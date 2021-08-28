Pakistani is the winner. What will he do now?





Just days after the Taliban took Kabul, their flag was flying high over a central mosque in the Pakistani capital. It was a gesture in your face aimed at complaining about possible Americans and a sign of real winners in the 20-year Afghan war. Pakistan was America’s partner in the fight against Al Qaeda and the Taliban. But it was a relationship driven by duplication and divided interests since its inception after 9/11. Pakistani intelligence service nurtured and protected Taliban assets inside Pakistan during the course of the war. Already Pakistan, along with Russia and China, are helping to fill the space left by the Americans. The embassies of the three nations have remained open since the Taliban invaded Kabul. But Robert L. Grenier, a former chief of the CIA station in Pakistan, said Pakistan should be careful about what it wants.

If the Afghan Taliban become leaders of a pariah state, which is likely, Pakistan will be found linked to them, he said. A Taliban-led state on its border will undoubtedly encourage the Taliban and other Islamic militants in Pakistan. And in addition to maintaining the stability of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, Americans now have less incentive to deal with Pakistan. So the question for Pakistan is: What will it do with the broken country that is its price?

