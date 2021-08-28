Delta spread tests New Zealand Covid zero strategy, but blockage has widespread support at home

New Zealand, on the other hand, is one of the few countries still committed to wiping out Covid.

Hours after confirming the country’s first Delta case in the community, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered everyone the nation in a stalemate, with the support of a broad consensus across the political spectrum. Ten days later, the blast had spread to 347 cases, with one person in intensive care, as of Friday.

The “New Zealand Fortress” – with some of the strictest border rules in the world – has been breached.

This is driven question whether the attempt to eradicate community transmission – known as the Covid zero strategy – still makes sense in a world overwhelmed by the highly contagious version of Delta.

For now, Ardern is doubling the strategy, even though neighboring Australia is moving away from the approach. And for now, it seems the public remains on board – even if it means being a “hermit”.

But New Zealand’s reaction minister to Covid-19 has indicated that the approach may not last forever. The big question for New Zealand will be what its new strategy might look like.

No urgency to reconnect

By the time Delta arrived, New Zealand’s tough border rules had protected it from the riots seen in most other countries.

For most of the pandemic, the place basically functioned as usual – sports games, music festivals, public gatherings and meals all went the same way as before the pandemic.

So far, New Zealand has recorded just over 3,000 cases and 26 deaths.

Some have not seen their loved ones for more than a year.

In March 2020, New Zealand closed its borders to almost all foreigners, and later required almost all returned visitors to spend two weeks in a managed isolation facility – at their own cost. Space is limited to the circle 4,000 rooms in two weeks , and just over 167,000 people have passed through managed isolation facilities since March 2020.

Despite this, New Zealand does not seem to be in any hurry to reconnect with the world. There is also a mentality towards us among those among some social media users who criticize New Zealand overseas desperate to return home not to return sooner.

This is because many still believe that the benefits are worth it.

or recent survey by public polling company Stickybeak found that 84% of people surveyed supported the decision to move to the blockade last week. or special Stickybeak poll showed that only one in four wanted the travel bubble with Australia – which had allowed unlicensed travel – to reopen this year.

Charlotte Guigou, 28, a teacher in the capital Wellington, said entering the closure was annoying and that she had received a tax for not being able to see her family in France. But she still thought the Covid zero approach was the right one.

“This blockage was really hard, but before that we were just living life as usual, and it was all right, it was really cool,” she said. “It seems that the pain of not opening the borders, of what we get in return, of the lifestyle we get in exchange, is still worth it.”

Anna Robinson, 32, spent most of the pandemic in Europe before returning to New Zealand in April. Like Guigou, strict border rules come at the cost of losing loved ones important moments, such as births and weddings. But she thinks New Zealand rules mean that vulnerable people or people with basic health conditions will not be left out.

“The blockage feels like a very small price to pay for the amount of freedom and security for the community that will come next,” she said.

A different approach from Australia

New Zealand does not need to look far to know what could happen if Delta takes control.

Neighboring Australia – once a supporter of Covid zero strategy – continues to fight a major Delta outbreak, recording another 882 cases broadcast locally in the state of New South Wales only on Friday. One of Australia’s largest cities, Melbourne is now almost over seven of the last 20 months in blockage, according to calculations by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

In recent weeks, New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has acknowledged that the state will need to learn to live with the virus. Last weekend, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country needed to shift its focus from hospitalization cases – reflection Tony of Singapore in June when the city state said it would have to learn to live with the virus.

“According to our national plan, when we start hitting the 70% and 80% vaccination targets, we can start asking again what Covid has taken from us. And when we do that, we should not be afraid of the number of cases we will to grow inevitably, “Morrison wrote in a op-ed distributed in local media.

But New Zealand is in a different situation from its neighbor. As New Zealand entered a nationwide deadlock within hours of its first Delta case, New South Wales took over 10 days to impose a blockade beyond greater Sydney – and even then, the rules were weak.

By then, the sticky variant had taken its place, leaving Australia with little choice but to calibrate.

“Now they’re trying to keep it under control,” University of New South Wales epidemiologist Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, an expert in infection prevention, said this week. “I can’t see them going back to zero … I think it’s too late.”

This is not the case in New Zealand – yet.

Shaun Hendy, a Covid-19 model at Auckland University, said the country’s rapid response is likely to allow a return to zero Covid cases.

“Certainly with Delta, the idea that you can increase your response to Delta as the explosion escalates, this just has not been the case in New South Wales,” he said.

“If you are able to pull it off, (elimination) was definitely the right approach,” Hendy said. “I do not think it is inevitable that we have a Delta outbreak that gets out of control.”

Epidemiologist Michael Baker, who advises the government on its Covid strategy, i tha national broadcaster Radio New Zealand this week that elimination was “the optimal strategy so far from any indicator we can use”.

“(Elimination) is technically possible, it is being achieved throughout the region. I am confident it will be achieved again in New Zealand,” he said.

When does Covid zero fall?

Australian Prime Minister Morrison has criticized the idea of ​​pursuing an elimination strategy forever, calling it “absurd”.

“Covid is a new, different world. We have to get out there and live in it. We can’t stay in the cave and we can get out of it safely,” he said. said this week.

While New Zealand has not gone that far yet, New Zealand Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Delta variant raised questions about the long-term sustainability of the elimination strategy.

“This means that all of our existing defenses are starting to look less appropriate and less robust,” he said. “As a result, we are looking closely at what we can do more there. But that raises some very big questions about the long-term future of our plans.”

No place is opening now – doing so can be deadly.

After struggling to get supply, New Zealand has one of the lowest levels of Covid-19 vaccination in the OECD, with just over 20% of the population fully immunized.

Australia – which has had a problematic vaccine – is not far ahead, with 25% of the entire population immunized Government figures put the number of adults fully vaccinated 33% – and its opening depends on that figure which reaches 70% to 80%.

“We are saying that everyone should be vaccinated, fully vaccinated, you still have time to make sure that when we start opening up, you have those opportunities to live a freer life,” Berejiklian said.

But while Australia has signaled how it can move away from zero Covid in the coming months, there is little clarity as to when or if New Zealand will do the same.

All over the world, experts have said that Covid may be like the flu in the future – something that can kill, but something we live with. Hendy has another comparison: once New Zealand has high vaccination rates – perhaps between 70% and 80% – Covid can be treated for measles.

“We do not close for measles. But we also do not tolerate it in the community – we do a public health response to eliminate measles when we have an outbreak.”

Earlier this month, a Covid-19 Public Health Strategic Advisory Group said the elimination strategy could continue, even after New Zealand reopens its borders.

On its website, the Ministry of Health explains that it will use a combination of border rules, vaccinations and public health measures to keep people safe from Covid. The country will still try to eradicate the virus – but that could mean relying less on blockages.

“Our Elimination Strategy has proven its worth and remains an achievable goal even when current border restrictions are eased,” the Ministry of Health said. say on its website.

In short, New Zealand is not planning to live with Covid in the same way as other countries.

This may offer the potential for life to continue largely as before the pandemic – but it means a near future largely closed to the world.