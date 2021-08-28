“No one has money.” Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan’s banking system is exploding





Almost two weeks after the Taliban took power, Afghanistan’s banks remain closed. This has left many people in the country without access to cash.

“No one has money,” a current Afghan central bank employee told CNN. The employee, speaking anonymously out of fear for their safety, said many families do not have enough money for their daily expenses and some payments have been cut.

All of this raises the specter of a severe economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, just weeks after it came under Taliban control.

The central challenge is that Afghanistan’s economy is heavily dependent on foreign exchange access and international aid – much of which has stalled since the fall of Kabul. Grants fund 75% of Afghanistan’s public spending, according to the World Bank.

Afghanistan’s banks are still closed, days after the Taliban ordered them and other services to reopen because they were virtually out of money, a central bank source said. “You have a stack of cards that will come down,” a person familiar with the situation of the Afghan economy told CNN. “Once you open the banks, it will be exposed how fragile the system is.” ‘Existential ignition point’ The Afghan banking industry is similarly warning of a full-blown crisis. “Afghanistan and its banking sector are at an ‘existential critical point’, where the collapse of the banking sector is imminent,” said an August 23 memo sent by the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce. The memorandum was written by a working group of banks and finance consisting of Afghan commercial banks, clients and investors. Afghanistan’s central bank, the foundation of its financial system, appears to be in disarray. Many current Afghan central bank employees have not been allowed to return to office since the Taliban took power, an Afghan central bank source told CNN. “My co-workers are worried about their unclear fate,” the source said. The Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce memorandum showed that, at least since August 23, the central bank leadership “refused to respond to any communication” from the banking industry. Requests for money from the central bank were not met, the memo said. The Afghan banking group said it decided to close all banks across the country on August 15th and has not reopened due to fears of a “run” by customers for deposits. Another factor cited in that Aug. 23 memorandum was the fact that the Taliban had not appointed a new central bank governor. Later that day, the Taliban appointed Haiji Mohammad Idris as acting governor of the central bank, according to media reports. Little is known about the new central bank chief. He seems to be a loyalist without the kind of resume or training that would inspire confidence in the Afghan banking system. Cut life Part of the problem is that Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has become a pariah almost overnight. The Biden administration quickly blocked the Taliban from accessing the billions of dollars held by the central bank in the United States. The International Monetary Fund cut $ 450 million in funds that were scheduled to arrive in Afghanistan earlier this week. And then the World Bank froze financial support for Afghanistan. Lack of cash is a nightmare for a country that has a very large trade deficit, as Afghanistan does. Citing a “rapid depletion of cash”, the Afghan banking group called on the US government to immediately provide access to central bank assets. “Without access soon, we fear that the entire Afghan economy and banking sector will fail and the liquidation of assets will be ordered,” the memo said, “and public frustration and possible violence will soon result in the public. [will] not be able to buy basic food and services “. The growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe All of this will be an immediate test of governance for the Taliban – and could open the door to ISIS and other groups seeking to further destabilize the region. “The Taliban did not understand what they would inherit here,” an Afghanistan-based economic source told CNN. Now, fears are growing that the situation in Afghanistan will soon turn into a humanitarian catastrophe. In a recent interview with CNN, Ajmal Ahmady, who ran the Afghan central bank before leaving the country, warned of economic hardship, money shortages, inflation and an increase in refugees leaving the country. Ahmady urged the international community, and the United States in particular, not to withdraw from Afghanistan. “Humanitarian aid must not only remain, but must increase over the coming days and months,” he said. “Let’s not wait until another crisis hits.” Consider that nearly half – 47% – of households in Afghanistan lived in poverty, according to the World Bank. “Very soon, this is going to get very bad,” the Afghanistan-based economic source told CNN, adding that a humanitarian crisis is “inevitable” on the current path. The Afghan central bank employee expressed concern about what awaits us. “I have many wishes – they will all die,” the employee said. “We are heading towards a hopeless future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/27/economy/afghanistan-bank-crisis-taliban/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

