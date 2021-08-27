



Ottawa is now dealing with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to ready-made vaccines, things look much different than the other waves. The vast majority of institutions currently remain open, and many have introduced vaccination policies for both staff and members of the public. So if you are wondering about the rules for that big fall music festival, or want to know if your child’s teacher needs both pictures, tick this page. We will update regularly to bring you the latest information. One thing to note: COVID-19 vaccination policies usually do not apply to people who may show medical reasons that prevent them from becoming immunized. People in western Quebec should also be aware that their province is setting up a vaccine passport system starting September 1st. Health sector Ontario health officials have instructed hospitals across Ontario to come up with a vaccination plan, and local health facilities have followed suit. All staff at Ottawa Hospital should receive the first dose of the vaccine by September 7 and the second by October 15.

should receive the first dose of the vaccine by September 7 and the second by October 15. IN Queensway Carleton Hospital , all employees should have had both doses by October 15th.

, all employees should have had both doses by October 15th. Regional Children’s Hospital, title , is making dual vaccination mandatory for staff, contractors, volunteers and students. Politics starts on September 7th.

, is making dual vaccination mandatory for staff, contractors, volunteers and students. Politics starts on September 7th. E Bruyre Hospital is ordering vaccines for anyone who works, learns, conducts research, volunteers, or is a member of his or her designated care program since Sept. 7.

is ordering vaccines for anyone who works, learns, conducts research, volunteers, or is a member of his or her designated care program since Sept. 7. Employees in Montfort Hospital should have the first dose by September 7th and the second by October 15th.

should have the first dose by September 7th and the second by October 15th. According to West Quebec health authority, vaccination will eventually be mandatory in Hull, Gatineau and Pontiac Hospitals for any health worker who spends more than 15 minutes with patients.

for any health worker who spends more than 15 minutes with patients. Private long-term care homes run by Chartwell Residence Residences, Extendicare, Responsive Group Inc., Revera Inc. and Sienna Senior Living will require employees to be fully vaccinated by October 12, and those who are not will be placed on unpaid leave. School boards With personal classes set to return, the province has also instructed Ontario school boards to come up with their own vaccination policies. E Ottawa Catholic School Board is demanding that all employees, bus drivers, frequent essential visitors, believers and other professionals be either fully vaccinated by September 7 or agree to regular tests and participate in a vaccine education program.

is demanding that all employees, bus drivers, frequent essential visitors, believers and other professionals be either fully vaccinated by September 7 or agree to regular tests and participate in a vaccine education program. Vaccines are not currently mandatory for students or staff at Ottawa-Carleton County School Board. A special board meeting on August 24 was expected to debate policies that might require staff, volunteers and guests to be vaccinated, but the discussion was postponed.

A special board meeting on August 24 was expected to debate policies that might require staff, volunteers and guests to be vaccinated, but the discussion was postponed. ECenter-East Catholic School Council, The board of the French Catholic school of Ottawa, is looking for school staff for evidence of vaccination, and anyone who is not vaccinated will need to undergo regular training and screening. All students, staff, faculty, and advisors at the University of Ottawa will soon need to show that they have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Hugo Belanger / Radio Canada) Colleges and universities E University of Ottawa is requiring all students, staff, faculty and advisors to have received the first dose of COVID-19 by 7 September and the second by 15 October.

is requiring all students, staff, faculty and advisors to have received the first dose of COVID-19 by 7 September and the second by 15 October. IN Carleton University, anyone appearing on campus should have received the first dose by September 8th and the second by October 15th.

anyone appearing on campus should have received the first dose by September 8th and the second by October 15th. Algonquin College is ordering the first doses for students, staff, contractors and visitors by September 7th and the second doses by October 12th. The policy covers its campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke.

is ordering the first doses for students, staff, contractors and visitors by September 7th and the second doses by October 12th. The policy covers its campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke. Students, staff and faculty Queen’s University in Kingston must either be fully vaccinated by September 7 or have a plan in place. Visitors must also adhere to that policy.

in Kingston must either be fully vaccinated by September 7 or have a plan in place. Visitors must also adhere to that policy. All students, staff, contractors and visitors in all threeSt. College Lawrencecampuses should be fully vaccinated this fall, with students and faculty expected to have had at least one stroke in time for Orientation Day on September 7th. Being surrounded Both OC Transpo AND Outaouais Transportation Company (STO) are part of the federally regulated transportation sector, which means the government will require employees to be vaccinated by the end of October.

AND are part of the federally regulated transportation sector, which means the government will require employees to be vaccinated by the end of October. For now, vaccination is not mandatory for OC Transpo drivers and other employees, not even required for riders. The same goes for STO with

drivers and other employees, not even required for riders. The same goes for with until Via the Railway is highly recommending its employees to be immunized against COVID-19, it is currently not mandatory. Travelers do not even have to be vaccinated.

is highly recommending its employees to be immunized against COVID-19, it is currently not mandatory. Travelers do not even have to be vaccinated. E Ottawa International Airport Authority is encouraging its employees to be fully vaccinated and is currently working on how the federal mandate for its workforce would be implemented. According to a spokesman, the policy will apply only to its employees, not those of “campus organizations”. People watch the Ottawa Redblacks training camp in July. As of September 12, anyone 12 years and older who wants to watch a Redblacks game at TD Place must either be fully vaccinated or have had a recent negative test for COVID-19. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press) SPORTS Starting Sept. 12, anyone hoping to catch up Ottawa Red and Blacks or Atltico Ottawa at the TD Place stadium there will be two options: indicate that they have taken two doses at least two weeks before the game day, or offer a negative test result taken within 48 hours of the game time.

or at the TD Place stadium there will be two options: indicate that they have taken two doses at least two weeks before the game day, or offer a negative test result taken within 48 hours of the game time. The rules are a little stricter for fans of Ottawa of the 67s , as the Ontario Hockey League policy will require that anyone appearing in the TD Place arena have had both doses. Negative tests do not introduce you.

, as the Ontario Hockey League policy will require that anyone appearing in the TD Place arena have had both doses. Negative tests do not introduce you. There is currently no room for policies for Ottawa Senators fans go to the Canadian TireCentre, though the team’s first pre-season game is not until the end of September. Arts and entertainment Major museums and galleries like it Canadian Museum of History AND National Gallery of Canada have not publicly announced mandatory vaccine policies for visitors or employees.

AND have not publicly announced mandatory vaccine policies for visitors or employees. E National Arts Center is scheduled to reopen on September 10th and visitors currently do not have to show evidence they received their shots.

is scheduled to reopen on September 10th and visitors currently do not have to show evidence they received their shots. Music festivals Bluesfest and CityFolk are holding smaller, fully Canadian publications in September, and anyone wishing to participate must first indicate that they have been fully vaccinated. First responders E Ottawa Police Service has been consulting with the Ontario Police Chief Association for the adoption of a vaccination policy, but the decision has not been announced.

has been consulting with the Ontario Police Chief Association for the adoption of a vaccination policy, but the decision has not been announced. A policy is also at work for Ontario Provincial Police members.

members. The city of Ottawa says it is in the midst of developing a police force that would cover the first responders as well fire-extinguishers AND medical assistants.

AND The province has said it allambulance servicesthere should be a vaccination policy for paramedics by September 7th. Shopping and dining Large shopping malls as well Rideau Center , St. Shopping Center Laurent AND Bayshore Shopping Center have not publicly announced any vaccination policy on their websites or social media.

, AND have not publicly announced any vaccination policy on their websites or social media. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is advising its members not to create their own vaccination policies.

