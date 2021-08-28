International
The absence of the Prime Minister of Alberta, the chief medical officer during the rise of COVID sparks public criticism
Alberta leaders are being increasingly attacked by the public and politicians for not speaking publicly as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in late August.
On this day last year, the province registered 157 new cases of COVID-19. Both Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw appeared in regular updates several times that week, giving instructions to the Albertans.
Today, 1,168 new cases of COVID-19 were registered at the highest level nationwide. There are almost 400 more cases than Ontario reported today, a province with three times as many people as Alberta.
It’s the third day in a row that the number in Albertahas exceeded 1,000. Hospital admissions are also increasing. The prime minister and the chief medical officer have been silent for weeks.
The last time Kenney addressed the Albertans was on August 9 at a press conference to announce the expansion of a brewery in Edmonton that promised to create 25 jobs.
Where has the prime minister been since then?
Hisoffice said in a statement Thursday that Kenney is on vacation for two weeks, but he is “still able to communicate fully with his cabinet and senior officials as needed” and has “participated in numerous briefings on important topics , including COVID-19 “.
The statement did not say where Kenney is, only that he will return to work next week an absence that some politicians are criticizing.
“Alarm bells are ringing, however the lights are off in the prime minister’s office,” NDP health critic David Shepherd said in a statement Monday.
Some on social media have their sarcastic theories in which the prime minister has disappeared: he is on a paid tour with all the expenses of Jameson distillery in County Cork for doubling sales in Alberta; he flew to New Zealand to study their pandemic response firsthand; he is vacationing in space with Elon Musk.
Where is Kenney?
Just wrong answers.
Hinshaw, meanwhile, has not spoken publicly since Aug. 13, when she delayed the province’s plans to lift testing, tracking and isolation measures until at least Sept. 27.
In BC and Manitoba, extensive mask mandates and restrictions are being implemented once again. But Alberta remains “open for the summer” with little guidance from the province’s leaders.
Businesses and school boards are left to their own devices, as are municipalities struggling to restore masked mandates.
The lack of leadership from the province is worrying, some experts said.
“We need to have a leadership around the cards, mandates and masks of major policy options,” said TimothyCaulfield, a Canadian research chair in health, law and politics at the University of Alberta. “Also, we need to understand as a community how we can vaccinate more people.”
Vaccination rates in Alberta have slowed to a crawl.
Without action, Alberta could have taken a dangerous path. Modeling by BC COVID-19 ModelingGroup sets the rate of doubling cases and hospitalization numbers in Alberta to 8 days.
This growth rate is due to the dominance of the delta variant among positive cases, said Ali Mokdad, a professor at the Institute for Metrics and Health Assessment at the University of Washington.
“Delta is a changing game, more infectious and of course when you lower the defenses and let this virus circulate, it is waiting for all of us, unfortunately,” Mokdad said.
With files by Erin Collins and Elissa Carpenter.
