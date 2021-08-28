International
Delta spread tests New Zealand Covid zero strategy, but blockage has widespread support at home
New Zealand, on the other hand, is one of the few countries still committed to wiping out Covid.
Hours after confirming the country’s first Delta case in the community, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered everyone the nation in a stalemate, with the support of a broad consensus across the political spectrum. Ten days later, the blast had spread to 347 cases, with one person in intensive care, as of Friday.
The “New Zealand Fortress” – with some of the strictest border rules in the world – has been breached.
For now, Ardern is doubling the strategy, even though neighboring Australia is moving away from the approach. And for now, it seems the public remains on board – even if it means being a “hermit”.
But New Zealand’s reaction minister to Covid-19 has indicated that the approach may not last forever. The big question for New Zealand will be what its new strategy might look like.
No urgency to reconnect
By the time Delta arrived, New Zealand’s tough border rules had protected it from the riots seen in most other countries.
For most of the pandemic, the place basically functioned as usual – sports games, music festivals, public gatherings and meals all went the same way as before the pandemic.
So far, New Zealand has recorded just over 3,000 cases and 26 deaths.
Some have not seen their loved ones for more than a year.
Despite this, New Zealand does not seem to be in any hurry to reconnect with the world. There is also a mentality towards us among those among some social media users who criticize New Zealand overseas desperate to return home not to return sooner.
This is because many still believe that the benefits are worth it.
Charlotte Guigou, 28, a teacher in the capital Wellington, said entering the closure was annoying and that she had received a tax for not being able to see her family in France. But she still thought the Covid zero approach was the right one.
“This blockage was really hard, but before that we were just living life as usual, and it was all right, it was really cool,” she said. “It seems that the pain of not opening the borders, of what we get in return, of the lifestyle we get in exchange, is still worth it.”
Anna Robinson, 32, spent most of the pandemic in Europe before returning to New Zealand in April. Like Guigou, strict border rules come at the cost of losing loved ones important moments, such as births and weddings. But she thinks New Zealand rules mean that vulnerable people or people with basic health conditions will not be left out.
“The blockage feels like a very small price to pay for the amount of freedom and security for the community that will come next,” she said.
A different approach from Australia
New Zealand does not need to look far to know what could happen if Delta takes control.
By then, the sticky variant had taken its place, leaving Australia with little choice but to calibrate.
“Now they’re trying to keep it under control,” University of New South Wales epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, an expert in infection prevention, said this week. “I can’t see them going back to zero … I think it’s too late.”
This is not the case in New Zealand – yet.
Shaun Hendy, a Covid-19 model at Auckland University, said the country’s rapid response is likely to allow a return to zero Covid cases.
“Certainly with Delta, the idea that you can increase your response to Delta as the explosion escalates, this just has not been the case in New South Wales,” he said.
“If you are able to pull it off, (elimination) was definitely the right approach,” Hendy said. “I do not think it is inevitable that we have a Delta outbreak that gets out of control.”
“(Elimination) is technically possible, it is being achieved throughout the region. I am confident it will be achieved again in New Zealand,” he said.
When does Covid zero fall?
Australian Prime Minister Morrison has criticized the idea of pursuing an elimination strategy forever, calling it “absurd”.
While New Zealand has not gone that far yet, New Zealand Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Delta variant raised questions about the long-term sustainability of the elimination strategy.
“This means that all of our existing defenses are starting to look less appropriate and less robust,” he said. “As a result, we are looking closely at what we can do more there. But that raises some very big questions about the long-term future of our plans.”
No place is opening now – doing so can be deadly.
“We are saying that everyone should be vaccinated, fully vaccinated, you still have time to make sure that when we start opening up, you have those opportunities to live a freer life,” Berejiklian said.
But while Australia has signaled how it can move away from zero Covid in the coming months, there is little clarity as to when or if New Zealand will do the same.
All over the world, experts have said that Covid may be like the flu in the future – something that can kill, but something we live with. Hendy has another comparison: once New Zealand has high vaccination rates – perhaps between 70% and 80% – Covid can be treated for measles.
“We do not close for measles. But we also do not tolerate it in the community – we do a public health response to eliminate measles when we have an outbreak.”
Earlier this month, a Covid-19 Public Health Strategic Advisory Group said the elimination strategy could continue, even after New Zealand reopens its borders.
On its website, the Ministry of Health explains that it will use a combination of border rules, vaccinations and public health measures to keep people safe from Covid. The country will still try to eradicate the virus – but that could mean relying less on blockages.
In short, New Zealand is not planning to live with Covid in the same way as other countries.
This may offer the potential for life to continue largely as before the pandemic – but it means a near future largely closed to the world.
CNN’s Angus Watson contributed to this story from Sydney, Australia.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/27/asia/new-zealand-zero-covid-delta-intl-hnk-dst/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]