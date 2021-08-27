The US is sending 2.2 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to South Africa

2,217,150 doses are being donated through the global vaccination program Covid-19 Global Access Vaccines, or COVAX, the official said. Cumulatively, the US will have donated nearly 8 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to South Africa.
These latest doses are part of President Joe Biden’s commitment to donate 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines worldwide. Biden has said he wants America to be an “arsenal of vaccines” in the fight against Covid-19 and has repeatedly stressed that it has nothing to do with accepting vaccines.
Earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the US would donate one million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam. The vice president made the announcement during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Wednesday.
The latest donation to South Africa comes about a month after the US sent 5.7 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine there, which was its largest bilateral donation to date.
Biden pledged at the Group of Seven summit earlier this year to buy and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer to countries around the world. The first of those doses was shipped to Rwanda earlier this month.
The move to donate hundreds of millions of vaccines worldwide will also serve to counter the efforts of Russia and China to use their state-funded vaccines to expand their global influence. The White House has said it is concerned about efforts by Russia and China to use vaccines to make geopolitical gains.
Officials have said 200 million of the 500 million doses will be delivered by the end of this year, and another 300 million doses will be delivered in the first half of 2022. About 75% of these vaccines will be shared with COVAX and about 25% will be allocated directly to countries in need.
The Biden administration has also already distributed 80 million doses that the President initially pledged to donate from oversupply to the US.
The president has also said that $ 2 billion in US contributions would go towards a global coronavirus vaccine initiative and provide support for COVAX. He also promised an additional $ 2 billion in funding contributions from other nations and achieving dose-sharing targets.
