September More than nine months after it was approved for emergency use in the United States, the first doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine will arrive off the Australian coast. The second mRNA (delivered ribonucleic acid) vaccine against coronavirus is a welcome help between a period of persistent blockages and record numbers of cases.

But Australia, the very slow spread of vaccines has been hampered by the failure of a developed vaccine candidate in the country, as well as changes in age group recommendations for the AstraZeneca vaccine as a result of its association with rare but blood clots.

But most of all, insufficient supplies of mRNA vaccines mainly the vaccine co-produced by Pfizer and German firm BioNTech have undoubtedly slowed the pace. What stops Australia from producing its own doses?

Small biotechnology sector

Dr Archa Fox, an RNA (ribonucleic acid) expert at the University of Western Australia, says the mRNA technology was initially tested for cancer treatments.

About 10 years ago, companies like Moderna, BioNTech and CureVac were created, basically trying to get this research idea to make RNA, modifying it [and] sending it to cells to deliver some therapeutic benefit, she says.

What they found in the early clinical trials was that there was a strong immune response.

They actually realized that maybe they could use that immune response for vaccines.

In 2018, mRNA vaccines were announced as a new era in vaccinology for their high power, rapid development capacity and potential for low cost production and safe administration.

People wait in line outside a Covid-19 vaccination clinic on the outskirts of Sydney, Bankstown. NSW reported 882 new Covid cases on Friday. Photo: Loren Elliott / Reuters

Although the two Covid mRNA vaccines were quickly introduced to the market, the technology has been evolving for years, Fox says.

There was actually only Moderna and BioNTech. They were not large companies and had not yet managed to bring a drug to market.

In some respects, it is not surprising that there has been no local production of Covid mRNA vaccines to date.

Given that our biotechnology sector is small enough to begin with, there was no commercial appetite to get into something that was still untested at that point, Fox says.

Prof. Trent Munro of the University of Queensland says the relative lack of biotechnology infrastructure in Australia, compared to countries such as the US, Singapore and South Korea, is also a factor. The complex pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure was very limited here, outside the CSL and some small facilities.

Slow down the sign

Just in May, the federal government announced a market approach, citing offers from biotech firms interested in producing mRNA vaccines on the ground. The government received proposals last month from a number of local players, including chairman CSL Limited, which is currently the only ground-based vaccine manufacturer in Australia.

Only in May did the federal government call for bids from biotech firms interested in producing mRNA vaccines on the ground.

The Australian biotechnology company has produced local doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is an adenovirus-based vaccine. Prior to discontinuing a vaccine trial at the University of Queensland, the candidate vaccine resulted in false-positive HIV CSL test results was also contracted by komonwealth to supply 51 million doses of that vaccine.

Lorna Meldrum, vice president of pandemic preparedness at Seqirus, the CSLs vaccine division, says the firm already has an mRNA research program, with human clinical trials for flu vaccines starting next year.

We were actively exploring mRNA production options for the company, she says.

Vaccine production capacity cannot be established overnight, she says. It takes time and investment.

Complex technology

Each of the cells in our body contains genetic material in the form of DNA, with its shape known as a two-stranded helix.

RNA is similar, but instead it is one-strand: viruses use it as their genetic code, while in many organisms including humans it is made from enzymes that unblock the double-stranded DNA and make a copy of one of the threads.

There are different types of RNA. A particular type, RNA sent RNA, in short, has a crucial role as the project for protein production and is naturally present in all of our cells.

Covid mRNA Vaccines contain a synthetic RNA sequence that tells cells in our body to produce the peak protein of the Covid-19 virus. The presence of that spicy protein which during a true Covid infection is used by the virus to infect our cells then triggers an immune response.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at AstraZeneca Laboratories in Macquarie Park, Sydney. Photo: Nick Moir / EPA

The design can be easily modified to encode other proteins, which means that it is not limited to Covid treatment alone.

Simply put, Covid mRNA vaccines are made in a three-step process: as a first step, bacteria grow DNA strands into small molecules known as plasmids, which are then purified and converted to mRNA by enzymes. The final step is to coat the mRNA in a layer of lipids a class of substances to which fats belong.

The final step in the process is the most challenging, says Prof Robert Booy of the University of Sydney. It’s very important because mRNA breaks down quickly if it is not protected and shut down.

Max Rossetto, head of business development at Luina Bio, agrees. Luina Bio is a Brisbane-based pharmaceutical company, among the firms that have submitted a domestic production proposal to the federal government.

In mRNA vaccines the trick is not so much to make RNA as to make the lipid capsule around it, says Rossetto. Finding this technology is what made Pfizer and Moderna so successful.

Dr Wayne Finlayson, chief executive of Servatus, a Sunshine Coast-based drug maker and maker who has also submitted a government offer, says to his knowledge only two companies in the world currently produce lipid nanoparticle capsules.

Both Moderna and Pfizer transfer it out, he says. We would have to develop that technology in Australia if no one would give it to us.

IP licensing

In governments’ approach to the market, he called for mRNA production proposals that would be fully operational on a population scale over a period of 12 months to three years.

Booy says several factors could result in production disruptions, including supply chain issues for raw materials and vaccine licensing issues. (In a statement, Pfizer says its vaccine against Covid involves the use of more than 280 materials from 86 suppliers in 19 different countries.)

Finlayson believes the fastest way to full-scale production would be to license Covid vaccines outside of Pfizer and Moderna. If we had the money and were instructed to do it, we could do it in maybe 18 months.

Munro has a similar assessment, but is less optimistic: Even if we were to make Pfizer or Moderna come and partner with someone, my view is a time frame of 18 months to two years in the best of circumstances.

In May, BioNTech announced it would set up a regional vaccine production facility in Singapore. In the same month, it signed a licensing agreement with Chinese firm Fosun Pharma to allow domestic production of 1 billion doses of its Covid vaccine.

They are unlikely to set up in Australia in the near future. In a statement to Guardian Australia, Pfizer says it is focused on global production in our Europe and US manufacturing centers for the pandemic supply of our Covid-19 vaccine in Australia.

Once the pandemic supply phase is complete and we enter a regular supply phase, Pfizer will evaluate all additional production options available.

Australian Minister of Science, Christian Porter, said last week the chances of Pfizer or Moderna licensing their IP to a local manufacturer were remote, and that discussions were ongoing with Moderna whom Guardian Australia contacted for comment regarding the firm setting up its in-house manufacturing plant.

Fox says: If we were to go down the path of developing our mRNA vaccine, then it looks more like that three-year time frame. The process would be longer due to the need for clinical trials. Evidence of a locally produced mRNA vaccine, developed by Monash University, is decided to start later this yearwith

Critical investment

Finlayson says mRNA vaccines are a game changer because they can be updated quickly, including for Covid variants. All you have to do is know the sequence of the virus and within six weeks you can basically get ready to start production.

Australia is a global exporter of influenza vaccines, and could eventually also become an exporter of Covid vaccines, says Booy.

But given the long shelf life of a domestically produced Covid mRNA vaccine, is it worth the investment in RNA technology?

Prof John Shine, President of the Australian Academy of Sciences, wrote this week that ability of soil RNA is critical not only for vaccine development but also for addressing problems such as assessing new biosafety threats and supporting climate change adaptation in agriculture.

Fox says: it is possible, as with annual flu vaccinations, that we will need to take annual Covid-19 injections for a long time. I guess you can debate: well, let Modernas and Pfizer-BioNTechs somewhere else in the world produce them and then send them to us.

I think there is still an argument, even for Covid [vaccines], to be placed here.

Wider uses of mRNA vaccines are likely to include individualized cancer treatments, and treatments for autoimmune diseases and non-viral pathogens such as malaria.

This is truly a destructive technology that will change all kinds of medical products.