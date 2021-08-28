The fight against plastic waste will be reinforced with new plans to stop the supply of a range of single-use plastics that threaten our natural environment.

Disposable plastic plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups are a host of items that may be banned in England as part of a new public consultation that will launch in the Fall. These proposals will lead to businesses using more sustainable alternatives and preventing plastic waste from contaminating our landscapes.

It is estimated that each person uses 18 stunning single-use plastic plates and 37 single-use plastic cutlery items each year in England. The durability of plastic means that waste from used items for several minutes can last for centuries in landfills or as waste in the village or ocean. Worldwide, more than one million birds and over 100,000 mammals and turtles die each year from eating or mixing plastic waste.

The industry is taking action to treat plastic waste, such as through the UK Plastics Pact, a collaboration between businesses from across the plastics value chain, supported by the government and coordinated by the Waste and Resources Action Plan (WRAP). Pact members have identified eight problematic plastic items for disposal and are investigating other items. We want to build on the progress being made by the industry and our action on plastic waste.

The UK Government has already taken major steps to tackle plastic pollution by banning microbes from rinsing personal care products, dramatically reducing the number of plastic bags used and limiting the supply of disposable plastic straws. turbulence and cotton buds. These plans will be based on the success of those measures and will be part of the Government’s commitment to prevent all avoidable plastic waste by the end of 2042.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said:

We have all seen the damage that plastic does to our environment. It is our right to impose measures that will treat carelessly dispersed plastic in our parks and green spaces and beaches. We have made progress to turn the tide into plastic, stopping the supply of plastic straw, rioters and cotton buds, while the load of our transport bags has reduced sales by 95% in major supermarkets. Now we are looking to go one step further as we build greener again. These plans will help us get rid of the unnecessary use of plastics that cause havoc with our natural environment.

Jo Morley, Head of Campaigns at City at Sea, said:

We welcome the news that the government is taking steps to address some of the most polluting single use items. This is a much-needed action, which we as campaigners have called for, along with thousands of our supporters and members of the public. We must now take a leading role in stopping unnecessary single-use plastics to see real benefits for the nations and wildlife of the world.

Further details of the consultation, including the full list of single-use items under consideration, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The UK is a global leader in the fight against plastic waste. Following the huge success of the 5p tariff for single-use transport bags, which reduced sales in major supermarkets by 95% since 2015, we increased the minimum tariff to 10p and extended it to all retailers, providing that we can get billions more bags out of circulation.

Our environmental bill will give us a host of new powers to step up our fight against plastic and waste pollution, including:

Introduce a Deposit Return Scheme for beverage containers to recycle billions more plastic bottles and stop them from being stored, burned or contaminated. Through a small deposit placed in beverage products, DRS will stimulate people to recycle;

Our Extended Manufacturer Liability Scheme means that companies will be expected to cover the full cost of recycling and disposing of their packaging. Manufacturers of contaminated packaging will usually become more responsible for their contaminated packaging, with fees paid to cover the cost of cleaning and waste prevention activities; AND

Our plans for Continuous Recycling Collections for every family and business in England will ensure that more plastic is recycled.

We will also introduce a major plastic packaging tax from April 2022, set at 200 per tonne, in plastic packaging which does not meet a minimum threshold of at least 30% of recycled content. This will encourage greater use of recycled plastic, leading to increased levels of recycling and collection of plastic waste, helping to tackle the problem of plastic waste and protect our environment.

Further information

Statistics for disposable plastics are obtained from a preliminary assessment of the economic impacts of a possible ban on plastic cutlery, plastic plates and plastic balloon sticks, 2018.