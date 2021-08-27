Michel Barnier joins long list of leaders vying to unite French center-right | FRENCH

This week’s statement by Michel Barnier, the former chief EU negotiator for Brexit, that he intends to run for president of France has added to the uncertainty of a crowded field of candidates running to represent the traditional right in the elections. next spring.

Right-wing Les Rpublicains, the party of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, is facing an increasingly complex battle to identify a 2022 presidential candidate to rival center-right Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen, who polls show currently, they may once again face each other in the final.

Barnier has joined a long list of politicians vying to be elected as candidates for the French right.

The former EU commissioner, 70, is portrayed by his close allies as a veteran of consensual politics seeking to unite the right and reconcile a divided France that has been hit by voter frustration and abstention, as well as protests. on the street as yellow vests motion and current demonstrations against the Covid health transition.

But although Barniers’ role in the Brexit negotiations earned him respect among bureaucrats and diplomats as a skilled behind-the-scenes operator, he is not a well-known name in France.

Despite his long political career which began at the age of 14 when he campaigned for Charles de Gaulles’s presidential candidacy in 1965 and saw him later serve in local politics in the Alps, as well as in parliament and government, the image of his in France remains professor and a little harsh.

Barnier, a grandfather, has seen the French media wonder if at the age of 70 he could run against France’s youngest post-war leader, Macron, who has already fired voters from the center-right pro-European base. which Barnier is seeking to appeal to.

Les Rpublicains have until the end of September to decide whether to hold a primary open ballot to select a figure. The coming years see the presidential election as open to surprises and challenges that could ruin Macron-Le Pen’s final prediction. But to have a chance, the traditional right would have to unite behind a single candidate.

Barnier, who defines his political stance as a patriot and European this week, set out his views on restoring state authority as well as immigration control. He did not say whether he would agree to stay in a possible primary race for the Les Rpublicains party.

So far, the key player in a Les Rpublicains primary race would be Valrie Pcresse, head of the wealthy Le-de-France region outside Paris and a former budget minister under Sarkozy. She has said it is time for a female candidate, is currently voting higher than Barnier and is more popular.

But the feud over the selection of a candidate is being dominated by Xavier Bertrand, a former minister under Sarkozy, who now heads the northeastern Hauts-de-France region. He is voting little on Pcresse and while campaigning across France to win over working-class voters, he argues that he is the only heavy political weight that can beat Macron and Le Pen. He has stated he will run for president in any case and refuses to run in the party’s primary race.

Laurent Wauquiez, a former former party leader, this week warned against further splits, saying right-wing presidential candidates are multiplying at an alarming rate. He said he would not run on his own.