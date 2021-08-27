International
President Duterte plans to run for Vice President
MANILA Rodrigo Duterte has dominated politics in the Philippines since becoming president five years ago, with an anti-drug crusade blamed for thousands of extrajudicial killings and a campaign of pressure against opposition leaders and the news media.
Now, with only months left in his six-year term, his opponents fear he is laying the groundwork to stay in power for years to come.
Mr Duterte announced this week that he intended to run for vice-president in next May’s election. Critics say it is an open attempt by Mr Duterte, 76, to save himself from his political sins as he faces possible prosecution by the International Criminal Court. An ICC report last year said there was enough evidence to show that crimes against humanity were committed in Mr Dutertes’ bloody drug war, which has left thousands dead.
But Mr Duterte says he still has work to do, most notably the drug war and his fight against the country’s communist uprising.
I may not have the power to give direction or instruction, but I can always express my opinions in public, he said of his potential new role as vice president.
He has long flirted with the idea of staying in government, though he repeatedly said over the past year that he was tired of the presidency, which he claimed had affected his health.
Then, late Wednesday, during a meeting of the national television cabinet, Mr. Duterte said unequivocally: All right, I will run for vice president. Then I will continue the crusade.
Political and defense analyst Chester Cabalza, founder of the Manila-based Research Institute for International Development and Security, said Mr Duterte’s decision was clearly intended to save him from prosecution.
However, international law has been tested to have teeth against world leaders who have committed crimes against humanity, Cabalza said in an interview. And that will not spare him from his political sins.
In addition, he said, Mr. Duterte likes to be portrayed as the man in charge, and playing in the second villa is not his style.
We will see clashes and disruptions if that happens, said Mr. Cabalza, adding that presidents who lose health can also work against him.
In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately, each serving a single six-year term. The constitution prohibits a president from seeking re-election, but allows him or her to run for a lower post thereafter.
Two former grafted presidents, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, were elected to other public offices after completing their terms as country leaders.
There is no legal reason why Mr. Duterte cannot be prosecuted as president, but he has made it clear that he will oppose any call from the international court. A vice president would have less power to do so, but Duterte hopes to run alongside Senator Christopher Lawrence Go as the presidential candidate.
If both men win, political experts say, Mr Go could either resign to allow Mr Duterte to enter as leader or allow Mr Duterte to govern the country by proxy, ensuring he escapes prosecution. .
Harry Roque, the presidents’ spokesman, confirmed on Thursday that Mr Duterte was waiting now for Mr Go to decide on his candidacy.
Mr Go did not respond to a call for comment and has not publicly addressed the issue of running for president. In a statement to local reporters, he told Mr Duterte: “I promised to serve him for as long as he lives. And that promise includes caring for his children when he is gone.
Mr. Duterte’s decision puts him in a skirmish with his daughter, Sara Duterte, the mayor of Davao City. She has grown in popularity as a potential successor to his father, but is not a member of his political party.
She did not seem to be entertained by the latest development. She said her father had informed her in advance of his decision and that it was not a pleasant event.
Mr Roque, for his part, said he did not want to comment on an internal family matter.
Among other figures who have indicated they plan to run for the presidency are Senator Manny Pacquiao, the boxing star who made his sporting popularity in a career in politics; Francisco Domagoso, the current mayor of Manila, who was once a matinee idol known as Isko Moreno; and Vice President Leni Robredo, the opposition leader who is a lawyer and a former member of Congress.
Former Congressman Neri Colmenares, a human rights lawyer, said Mr Duterte’s announcement appeared to be an attempt to perpetuate his political dynasty. He suggested that the president was using the Constitution.
Mr. Duterte remains popular in the impoverished Philippines, though his brilliance has faded somewhat from allegations of corruption and extrajudicial killings, according to various polls. Allegations of corruption have also followed Mr. Dutertes Covid-19’s response; he has refused to dismiss his health secretary for discrepancies in the accounting of state funds.
He is now a lame duck and will surely lose in the 2022 election, Mr. Colmenares predicted.
Mr. Colmenares, who is one of the group of lawyers who filed charges against Mr Duterte before the ICC, added, his desire for immunity only shows that he fears the International Criminal Court despite all his shame of being a fearless president.
The only way Mr. Duterte can escape prosecution is for him to stay on as president, Mr. Colmenares added, and the only way he can do that is through the back door.
He hopes to escape prosecution after being out of power, he said. Not only is she legally insane, but she also exposes his real fear of going to jail.
