Half of American teens have at least one shot with the Covid vaccine





Half of the 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, White House response coordinator Covid-19 said Friday. We have now achieved a major breakthrough in our efforts to vaccinate adolescents, said Jeff Zients, response coordinator, at a news conference with the Covid-19 White House Response Team. The pace of vaccinations has increased in recent weeks as the extremely contagious Delta variant caused an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the country, all of which have reached unprecedented levels since last winter. This is a critical breakthrough as millions of children return to school, and in fact the rate of vaccination among teens is growing faster than any other age group, Zients said. And we will continue to do everything we can to vaccinate this group of teens.

Adolescent vaccination is especially important now that schools are reopening, as children under the age of 12 are not yet authorized to receive any of the vaccines, and vaccinating as many people around them as possible will help keep them safe. tha Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is human nature to protect our children above all, and the best way to protect them is to vaccinate all those who are eligible and to surround children who have not yet been vaccinated, with people who are vaccinated to effectively protect them from Covid damage, Drs. Walensky said, adding that widespread vaccination, coupled with measures such as camouflage and social distancing, would help keep children safe in a school environment. The Food and Drug Administration first extended its emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents in May, so there was not much time for them to be inoculated. Earlier this week, the FDA gave full approval for the Pfizers vaccine to people 16 years of age and older, but it is still unclear when such approval, which could make it easier to enforce vaccine mandates, could be granted. for teens and young children.

