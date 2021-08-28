Week in Review: Vaccine Mandates Extended Chicago News

Amid an increase in COVID-19 instigated cases by unvaccinated Illinoisans, Governor JB Pritzker created an internal mask mandate and extended the states vaccination mandate.

Vaccination remains the strongest tool to protect ourselves and our loved ones, to restore life after the pandemic, in our communities, and most importantly to maintain the ability of our health care systems to care for anyone who walks through the door. his in need of help, he said. Unfortunately, we are running out of time as our hospitals are running out of beds.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that all city workers should be vaccinated by October 15th.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, we must take every step necessary and at our disposal to keep everyone in our city safe and healthy, Lightfoot said in a statement. Vaccination has been proven to be the best way to achieve this and enable recovery from this devastating pandemic. And so, we have decided to join other municipalities and government agencies across the country, including the US military, who are making this decision to protect the people who are keeping our cities and country moving. We have also been in close communication with our partners in the labor movement to establish a vaccination policy that is workable, fair and effective.

Chicago FOP president hit fast comparing the Chicago vaccine mandate with the Holocaust, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

And with students determined to return to class on Monday, the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union are said to be still negotiating over COVID-19 security measures.

Union President Jesse Sharkey said its members are not trying to block schools from resuming private tutoring, but are instead sounding the alarm over the extra measures CPS should take to protect against COVID-19.

The district has already demanded that all employees be fully vaccinated by October 15 and said everyone should wear a mask while inside the buildings this school year.

City and State Policy

Amid the pressure, Ald was sued. Carrie Austingives raises her position by chairing a city council committee.

Austin’s resignation as committee chairman comes nine days after WTTW News reported that the committee spent more in 2020 than almost all other City Council committees as it met only three times and did not advance a single piece of substantive legislation.

The Chicago Board of Ethics warns elected officials facing legal issues against setting up a legal protection fund.

Such donations or monetary contributions, in any amount, whether made to a legal protection fund you have created, or another created for your benefit, or through other means, such as directly to your attorneys, will constitute gifts. for you for the purposes of the Ordinance of Ethics, in the opinion, signed by President William Conlon. Thus, you are forbidden to accept them unless they come from your relatives or personal friends.

Three members of the Chicago Ald City Council. Ed Burke (14th Ward); Ald Patrick Daley Thompson (11th Ward) and Ald. Carrie Austin (34th Ward) are under federal lawsuit. All three have pleaded not guilty.

like reported by Politico, Rep. Rodney Davis chooses a Democratic opponent, like his colleague Rep. Adam Kinzinger faces the possibility of being drafted of his seat.

Protection and security

Illinois State Police install cameras and license plate readers in an effort to stop shooting on the highway. Chicago oversaw the ShotSpotter system after CPD renewed its contract for controversial anti-violence technology.

The Chicago Office of the Inspector General released a report Tuesday that found that ShotSpotter technology rarely produces evidence of a gun crime and has instead changed the way some officers interact with residents in areas where ShotSpotter alarms are most prevalent. common.

If (Chicago Police Department) continues to invest in technology that sends CPD members into potentially dangerous situations with little information and for which there are significant community concerns, it should be able to demonstrate the benefit. of its use in combating violent crime, Deputy. Inspector General of Public Safety Deborah Witzburg said in a statement. “The data we analyzed does not do that.”

Less than 1 in 10 ShotSpotter alerts between 2020 and 2021 resulted in finding evidence of a gun-related offense, according to the report.

In international news, more than 170 have been reported dead after a terrorist attack as well Dangerous evacuation continues in Afghanistan, the effects of which continue to ripple around the worldwith

Invited

Erik Runge, WGN-TV | @WGNErik, @WGNNews

Shia Kapos, Politico | @ShiaKapos, @Politiko

Heather Cherone, WTTW News | @HeatherCherone, @WTTW

Nader Issa, Chicago Sun-Times | @NaderDissa, @One time

