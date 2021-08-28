Connect with us

International

Ilhan Omar: As refugees, I want America to open its arms to those fleeing Afghanistan (Opinion)

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By

 


He was right. I was lucky to be an American, not a guest, and eventually represented my new home in Minnesota in the halls of Congress. But now there are thousands of Afghans, many of whom risked their lives to help the United States, who are wondering if they will have the same opportunity to make a new life here.

My family escaped the civil war in Somalia when I was only eight years old, but life in the refugee camp was a little better. Every week, someone I knew died. Relatives of the six-member Minea family lost both parents within two weeks. My aunts, uncles, cousins, and siblings all got malaria.

It was our family’s faith in humanity that ultimately saved my life. After nearly four years of surviving in a refugee camp and over a year of intensive verification by the United Nations and the United States, we finally got a golden ticket to come to America. I would not be here today, raising my children in comfort without the generosity of the Kenyan people, the tireless efforts of UN staff, and the hospitable spirit of the American people that gave me and my family a second chance at life. .

At this critical moment, we must use the best of our history and open our arms to the accumulated masses eager to breathe freely. We must, as President Joe Biden said during his presidential campaign“Never turn your back on who we are or what makes us American uniquely and proudly. The United States deserves an immigration policy that reflects our highest values ​​as a nation.”
For centuries, this has been the American ideal. In the early 20th century, as pogroms engulfed Eastern Europe and extreme deprivation gripped the Mediterranean, the United States welcomed over 15 million immigrantsmainly from Europeto to our shores.
On the eve of the Vietnam War, the Ford administration immediately gave in to people fleeing the region permission to enter the US legallyWith Congress then passed and the President signed the Indochina Migration and Refugee Assistance Act in 1975 providing over $ 450 million (which is $ 2.3 billion in today’s dollars) to help restore 140,000 Vietnamese, Cambodian and Laos refugees. As the situation remained volatile, we expanded that assistance. Until 2017, over 1.3 million Vietnamese immigrants lived in the US. In my state of Minnesota, the Hmongan ethnic group that fought alongside the Americans in Vietnam has been a vibrant and thriving community since its inception. coming here in 1975, eventually sending Minnesotans like Suni Lee to the Olympics to bring home a gold medal.
America's retreat is false
Of course, every new group of immigrants encounters resistance. After an initial wave of Chinese immigration in the mid-19th century, Congress shamefully passed the Chinese Exclusion Act, a law that was not repealed until 1943After welcoming millions of European immigrants at the dawn of the 20th century, nativism became popular and Immigration Act of 1924 severely restricted migrants from Southern and Eastern Europe.
This law will shamefully remain entirely in the books until 1952, stopping millions of Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany and forever tarnishing our history. In fact, in 1939 these immigration restrictions were used to justify the denial of 900 Jewish refugees who were fleeing Nazi Germany to enter the United States at MS St. Louis. Much later they would die in Hitler’s death camps.
It was after the indescribable atrocities of the Holocaust and the failure of countries around the world to grant asylum to those fleeing violence that the United States led the creation of 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which stated“Everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution.” This was later codified in international law at the Geneva Convention, our laws, and migration laws worldwide.

The question we face today is whether or not we will learn from the mistakes of our past. Will we follow the example of Vietnam and recognize the suffering and needs of the Afghan people? Or will we once again fall victim to the nativism and hatred that sentenced thousands to death on the eve of the Holocaust?

General Petraeus: End of 'sad and sad' game
President Biden has an opportunity to lead a global effort to confront this reality. The president deserves credit for the evacuation over 70,000 people from Kabul just last week, but there are tens of thousands more who need our help. My office alone has received over 5,000 requests from people trying to evict family members and colleagues from Afghanistan in the last two weeks alone, representing tens of thousands of individuals who fear for their lives. Thursday’s terrorist attack on Afghans and members of the US service was another reminder of the terror that the people of Afghanistan continue to face. Now is the time to redouble our efforts to evacuate and do all we can to get the people who are most at risk out.

We must not allow documents and bureaucracy to be a death sentence. As we did in the wake of Vietnam, we must allow Afghan citizens to emigrate here immediately using renunciation of national interests and humanitarian release, which the administration has the legal authority to do. We must maintain the airport in Kabul and lead an international coalition to evacuate any person fleeing for life in Afghanistan.

We need to call on our NATO allies and neighboring countries to do their part, because we know when America leads our values, others feel brave to do the same. And we cannot make the deadly mistake of sanctioning the Afghan economy by punishing millions of innocent Afghans who have endured so much and making a dangerous situation even worse.

Afghanistan is not the only test. Central America, Haiti, Syria, Libya and countries around the world are currently facing large-scale human rights crises and need our help. Climate emergency is already fueling extreme weather events, and climate migration is sure to be one of the defining political challenges of the next century. We need to lead a compact global migration, which would provide global funding to address the migrant crisis and set clear standards for each nation to receive refugees (I have introduced a bill just for that.) I’m glad the President shared $ 500 million to help relocate Afghans, but we need to do more. The reconciliation package should include funding to address thisWith And we must fulfill our promises to increase the refugee border.

This is the choice our country is facing now. We owe it to the Afghan who risked his life to fight alongside the United States. We owe it to that little girl huddled in a refugee camp, wondering if she will have a kick to make in the end not just a guest, but an American. I know, because that little girl was me.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/27/opinions/america-should-welcome-afghan-refugees-ilhan-omar/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: