Mali releases former interim president and prime minister from house arrest | Politika Lajme





Their ban by military officers in May marked Malis’s second coup since the overthrow of President Keita.

Former Malian interim President Bah Ndaw and his prime minister, Moctar Ouane, have been released from house arrest by authorities who toppled them in May, said a committee monitoring the post-coup transition. Their detention by military officers in May marked Malis’s second coup since the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last August. The political upheaval alarmed regional powers and allies like France, which feared it could delay a promised return to civilian rule through democratic elections scheduled for February 2022. In a statement Friday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it welcomes Mali’s move to lift all restrictive measures against former leaders. A representative of the Malian authorities did not respond to a request for comment. The two men were appointed interim civilian leaders following a military coup in August 2020, accused of turning Mali towards civilian rule. But after a significant reshuffle of government in May, Colonel Assim Goita, Malis’s husband, ousted Ndaw and Ouane in a second coup. Goita was later proclaimed interim president. Ndaw and Ouane aides had indicated that the two leaders had been held under house arrest after their departure. ECOWAS said on Friday that the two should enjoy all the rights associated with their roles as former president and former prime minister. The lifting of the restrictions follows an appeal by Ndaw and Ouane to the ECOWAS Court of Justice, which recently asked Mali to justify their detention. Neither Ndaw nor Ouane have spoken publicly since they were fired in May. Goita, for his part, has vowed to restore civilian rule and hold elections in February next year. However, there are doubts whether the government will be able to hold elections within such a short time in the shadow of rampant violence across the Mountain. The government is trying to quell an armed insurgency that first erupted in the north in 2012, and which has since spread to the center of the country and neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed in the conflict to date. On Friday, the al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims claimed responsibility for an August attack that killed 17 Malian soldiers, according to a SITE Intelligence.

