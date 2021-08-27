As the Taliban invade Afghanistan, India fears an increasingly hostile regionExBulletin



MUMBAI One of the most prominent symbols of Afghanistan’s democracy, the national parliament, with its giant bronze dome and marble fountains was a gift from the world’s largest democracy.

Alongside the United States, India has spent the past 20 years trying to promote a democratic system in Afghanistan. He invested $ 3 billion in the construction of Afghan roads, bridges, schools and clinics.

In 2015, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Kabul to inaugurate the $ 90 million parliament, made of marble extracted from Rajasthan. He and the then President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani spoke for their “special friendship” which was “bound by a thousand bonds.”

Now, with Ghani out of power, the withdrawal of the United States and the takeover of the Taliban, India is one of the countries that can lose the most.

Diplomats and analysts say that for India, the change of power in Kabul almost certainly means the painful loss of another democracy, albeit a besieged one, which relies on US support in an otherwise largely hostile region. It could also mean a loss of security and safety for India if militants from Pakistan, its neighbor and its archives, expand their training bases in Afghanistan.



And it most likely, they say, would mean a loss of Indian power and economic influence in a region increasingly dominated by another neighbor it is concerned about: China.

Afghanistan’s ambassador to India is still in New Delhi

First, India needs to understand who its new contact is in Kabul or if it has it there at all. India it is said that there has been communication with the Taliban. But Afghanistan’s ambassador to New Delhi says he still had none with the militant group.

“The last half week has been very difficult. Our communications [with Indian officials] remain untouched, “said Farid Mamundzay, ambassador to NPR from New Delhi. As far as he knows, he is still Afghanistan ‘s legal representative in India.” But as things get clearer in the weeks and months ahead, there are likely to be changes. “

Mamundzay will have to decide whether to stay if requested by the Taliban. He has concerns about the group’s record for women’s rights, though the Taliban have said they will be more moderate than in the past.



“So far, their messages and rhetoric have been quite soft. Now it’s up to them to prove they love him,” Mamundzay says. “If they mean it, then of course I would continue to serve my people. But if meaning is lacking, and only words exist, then I would not continue to cooperate with the next government.”

India ‘s biggest concern is Pakistan’ s security and role



When the U.S. timeline for the withdrawal became clear earlier this year, New Delhi is believed to have quietly set up channels of communication with the Taliban, though Indian officials will not confirm this.

As the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, they reportedly contacted Indian officials, saying they would guarantee the safety of Indian diplomats if they kept their embassy in Kabul open. According to Hindustan Times, Indian officials weighed in on the Taliban’s offer, but then took the intelligence that gave them a pause: that Pakistan-based militants may have entered Kabul with the Taliban. On August 17, India evacuated its diplomats based in Kabul and closes its embassyWith She had previously closed her consulates in other Afghan cities.

India’s worst fear is that Afghanistan will become a haven for militants from Pakistan. India and Pakistan are neighbors with nuclear weapons and enemies who have fought many wars. Pakistan has long ties to the Taliban and has long given refuge to militants attacking India.

“Our strategic interest is to make sure that our borders are secure and protected from the influx of terrorist groups and that a neighbor like Pakistan does not take advantage of the situation in Afghanistan as it has in the past,” said Nirupama Rao, a former secretary. Foreign Minister of India, says for NPR.

Thus, when India reportedly took over intelligence regarding the alleged presence of Pakistani militants in Kabul this month, it decided not to take any risks.

Rao, who has also served as India’s ambassador to the US and China, says India would like Washington to put pressure on Pakistan to stop any flow of militants to Afghanistan.

“We obviously can not let Afghanistan turn into a dark era,” she says.

The future is uncertain for Indian projects in Afghanistan



In addition to building Afghan infrastructure, India has helped organize trade routes to Afghanistan and through it to countries in Central Asia. It secured the lifting of US sanctions to build the $ 8 billion Chabahar port in Iran, in the hope it could be a major trade route to Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan. India was also part of a consortium that planned a distance of 4,400 kilometers the railway network connecting Afghanistan with Europewith

Now those projects face an uncertain future.

“This is a strategic plan that India has nurtured for a very long time, and now all that investment has come to a severe halt, given the developments in Afghanistan,” says Happymon Jacob, professor of diplomacy at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. With “It could end up being a lot of work. Better it is better for India to do its trade with other countries, instead of leaning back and reaching Central Asia.”

India also gave priority to education for Afghans. it built girls’ schoolsThousands of Afghan students have been educated with Indian Universities. This week, many of them watching in horror as Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban, wondering if they will ever return home.

“India has been a great historical partner of the Afghan people. Our relationship has not been just government-government. We had this relationship in many layers,” says Mamundzay.

He hopes it will continue.

“We need Indian investment in Afghanistan. We need Indian technology, Indian resources,“, says the ambassador.

But China may be able to invest even more in Afghanistan.

India fears growing over China’s influence in Afghanistan

India and China are the two most populous countries in the world. They share the longest unmarked border in the world, stretching more than 2,100 kilometers, and they have fought over it many times. Tensions have been particularly high since a border clash in June 2020 left 20 Indian troops dead. India chose to retaliate outside the battlefield by banning dozens of Chinese-owned applications, including TikTok.

Meanwhile, China has built a giant global infrastructure network including roads, pipelines, power plants and ports, called the Belt and Road Initiative.

India is not part of it. But Pakistan is and Afghanistan could soon be, too.

“China ‘s rise in Afghanistan will try to unify the whole region minus, of course, India,” says Jacob. “It will also strengthen fears in India that a current Chinese siege is taking place.”

They want to build that “big steel wall” to use [Chinese leader] Xi Jinping’s words, “Rao says. Beijing, she says, is eager to” exploit Afghanistan ‘s rich natural resources and bring Afghanistan across this network of connectivity. And they will not talk about human rights while doing so. “

For India, the potential expansion of Chinese infrastructure in Afghanistan means the world’s largest democracy can be further economically isolated in its own backyard.

All of this could make it harder for India to be the democratic bastion against China as Washington wants.

While not allies of the treaty, the US and India have a close strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific. Just this week, they have been conducting joint naval exercises along with Australia and Japan. In recent years, US and Indian officials have said their ties are closer than ever. Visiting New Delhi in May, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US-Indian partnership “is vital, strong and increasingly productive”.

But the US withdrawal from Afghanistan could leave this close partner in a difficult situation.

“The credibility of the United States is completely in Afghanistan and that definitely resonates throughout the region,” Rao says. “Being from the region, India really sees this through the lenses of this neighborhood.”

The US may leave, but in the end, she says, “We have to get the pieces.”