What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, August 27th

Recent developments:

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 47 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest daily update since June 4.

Health Canada and the Canadian Public Health Agency say the Modern COVID-19 vaccine has now been approved for use in 12-year-olds by joining the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

There will be no extracurricular or in-house assemblies on the largest school board in Ottawa this fall, and elementary students will stick to their group when classes resume next month.

The Quebec government says changes to its vaccination passport could be made following reports of hackers and computer programmers easily bypassing the system.

How are you?

As of Friday, 28,239 Ottawa residents had tested positive for COVID-19. There are 185 known active cases, 27,461 cases considered resolved and 593 people dying from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 51,200 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 49,900 cases now resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 200 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215. Two deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the region in August.

Akwesasne there were more than 730 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, and reported 10 deaths between its northern and southern parts.

Kitigan Zibi there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 13, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who have died from COVID-19 With If you would like to share your boyfriend’s story, please CONTACT with

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in step 3 of the reopening plan and will stay there for the foreseeable future.

The plan allows indoor dining, with distance-based capacity limits. Gyms, cinemas and museums can reach 50 percent capacity inside.

The largest collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Those limits are even higher for organized events.

HEY @REDBLACKS Fans! Go to the house opening on Saturday?

If you were born in 2009 or earlier and need your first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, take advantage of our pop-up clinic at 725 Exhibition Street from 4pm to 7pm (opposite Gate 2) . Info: https://t.co/z1hlLtbVPl pic.twitter.com/BlvilpIH6Y –@OttawaHealth

Ontario school plans allow for extracurricular activities, and while masks remain mandatory, vaccines are not.

However, vaccines against COVID-19 are becoming mandatory for many activities and services. Ontario does not have a central vaccine passport.

Registered nurse Debra Lefebvre holds an immunization record as she spoke last weekend at a rally calling on Ontario to approve a provincial mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

Western Quebec

Quebec Western is now under the restrictions of the green zone, the lowest on the four-color scale of the province.

The physical length of the distance in the province has been reduced to one meter.

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private dwellings and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if you play sports. Organized events can be much bigger.

The school plans of this province do not include bubbles in the classroom, but now include masks in the classroom for students.

The provincial vaccine passport starts Wednesday for people ages 13 and up in such public event spaces, bars, restaurants and gyms.

Quebecers may use an application or show paper evidence; people outside the province will have to show paper evidence. Everyone will need to show ID.

What can I do?

COVID-19 initially spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after receiving a vaccine. Variants of concern are more contagious and are created.

LOOK | More about the delta variant and youth: Doctors warn that Delta may continue to hit younger age groups There is now a greater chance that people in the age group, including young people, will become seriously ill with a COVID-19 infection, says Dr Zain Chagla, an infectious disease specialist at McMaster University in Hamilton. 0:42

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future, such as staying home while you are sick. and receiving cost assistance if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and with three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec and are recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all variants of COVID-19. There are federal guidelines for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can pass the 14-day quarantine when traveling back to Canada. People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from land without penalty.

Fully vaccinated Americans can visit Canada without the need for quarantine, while tourists from all other countries will be allowed from September 7th. The U.S. border remains closed to non-core land travel until at least Sept. 21.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with work.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those who have been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The duration of isolation varies inQuebecANDOntariowith

All in one day9:53Veterinarians under pressure The lack of veterinarians in Ottawa is leading to a significant strain on both veterinarians and their clients. Dr Lynn Morgan spoke with Alan about the impact it had on her and her colleagues and how she thinks the problem can be fixed. 9:53

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use, with two approved for you who are 12 years old.

The Duty Vaccination Force in Canada says people can wait up to 16 weeks between doses. Factors pushed the provinces to drastically speed up that timeframe, including supply and the more infectious delta variant.

The same working group says it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses.

There have been more than 3.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region combining the first and second doses having a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone who will turn 12 or older in 2021. It is offering third-line boost shots to identify vulnerable groups, with details depending on the health unit.

People canlook for provincial meetings that open onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines through their booking systems, as do some family physicians.

Local health units have flexibility in most contexts, including booking check their websitesfor details. They offer ready-made lists and short walks with short notice.

Pop-up vaccination clinic on Saturday 28 August from 8 am to 11 am at Marmora Farmers Market. Pfizer and Moderna. Ages 12+ in 2021 for first and second doses (second dose 28 days after 1 for Moderna / 21 days for Pfizer). pic.twitter.com/UQHTyFIKXj –@HPEPublicHealth

Campaigns are moving from mass clinics to mobile clinics to target those who have not yet received their first dose, or may now receive their second stroke.

LOOK | Regional vaccine passports are an option: Ontario health units can apply for local vaccination passports Some local health medical officers in Ontario say they can apply their COVID-19 vaccine passports if the provincial government does not do so, although businesses say they would prefer a provincial-wide system. 1:59

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating anyone 12 years of age and older. Its purpose is to provide second doses four weeks after the first.

People who qualify you can make an appointment online or by phoneor visit one of the provincespermanent and mobile clinicswith

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Recently, a runny nose and headaches have become more common.

Children tend to have a upset stomach and / or redness.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can be too affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help with

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should leave an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontariore recommends that you only be tested if you are adapt to certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province’s targeted testing strategyyou can leave an appointment at selected pharmaciesWith Quick Tests are available in some places.

Travelers who need a testyou have several local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment AND check the waiting time online Disa inbound testing is available.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if entrance testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

Everyone inside Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of specialized vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Aquatic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information