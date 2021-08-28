International
The Trudeau campaign rally was canceled due to security concerns amid protests
A Liberal campaign rally scheduled for Friday night in Bolton, Ont., Was canceled amid protests.
Leader Justin Trudeau was expected to address supporters, but the event was canceled due to security concerns.
Dozens of angry protesters, who outnumbered liberal supporters, gathered near the Bolton rally and began chanting insults before Trudeau could make his speech.
After a two-hour delay, a man addressed the speaker loudly to announce that the event had been canceled, so the crowd responded with more shouts.
OPP was called to escort the campaign bus away from the country.
Trudeau spoke to reporters Friday night at a park in nearby Brampton. He said he realized the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, including those who protested at his event.
“We all had a difficult year. Those people protested, they also had a difficult year, and I know and hear anger, frustration, maybe fear,” he said.
“I know we have to work even harder to be there for each other, to support each other. We have to face that anger with compassion.”
Trudeau said the event was canceled because they could not ensure the safety of people at the event.
He added that he has never seen this level of anger or intensity in a campaign, including his time as a child campaigning with his father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.
“I think this is something that Canadians, all of us, need to reflect on, because we are not who we are,” he said.
The cancellation of the rally comes amid rising tensions in the campaign for both Trudeau and other leaders.
Trudeau met with protests against vaccines in Surrey, BC, on Wednesday afternoon, with some shouting at him that they were refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh had a racist remark addressed to him during Wednesday’s campaign in Windsor, Ont.
During Singh’s campaign event in a park, a man shouted “back home” from a passing vehicle. Singh, who was born in Scarborough, Ont., And grew up in Windsor, continued his speech without worry.
Just Friday, Trudeau faced two crowds of angry protesters.
Demonstrators first gathered during a previous Liberal campaign in Nobleton, Ont. on Friday afternoon.
The opening of Nobleton meant to be a photo-op in a bakery, but was quickly broken by the crowd, which seemed to be protesting against the pandemic policies.
Before the Liberal campaign bus arrived at the scene, demonstrators had gathered outside, holding signs reading things like “Trudeau Betrayal.”
As soon as the bus pulled away, the crowd started shouting and screaming, which intensified only after the Liberal leader got off the bus.
As Trudeau headed toward the entrance to the kiln, protesters chased him and his security contingent RCMP, continuing to shout and give him the middle finger.
Once inside, Trudeau visited the bakery and talked to the owners and some employees before going through a sitting area to talk to some customers.
Some protesters entered the camouflaged oven and started chasing Trudeau.
One woman shouted “why are you threatening separation?” apparently in connection with the Liberals’ promise of a $ 1 billion fund to help the provinces create their own vaccine passports, while another woman shouted “leave the children alone!”
As Trudeau left the oven to return to his campaign bus, demonstrators lined his path and continued to shout and make gestures towards him.
The Conservative campaign condemns the use of shameful and extreme language by some protesters against Mr Trudeau’s appearances. Many families, some with young children, attend such events. It should be a positive experience, regardless of their political affiliation.
The Conservative Party posted on Twitter Friday night condemning the use of shameful language and gestures in Trudeau’s campaign stops.
“Many families, some with young children, attend events such as these. It should be a positive experience, regardless of their political affiliation,” the tweet said.
NDPleader also posted a message on Twitter, saying everyone “deserves to be safe in the campaign”.
“I’m very sorry to hear that this happened tonight with Trudeau and the Liberal team and I hope everyone is fine,” Singh said.
Bulletproof vest worn during the 2019 campaign
Trudeau wore a bulletproof vest at a rally in Mississauga, Ont., During the 2019 campaign.
During that rally, uniformed tactical officers wearing heavy backpacks surrounded the Liberal leader as he addressed the crowd. His wife, Sophie Grgoire Trudeau, initially had to introduce him, but did not appear on stage.
Trudeau delivered the speech at the 2019 rally without incident, then shook hands with numerous supporters who lined up on stage and in the crowd as he left the venue.
At the time, government sources confirmed an increase in online posts forgiving violence during the campaign.
