Police complaints filed after QR codes of politicians’ COVID-19 vaccine passport allegedly hacked

The Quebec government was forced to defend its COVID-19 vaccine passport system on Friday amid news that vaccination information of prominent politicians was suspected to have been hacked.

The Department of Health said in a statement that it was aware of reports that people had managed to steal the QR codes of members of the Quebec legislature and said police complaints had been recorded. The department was responding to reports from Le Journal de Montreal and Radio Canada about hackers who had been able to obtain the codes of prominent politicians — including Prime Minister Franois Legault and Health Minister Christian Dub.

Rapid response codes are scanable codes that contain a person’s name, date of birth, and information about the vaccinations they have received. They are the central feature of the government’s vaccine passport system, which will be required from 1 September to visit businesses that the provincial government deems non-essential, such as bars, clubs and restaurants.

In a statement, the Legault office reiterated that the codes did not contain any sensitive personal information. “The QR code sent by the Department of Health contains only the name of the person, his birthday and the list of vaccines received,” the statement said.

“In fact, there is less information in the QR code than in the driver’s license or a medical card.”

Legault’s press secretary did not confirm that the prime minister was among those affected by the breach, but he noted that the alleged hacking had to do with public figures whose basic information and vaccine status were already widely available. in the Internet.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, spokesman for the Qubec solidaire party, accused the government of failing to protect Quebecers’ medical information.

“The IT system that generates vaccination evidence for Quebecers is clearly compromised,” he wrote in a letter to Legault and Dub that was posted on Twitter. “Individuals are able to obtain QR codes of other citizens without their consent.”

Nadeau-Dubois, who said his QR code had been posted online, urged the government to address the “worrying security breach” or otherwise suspend the vaccine passport application until the issues are resolved.

Steven Lachance, a Montreal-based digital security analyst and entrepreneur, said the incident showed there was a “fairly large flaw in the way the system was set up”, but he did not think Quebecers should worry about information security. their medical Me

He said the perpetrators were likely able to download QR codes from the government website that records residents’ vaccine information, using simple software or guessing the latest numbers of politicians’ doctors’ numbers.

“It’s not that they hacked the system or there was a security breach in the current technology or the security of the QR code itself,” he said in an interview Friday.

Lachance said the situation could have been avoided if the government had sent each Quebecer their codes by email or letter, instead of allowing their download by entering the basic information.

He said he is most concerned by a Radio Canada report on a hacker who was able to create a fake QR code that was accepted by the smartphone app that businesses must download to verify the testimony of vaccination clients. Lachance, however, said he expected the flaw to be fixed quickly.

Lachance has defended the government vaccine passport system and said he was impressed by the technology behind it. The shortcomings, he said, included the way it was implemented.

Quebecers should not worry too much about stealing their codes, he said, because QR codes contain less personal data than the information needed to steal them.

The government says no one is allowed to use another person’s QR code and anyone who violates this rule could face serious penalties. Businesses seeking a vaccine passport will also be asked to check their clients’s photo ID to make sure the names match, and they are expected to report to police anyone trying to use someone else’s QR code.

The Department of Health also noted that the vaccine passport was still being tested before the wider launch next week. “It was precisely the objective of making the application available before the vaccine passport went into effect on September 1 to make the necessary adjustments,” the statement said.

“If improvements need to be made, they will be made.”

