Last weekend for the State Fair, the World Horse Show Championship





LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Fair ends this weekend in Louisville at the Kentucky Exhibition Center. Friday's lineup includes the World Horse Show Championship. It is a ticket event starting at 18:30 at Freedom Hall. Trips to Thrill Ville Open at 1pm The Free Texas Roadhouse Concert Series will feature White Reaper with special guest The Tommys at 8pm at Parking Lot L. Several livestock shows will take place throughout the day on Fridays and weekends. Admission to the Kentucky State Fair features many free activities, including the Texas Roadhouse concert series, livestock competition, outdoor and indoor entertainment, indoor exhibitions and nine other performance areas. The entrance fee will be $ 10 per person and $ 10 parking for a standard vehicle. According to the fair organizers, the last day of the fair is Sunday, August 29th. Information for those who plan to participate can click HERE. Additional right information can be found herewith

