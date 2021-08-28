Afghanistan: Glenn Beck, Nazarene Fund Assisting the Evacuation of Christians

As the U.S. government tries to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies from Kabul ahead of its August 31 deadline, private nonprofits are on the rise to rescue persecuted people of faith.

As of Monday, thousands of Afghan Christians have fled Afghanistan with the help of non-governmental organizations, including Nazarene Funds, which is led by Operation Underground Railroads Tim Ballard and conservative radio personality Glenn Beck, among others.

Beck is currently in the Middle East assisting with these evacuation flights and is offering regular updates about his efforts on social media and his radio appearance.

May God bless the refugees and their new birthplaces and may he heal their land. "These refugees are good and loyal servants who make me ashamed to call myself a Christian," he said on Thursday.

Attacks on the Biden administration have been sprayed on all Becks posts. The media personality claims that the US government is doing more to thwart than to help the Nazarene Fund rescue missions.

Due to the fact that the State Department apparently blocks us at every step of the way, I will only tell you where (they headed) as the refugees are on the ground, he said on Thursday.

Reporting by World Magazine, Catholic News Agency and other stores have similarly highlighted the headaches created by red bureaucratic red tape.

Nadine Maenza, chairwoman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, told the World that communication problems between various government agencies have left gaps for Afghan Christians.

At this point we need to conduct operations against our government to get people into the airport, she said.

Similarly, Nina Shea, director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, told the Catholic News Agency that she was directing people in need to the Becks organization and not to US officials.

I started receiving panicked emails from Afghan Christians through their western contacts. They are not being allowed to board USG (US government) flights to Kabul. I’m advising them to try to board Glenn Becks flights instead, she said.

Christians are among those endangered by Taliban rule because of the groups’ engagement in an extreme form of Islam. Earlier this month, Taliban leaders were reportedly killed sent letters to Afghan churches saying: We know who you are and we are coming for you.

Placing the Taliban from their harsh and strict interpretation of Sunni Islam in the areas they have taken over poses a major threat to all Afghans with different interpretations and beliefs or other faiths, Maenza said in a Declaration of 23 August

At the time, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom called on the government to prioritize the evacuation of members of religious minority groups.

Sam Brownback, who served as ambassador general for international religious freedom under former President Donald Trump, made a similar appeal Thursday.

(State Department) should issue visas to Afghan religious minorities so that they can leave the country immediately. This is a matter of life and death, he posted on Twitter

However, Christians, Hindus and Sikhs in the country are far from the only Afghans in need of help.

The United States and its allies say they have made one of the largest air evacuations ever, bringing in more than 88,000 people last week, World magazine reported. But still, thousands of men, women and children are waiting for help and are afraid of what the future will hold.

The spiritual warfare that is happening now, I mean, everything has been a battle, Beck said on Sunday. It is just a battle of good against evil.