The US is sending 2.2 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to South Africa

2,217,150 doses are being donated through the global vaccination program Covid-19 Global Access Vaccines, or COVAX, the official said. Cumulatively, the US will have donated nearly 8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to South Africa.

These latest doses are part of President Joe Biden’s commitment to donate 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines worldwide. Biden has said he wants America to be an “arsenal of vaccines” in the fight against Covid-19 and has repeatedly stressed that it has nothing to do with accepting vaccines.

Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the US would donate one million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam. The vice president made the announcement during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday.

The latest donation to South Africa comes about a month after the US sent 5.7 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine there, which was its largest bilateral donation to date.