been administered. More than 82 percent of Ontarians eligible for a vaccine have now received the first dose. Nearly 76 percent have taken both doses.