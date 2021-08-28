Covid-19: Ministry of Health to address vaccination programs, Most to focus on vaccine research and development, says PM





BERA (Bernama): All vaccination-related programs and health strategies related to Covid-19 will henceforth be handled only by the Ministry of Health (MoH) through its newly appointed Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (photo)with The Prime Minister said that the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), now headed by former Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr. Adham Baba, will focus on research and development (R&D) to produce Covid-19 vaccines. “If before that, there were two related ministries (Covid-19) namely MoH and Mosti, except for a committee chaired by two ministers, two general secretaries and two general directors … it is quite difficult if it remains as two because may have different views etc. “Most will focus on producing their own vaccine, because if Thailand can announce that it is producing its own vaccine, then Malaysia can do the same because Covid-19 will be endemic and will be around us like dangs. , which means that vaccines are still needed Me “(And) this is why Most needs to focus (on this) so that we do not depend on foreign countries because when the number of cases increases and we still depend (on the supply of vaccines) from abroad, it will make that supplies to be If we can produce our own vaccines, the situation will be different, he said. Ismail Sabri said this in a press conference after witnessing the series of exercises Before Predators 1/2021, which was also attended by Chief of Defense Forces Jen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Chief of Army Jen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain in Kampung Batu Bor here on Saturday (August 28)) The two-week program, which began Tuesday and was carried out by the Malaysian Army through its elite Terendak-based 10th Brigade elite unit, Melaka, includes large-scale training for about 1,900 officers and personnel. In a related matter, Ismail Sabri said he had informed the Ministry of Health, through Director General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that factories, especially those with many foreign workers, could set up vaccination centers (PPVs) to prevent overcrowding. like what had happened in the PPV of Bukit Jalil National Stadium. He said the overcrowding raised concerns that those queuing for their vaccines could become infected as images spread on social media showed that the instructions for physical distancing were not being followed. “We also hope factories buy their vaccines as this would be faster. We also said that factories with 80% of their employees fully vaccinated could resume work. I believe the cost of vaccines is not so expensive enough compared to the losses suffered if they continue to stay closed, he said. The Prime Minister said he had also informed Dr Noor Hisham to add more PPVs by car as they are not costly to operate and also the fact that there is no close contact with others during the queue. – Bernama More to come

