Top 10 international hockey defenders





Presidential Press and Information Office By James Benesh In our Collector’s Edition 2020, Top 100 Defenders of All Time, we only included NHLers, and that’s because comparing the skills, resumes, and achievements of players from across the Atlantic with NHL players is an inaccurate science — so we gave list them. It only features players from the 1960s to the 1980s – before that, international hockey was still evolving and it is debatable whether even the best could have played in the NHL, let alone played. And of course, since the 1990s, the best international defenders have left their mark on the NHL. But for the middle period, here are five that would have reached the top… 100 and five others they could have. 1. Viacheslav Fetisov

CAREER: USSR 1975-89, NHL 1989-98 In the early 1980s, before the arrival of Mario Lemieux, Fetisov was in conversation for the second best player on the planet after Wayne Gretzky. He possessed every important attribute: great size, leadership, endurance, smooth skating and impeccable decision making. At the age of 19, he was an all-star in the Soviet league and ranked third in the voting for the best player, beginning an impressive 11-year period in which he would be named all-star and would finish in the top five in voting for the best player. nine times. He twice won the award for best player. The Soviet teams led by Fetisov won a medal in 22 major live tournaments, 15 of them gold. Although Fetisov was 31 years old before stepping on the ice of the NHL, he overcame the cultural shock and much xenophobia to unite a solid nine-year career. He played in the first four places of the strong play-off teams, culminating in two Cups, the second of which he raised as the oldest NHL player (40). 2. Valery Vasiliev



CAREER: USSR 1967-84 Before Fetisov, Vasiliev was the main defender of the Soviet Union, and he was not that close. Between 1973 and 1981, he was on eight Soviet all-star teams and five international all-star teams. Although he posted perfectly respectable stats for a blueliner, it was in defense and physics that he excelled. The first-hand accounts of his game detail a punitive physical style and clever technical defensive wit. In Kings Of The Ice, author Andrew Podnieks writes: “Strongman Vasiliev eventually became a refined technician. He was able to determine quite well when it came to physicality with his opponent and when to focus more on the ball when “he aggressively prepaid and maybe even tricked his skating rival next to him for a while until the right time came to hit him on the boards and when you recognize an opportunity to steal the ball using nothing but his stick.” 3. Alexei Kasatonov

CAREER: USSR 1977-89 NHL 1989-96 To say that Kasatonov was the least famous of the five players who made up the famous Soviet ‘Green Unit’ underestimates his value. Almost all the time they spent together at CSKA Moscow and the Soviet national team, Kasatonov and Fetisov were defensive partners. Fetisov’s greatness did not mean that Kasatonov’s value was overlooked, however: he was named a nine-time Soviet league star, plus he was a six-time all-star in major international tournaments. While Kasatonov had many of the same skills as Fetisov — great size, agility, aggressiveness, and sharp decision-making — he lacked Fetisov’s individual flair. Kasatonov joined the NHL in 1989-90 at the age of 30 and immediately became a match in the top four of the New Jersey Devils and in both the power play and the penalty for the first four seasons of his seven-year career. He has years on the Hall of Fame radar. 4. Jan Suchy



CAREER: CSSR 1961-83 Almost it is almost impossible to find any biographical source that does not mention that Suchy was the “European Bobby Orr”. This will give you a good idea of ​​what the player was. Suchy was a dazzling skater, a risk taker and a skilled passerby and shooter. Although the attack was his strength, he was also noted as the first European defender to consistently use his body to block shots. He made four direct all-star teams in international tournaments from 1968 to ’71, and he was named Czech player of the year twice in that time period. His peak was probably more impressive than anyone else on this list except Fetisov, but unfortunately he was so short. 5. Frantisek Pospisil



CAREER: CSSR 1965-79 Pospisil is for Suchy what Kasatonov was for Fetisov: born in the same year, played in most of the same tournaments together and was obscured by the absolute brilliance of the other. Pospisil eventually enjoyed a more fruitful career than Suchy, but he could not match Suchy’s extraordinary climax. What Pospisil achieved, he did so with a much more modest set of skills, of meat and potatoes: he was not an excellent skater, so he had to be a quick thinker, sound from position and physically strong for to succeed. Pospisil was named to three all-star teams in international tournaments and, like Suchy, was twice named Czech player of the year. 6. Alexander Ragulin



CAREER: USSR 1956-73 As a Soviet in the 1960s, Ragulin was a bear among the people. In his international world debut in 1961, he was 6 meters-1, 220 pounds, while the rest of the Soviet list averaged 5-feet-10, 180 pounds. It was not only his size, but also his individual skills that made him the main defender of the USSR. Not blessed with speed, Ragulin was in his place smart and had an excellent defensive stick. He was hard to get around and won the fist battles. He was eight times a Soviet all-star league and made five international all-star teams. In the 1972 Summit Series, he was the natural choice to cover Phil Esposito. The results were ultimately in Espoo’s favor, but that hardly separates Raguli from any NHL defender of the era. 7. Vladimir Lutchenko

CAREER: USSR 1966-81 Lutchenko is one of those guys who is famous in the country and unknown everywhere else. His award case tells the same story: seven teams of all USSR stars, none internationally typical of a predominantly defensive player. Ragulin’s heir, Lutchenko was big, strong and strong in defense. But unlike Ragulin, he was a very good skater. He used his speed primarily in the interest of goal prevention, with Soviet hockey historian Arthur Chidlovski calling him “one of the best defensive players in the history of Soviet hockey”. At the 1972 Summit Series, Lutchenko was the USSR’s most successful defender, regularly checking out Canadian strikers on a regular basis. 8. Lennart Svedberg



CAREER: SWEDEN 1959-72 A converted striker, Svedberg was Sweden’s response to Suchy. The only “river boat plunger” on this list, he was known for speed, processing, ball acceleration and starting point. He made defensive mistakes, but was aggressive defending himself in the neutral zone, jumping to face the ball bearers, a high-risk behavior and high reward. If Suchy was European Bobby Orr, then call Svedberg European Paul Coffey. He was named to three international all-star teams — all along with Suchy — and seven all-star home teams in Sweden. 9. Jiri Bubla

CAREER: CSSR 1967-81 NHL 1981-86 Domestically, Bubla was known as one of the strongest players of all time, and he had excellent skills around: speed, strength, control and passing. Consistently one of the leading Czech players both in the Elite League and internationally, he created two world teams of all stars. In the NHL, it was a different story. Accustomed to being a star and winning games, he had to admit that his early 80s Vancouver Canucks was not very good and that, on the wrong side of the 30s, he would never be an NHL star, even though he was a solid ball- four contributors. Bubla lost what would have been his only hurdle to success in the NHL in five seasons when an injury kept him out of the second half of the 1981-82 campaign and the Canucks run in the Stanley Cup final. He was the oldest NHL skater in his last season, yet he still scored an impressive 30 points in just 43 games. 10. Lars-Erik Sjoberg



CAREER: SWEDEN 1962-74, WHA 1974-79 NHL 1979-80 A great star, you can not pass Sjoberg as a striker, defender or physical player. He won the Swedish league “Guldpucken” as the best player in 1969 and later became the star team of the 1974 World Cup before joining the WHA Winnipeg Jets. In five seasons, he won three Avco Cups, was named the league’s best defender and served as team captain. When the Jets joined the NHL, he went with them, becoming the league’s first European captain. At age 35, he was the NHL Jets No. 1 defender in all situations, playing about 26 minutes per game and scoring 34 points.

