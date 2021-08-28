Democrats, becoming more skeptical of Israel, Pressure Biden

WASHINGTON President Bidens cautiously declared Monday that he supported a ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians came amid growing pressure within his party for the United States to take a more skeptical stance toward one of its closest allies.

Mr Bidens called for a ceasefire at the end of a summary of a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a drumbeat of Democratic lawmakers across the ideological spectrum for his administration to speak out strongly against the escalation of violence. It reflected a different tone from that given by members of Congress during past clashes in the region, when most Democrats reiterated their strong support for Israel’s right to self-defense and called for peace, without criticizing open her actions.

The push is stronger from the party’s progressive empowered wing, whose representatives in the House, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, have drawn attention in recent days to accusing Israel of serious human rights abuses against Palestinians. and for the functioning of an apartheid state. With But their intensity has obscured a smoother and more coordinated shift among the more ordinary Democrats that may ultimately be more consequential.

Although they do not intend to end the United States’ close alliance with Israel, a growing number of Democrats in Washington say they are no longer willing to give the country an approval for the tough treatment of Palestine, and spasms of violence that have defined conflict for years.