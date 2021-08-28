Russian media urge Putin to cancel “foreign agent” media crackdown





Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a congress of the ruling party United Russia in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2021. Sputnik / Alexander Astafyev / Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) – Several Russian media outlets issued joint calls on Friday urging President Vladimir Putin to end the crackdown on “foreign agents” who they say are destroying independent journalism. In the run-up to the September parliamentary elections, authorities have declared some media outlets “foreign agents”, a legal designation used by the government to label what it says are foreign-funded organizations engaged in political activity. Complaints were addressed to senior Russian officials and published by the media, including Novaya Gazeta, Forbes Russia and TV Rain he was named a “foreign agent” last week, a status he denies. Read more Media Medusa, who was appointed as a foreign agent earlier this year, wrote: “These statuses either lead to the closure of the media or create discriminatory conditions for them to work.” “We are confident that these events are part of an orchestrated campaign to destroy the independent Russian media, whose only fault is that they honestly carry out their professional duties towards their readers,” she told the website. its internet. The term “foreign agent” carries negative connotations of the Soviet era and forces the media to declare their status in denials over their production, something they complain about is similar to the spoilage of their product and severely reduces advertising revenue. Russia has severely fined US broadcaster Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty this year and froze its bank accounts in Moscow for refusing to publish the denial after being declared a foreign agent. The Kremlin described the calls as emotional and said it rejected the idea that the media was being persecuted. He said the determinations showed that the law on foreign agents was working and that legislation was needed to protect Russia from foreign interference and that journalists and NGOs could be manipulated. Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Maria Tsvetkova; edited by Raissa Kasolowsky Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/russian-news-outlets-ask-putin-call-off-foreign-agent-media-crackdown-2021-08-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos