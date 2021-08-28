The Spanish league goes to the CAS for the World Cup qualifiers





MADRID (AP) The Spanish league filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday to defend its clubs after they blocked players from participating in World Cup qualifiers in South America. The league said in a statement that it would also file a lawsuit against FIFA in Swiss courts for violating competition rules. “FIFA is violating its statutes and regulations” by forcing teams to release players for World Cup qualifiers for more than 10 days, the league said, which would prevent them from returning in time to play for clubs. them in the league. FIFA extended the international window next month to allow South American teams to play a third World Cup qualifier less than two days before domestic leagues start in Europe. LaLiga presents this case to the CAS in order to protect the integrity of its competition and the rights of its clubs affected by players called up for international duties during the upcoming CONMEBOL international match calendar in September and October, which has been extended with two days, said the league. It is still unclear whether the CAS will find the league appeal admissible. The court may dismiss it saying there is no jurisdiction over the matter. The Spanish league went to the CAS a day after it said its clubs would not release their players to the South American nations. She said other confederations like UEFA and CONCACAF have not extended their match calendar despite scheduling the same number of matches (three), working to adapt to three international rounds of matches in a maximum of 10 days. so as not to spoil the domestic league competitions. FIFA’s leadership faced further criticism on Thursday when the French league also opposed demands for players to be released from clubs despite the logistical and health challenges posed by the pandemic. Clubs in the English Premier League also decided to tell players they would be blocked from going to South America for games. Another problem for English clubs is that South American countries are on a red list where travel is advised by British authorities and 10 days should be spent on hotel quarantine once we return from them. FIFA has told the South American confederation CONMEBOL that there will be consequences for clubs that do not release players as required, which could mean disciplinary action. Over the past year, FIFA had freed clubs during the pandemic from the obligation to release all players on national teams, but this easing of the rules has not been extended. ___ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Azzoni tales on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

