Disposable plastic plates and cutlery and polystyrene cups will be banned in England under government plans as it seeks to reduce plastic that pollutes the environment.

A public consultation will begin in the fall and the ban could be in effect for several years. The move was welcomed by activists, but they said overall progress in cutting plastic waste was at a snail pace, with The EU banned these and other articles in Julywith

The average person uses 18 discarded plastic plates and 37 disposable knives, forks and spoons each year, according to ministers, while the resilience of plastic waste means it kills more than a million birds and 100,000 mammals and turtles each year worldwide. with

The government will also impose a tax on plastic packaging from April 2022. This will pay 200 per tonne for plastics that have less than 30% recycled content, to encourage greater use of recycled material.

The government tariff on plastic bags has reduced their use in supermarkets by 95% since 2015, and this prohibited plastic microbes in washing products in 2018 and one use plastic straw, cotton buds and beverage mixer in 2020. A deposit refund scheme for plastic bottles will not be in place in the UK until the end of 2024, earlier, six years after it was announced by the government as a key environmental policy.

We have all seen the damage that plastic does to our environment, said Environment Secretary George Eustice. It is our right to impose measures that will treat carelessly dispersed plastic in our parks and green spaces and beaches. We have made progress to turn the tide into plastic, now we are looking to go one step further.

Plastic items from ready-to-eat foods and beverages dominate waste in the world’s oceans, according to research published in June, with disposable bags, plastic bottles, food containers and food wrappers the four most prevalent.

Research in 2020 found that people in the US and the UK produced more plastic waste per person than any other large country. Microplastic pollution has contaminated the entire planet, from the summit of Mount Everest to the deepest oceans.

Will McCallum, at Greenpeace in the UK, said: Banning discarded plastic items like plates and cutlery is a welcome move, but the UK government is simply managing to catch up with the EU. After years of talking about being a global leader in the field, the UK government has managed to hit a huge total of four single-use plastic and microplastic items. This snail-piece approach is not leadership.

McCallum said ministers should bring in legally binding targets to halve single-use plastics by 2025 and ban waste plastic exports. The British public has long been willing and willing to move away from the pollution of discarded plastic, he said. Is the government listening?

Hugo Tagholm, at Surfers Against Sewage, said the new government proposals were welcome, but belated: This alone will not turn the tide. He said the deposit return scheme for plastic bottles should include all bottles.

There should also be a focus on reducing waste at source, said Libby Peake from the Green Alliance expert group: Alternatives [to single-use plastic plates and cutlery] made from other materials are also not necessary and will save environmental problems for the future. We need to address the root of the problem by redesigning the system and tackling the ousted society once and for all.

The government intends to make companies pay the full cost of recycling and disposing of their packaging and has been consulted on introducing the scheme, called extended producer responsibility on a phased basis by 2023. It has also been consulted on plans to ensure that recycling schemes are consistent across the country, with people often confused by different rules in different countries.

The government is also taking action to treat plastic waste through Plastics Pact in the UK, which is investigating possible action by 2025 on items including fresh packagesPVC adhesive film, stickers and pieces of fruits and vegetables, plastic pieces of coffee and tea bags.