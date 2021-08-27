President Duterte plans to run for Vice President

MANILA Rodrigo Duterte has dominated politics in the Philippines since becoming president five years ago, with an anti-drug crusade blamed for thousands of extrajudicial killings and a campaign of pressure against opposition leaders and the news media.

Now, with only months left in his six-year term, his opponents fear he is laying the groundwork to stay in power for years to come.

Mr Duterte announced this week that he intended to run for vice-president in next May’s election. Critics say it is an open attempt by Mr Duterte, 76, to save himself from his political sins as he faces possible prosecution by the International Criminal Court. An ICC report last year said there was enough evidence to show that crimes against humanity were committed in Mr Dutertes’ bloody drug war, which has left thousands dead.

But Mr Duterte says he still has work to do, most notably the drug war and his fight against the country’s communist uprising.