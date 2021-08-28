Ontario Minister of Long-Term Care Defends COVID-19 Strike Policy Despite Calls to Order Vaccines

Ontario’s long-term care minister is defending the province’s decision not to order COVID-19 shots for nursing home staff after some of the largest operators in the sector announced plans for tougher policies.

Rod Phillips said Friday that the province’s rules for long-term care have been a “huge success,” despite growing calls for the government to do more.

These rules require employees to declare their vaccination status and require regular tests for unvaccinated people, who must also take a course on the benefits of immunization.

“We are now feeling like those provisions, mandatory testing for unvaccinated staff, that things are going relatively well, and I think the numbers show that,” Phillips said, noting that immunization rates among staff are Long-term care have grown to more than 90 percent since the rules went into effect months ago.

His comments came a day after a large group of long-term care chains announced that unvaccinated staff would be put on unpaid leave if they did not receive the shooting by October 12th.

Retirement residences Chartwell, Extendicare, Responsive Group Inc., Revera Inc., and Sienna Senior Living said stronger policies are needed as the more contagious Delta variant spreads amid a fourth wave of infections.

The Ontario Long-Term Care Association and others in the sector have also called for a mandatory provincial policy to increase staff immunization rates.

The association argued that the policy should be implemented for all direct health care providers so that vaccine-seeking jobs do not lose staff in other jobs.

Phillips said Friday that operators are in the “best position” to tighten their policies, adding that the government is aiming to see 100 per cent of staff vaccinated.

He also said, however, that the province would look at unspecified ways to “innovate again” to get higher rates.

“We will continue to look at what we need to do to make sure we keep our residents safe,” he said.

Long-term care homes were destroyed by explosions and deaths during the pandemic.

In Ontario, more than a third of the people who died from COVID-19 were long-term care residents, with 3,793 killed by the disease as of Thursday and thousands more infected.

















Infections have been declining since the winter, when immunizations for residents and long-term care personnel began, but the province listed five active outbreaks of COVID-19 as of Friday.

The province announced this month that employees in hospitals and other high-risk facilities will need to follow similar vaccination policies to those in long-term care.

Some hospitals have since announced they will fully order the shooting this fall and those still unvaccinated by the cut-off date may be out of work.

The province has said it also plans to introduce a vaccination policy for education workers that would require regular testing for unvaccinated individuals.

Recent policies were introduced to help curb the spread of the Delta variant, which now accounts for more than 97 percent of Ontario cases, according to COVID-19 provincial scientific advisers.

Despite the fact that more than 75 percent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated against the virus, Ontario has reported a steady increase in new infections daily.

The province reported 759 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 634 of those infected or unvaccinated or with unknown vaccination status.

Serious hospital admissions have also increased in recent weeks, with 158 patients in intensive care units in Ontario with COVID-related critical illnesses as of Friday.

Also Friday, Ontario said its vaccine distribution force would complete its work next week, with a final meeting to be held Monday.

The working group was set up last November to develop and oversee the COVID-19 province immunization program. The government said Friday that local public health units along with health ministries and the attorney general will continue to run Ontario’s vaccination program.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said the working group is finishing with the work left to do, reiterating calls for mandatory shots for health and education workers.

“It is extremely disturbing that (Prime Minister) Doug Ford seems to think his job is over and is crossing his fingers and hoping for the best as we face the fourth wave,” she said in a statement.

