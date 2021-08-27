US warship crosses Taiwan Strait after Chinese offensive drills





US Navy Arleigh Burke Missile Destroyer USS Kidd passes along with USS aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt as it participates in the Northern Edge 2019 Exercise in the Gulf of Alaska May 16, 2019. Photo taken May 16, 2019. US Navy / Communication Massive 3rd Class Specialist Sean Lynch / Leaflet through REUTERS./File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) – A U.S. warship and a U.S. Coast Guard ship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the latest in what Washington calls routine operations through the sensitive waterway separating Taiwan from China, which claims the self-governing island Me The move comes amid rising military tensions in the past two years between Taiwan and China, and follows Chinese offensive drills last week, with warships and fighter jets training in the southwest and southeast of the island. Read more Kidd, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher from the Arleigh Burke class, accompanied by the Coast Guard Munro cutter, passed “through international waters in accordance with international law,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement. “The legal passage of ships through the Taiwan Strait shows the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails and operates wherever international law allows,” it said. The U.S. Navy has conducted such operations every month and more, angering China, which sees Taiwan as its territory and has never given up using force to take control of the democratic island. Read more The United States, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is its most important international backer and the island’s main arms seller. Chinese state-controlled media has captured the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in recent weeks to portray US support for Taiwan and regional allies as unstable. But the administration of US President Joe Biden has been quick to dismiss any link between Afghanistan and the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific. Vice President Kamala Harris accused China of “excessive maritime harassment and claims” during trips to Vietnam and Singapore this week, the latest in a series of visits by senior US officials to the Indo-Pacific aimed at boosting US engagement in the region. Read more Reporting by Michael Martina and Idrees Ali; edited by Jonathan Oatis Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

