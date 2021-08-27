Queen Elizabeth II to attend UN Climate Change Conference

Queen Elizabeth II will attend the United Nations conference on climate change in Scotland in November, organizers said Friday, marking a rare monarch public association with a controversial global policy issue.

According to royal website, the queen will attend a conference reception, which was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 world leaders, activists and climate activists from around the world, including President Joe Biden, are expected to gather for the conference, hosted by the UK.

As usual, further details regarding the queen’s engagement, including the date, will not be released until closer to the date, according to Buckingham Palace. E conference will take place in Glasgow October 31 – November 12.

But the organizers were on the moon, according to their posts on social media.

Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 conference, said on Twitter that it is “absolutely satisfied” the queen will be at the event.

The official Twitter account for the conference also posted the news on Twitter.