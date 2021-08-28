Xterra World Championship on track to return in December | News, Sports, Work

With last week’s postponement of the Ironman World Championship triathlon from October to February due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 pandemics in the state, people began to wonder about the status of the Xterra World Championship in off-road triathlon.

Xterra was canceled in 2020 and moved from October 31 to December 5 for this year in a decision announced in April. December 5 is still the date set for the event, according to Xterra communications director Trey Garman.

“It was last week when Ironman was pushed to February and, of course, our phones started ringing from the shock,” Garman said Wednesday. “The benefit we have is that we are still 14 weeks out, 14 weeks plus. When Ironman announced their postponement they were seven weeks out.

“We are still planning to host the event on December 5.”

Flora Duffy, the three-time Olympic women’s triathlon champion from Bermuda, is expected to compete in Maui, where she has won five Xterra world titles.

“I think we will ask her to bring her gold medal so that everyone can see it,” Tha Garman. “Her husband is Dan Hugo, who is also an Xterra Hall of Famer, so when she won we wrote to congratulate her immediately. Dan had mentioned, ‘Hey, see you in December.’ So we are really excited to celebrate with her.She also just won her third ITU (International Triathlon Union) title as well.

“So no one in the world is better at this sport, literally, than Flora.”

Garman said the Maui event schedule is essential to the competitors’ training regime.

“Every athlete wants to know, ‘Hey, will this affect our sport as well?’ “It was great news, especially the governor’s remarks two days ago, a kind of discouragement of travel or visitors at this time, got quite wide coverage,” Tha Garman. “And, so we’re actually optimistic with the restrictions that are being set now.”

The event will celebrate 25 years on the island when the next World Cup race takes place here.

“Sport was born in Maui, it’s a local community event, isn’t it?” Tha Garman. “It does not happen without the locals, from the volunteers, to the participants, to the crew and everyone else. So their safety, the safety of the crew, the safety of the athletes, the safety of the community, is paramount. This is the main concern.

“You look around the world and there is a real injury going on. The last thing we would like to do is contribute to that.”

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino proposed new restrictions on COVID – including working from home, restricting visitors to their resorts, having a health check-in program, reducing the size of rallies, and looking at how to protect students – during his press conference Tuesday.

“For example, we just read what President Victorino had proposed for Maui,” Tha Garman. “We are actually seeing it as a positive development and we hope that those measures can curb new infections and lead us to a better place. So with the end of October coming, November we are in a good place. and we are able to welcome visitors with open arms to Maui at that time. “

There were 34 World Off-Triathlon Championship qualifiers in 21 countries in the 2021 season, most of which went smoothly.

Regarding the quest for athletes and visitors to Maui to be vaccinated, Garman explained that the race series conforms to the rules in place in each country.

“Situations is a case-by-case situation,” he said. “We have a US Triathlon COVID Safe certificate and protocols that we are using and from one of them, when we had the Elite races in May (in Alabama), we tested those guys. We had a quick PCR test about the University. of Alabama-Birmingham at the time. “

The first event after the closure of COVID was the Xterra Oak Mountain near Birmingham, Ala., In May.

“We were able to test the day before for all the elite athletes starting all at the same time,” Tha Garman. “For the rest of the field, we did a time test, so we kept them six feet away to keep everyone safe.”

Garman added, “We have not crossed that bridge yet for December 5, however, we are encouraged by the testing that has already taken place. We know most of our athletes have been vaccinated, for example. And we know that travel restrictions that are already in place, you know, Safe Travels Hawaii and any other restrictions that may come into play by then should be kept fairly well. “

Garman added that he was encouraged by a news story this week where Victorino showed only seven positives per 100,000 post-arrival tests conducted for the recently completed one-month program.

“I mean, it’s unbelievable, we would be completely open to this (post-arrival testing) if it was in the game,” Tha Garman.

The December event here will include the 21km World Xterra Trail Run race on December 4th — that event was held at the Kualoa Ranch in Oahu from 2008 to 2019.

The bottom line for Garman is that events will be safe whenever they take place in Maui.

“Essentially when the US Triathlon wanted to turn their sport around – like any other sport that came back – they came up with their own set of protocols and best practices, to soften the exposure for everyone involved,” Tha Garman. “We have it now and it is appropriate for whatever the circumstances are. So basically we respect and abide by local, county, regional, state, national, federal guidelines.

“And they always change. We do not know, but it is too far to force our hand – we are not so close to the event that we have to push back as Ironman was forced to.… We are also optimistic that we can overcome it this. “

After missing a year of the event, Garman and his colleagues Xterra look forward to returning.

“What we found out is how many families Xterra is,” he said. “This is going to be our 25th year, so we’ve been close to these people and part of their lives and they’ve been part of our lives for a long time now. And we realized how much we missed them. “Seeing you at the races and having that event at the end of training is really important for the mental health of our athletes.”

