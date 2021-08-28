International
Next steps to treat plastic waste
The fight against plastic waste will be reinforced with new plans to stop the supply of a range of single-use plastics that threaten our natural environment.
Disposable plastic plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups are a host of items that may be banned in England as part of a new public consultation that will launch in the Fall. These proposals will lead to businesses using more sustainable alternatives and preventing plastic waste from contaminating our landscapes.
It is estimated that each person uses 18 stunning single-use plastic plates and 37 single-use plastic cutlery items each year in England. The durability of plastic means that waste from used items for several minutes can last for centuries in landfills or as waste in the village or ocean. Worldwide, more than one million birds and over 100,000 mammals and turtles die each year from eating or mixing plastic waste.
The industry is taking action to treat plastic waste, such as through the UK Plastics Pact, a collaboration between businesses from across the plastics value chain, supported by the government and coordinated by the Waste and Resources Action Plan (WRAP). Pact members have identified eight problematic plastic items for disposal and are investigating other items. We want to build on the progress being made by the industry and our action on plastic waste.
The UK Government has already taken major steps to tackle plastic pollution by banning microbes from rinsing personal care products, dramatically reducing the number of plastic bags used and limiting the supply of disposable plastic straws. turbulence and cotton buds. These plans will be based on the success of those measures and will be part of the Government’s commitment to prevent all avoidable plastic waste by the end of 2042.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said:
We have all seen the damage that plastic does to our environment. It is our right to impose measures that will treat carelessly dispersed plastic in our parks and green spaces and beaches.
We have made progress to turn the tide into plastic, stopping the supply of plastic straw, rioters and cotton buds, while the load of our transport bags has reduced sales by 95% in major supermarkets.
Now we are looking to go one step further as we build greener again. These plans will help us get rid of the unnecessary use of plastics that cause havoc with our natural environment.
Jo Morley, Head of Campaigns at City at Sea, said:
We welcome the news that the government is taking steps to address some of the most polluting single use items. This is a much-needed action, which we as campaigners have called for, along with thousands of our supporters and members of the public.
We must now take a leading role in stopping unnecessary single-use plastics to see real benefits for the nations and wildlife of the world.
Further details of the consultation, including the full list of single-use items under consideration, will be announced in the coming weeks.
The UK is a global leader in the fight against plastic waste. Following the huge success of the 5p tariff for single-use transport bags, which reduced sales in major supermarkets by 95% since 2015, we increased the minimum tariff to 10p and extended it to all retailers, providing that we can get billions more bags out of circulation.
Our environmental bill will give us a host of new powers to step up our fight against plastic and waste pollution, including:
- Introduce a Deposit Return Scheme for beverage containers to recycle billions more plastic bottles and stop them from being stored, burned or contaminated. Through a small deposit placed in beverage products, DRS will stimulate people to recycle;
- Our Extended Manufacturer Liability Scheme means that companies will be expected to cover the full cost of recycling and disposing of their packaging. Manufacturers of contaminated packaging will usually become more responsible for their contaminated packaging, with fees paid to cover the cost of cleaning and waste prevention activities; AND
- Our plans for Continuous Recycling Collections for every family and business in England will ensure that more plastic is recycled.
We will also introduce a major plastic packaging tax from April 2022, set at 200 per tonne, in plastic packaging which does not meet a minimum threshold of at least 30% of recycled content. This will encourage greater use of recycled plastic, leading to increased levels of recycling and collection of plastic waste, helping to tackle the problem of plastic waste and protect our environment.
Further information
Statistics for disposable plastics are obtained from a preliminary assessment of the economic impacts of a possible ban on plastic cutlery, plastic plates and plastic balloon sticks, 2018.
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/next-steps-to-tackle-plastic-waste
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]