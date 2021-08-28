International
Democrats, becoming more skeptical of Israel, Pressure Biden
WASHINGTON President Bidens cautiously declared Monday that he supported a ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians came amid growing pressure within his party for the United States to take a more skeptical stance toward one of its closest allies.
Mr Bidens called for a ceasefire at the end of a summary of a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a drumbeat of Democratic lawmakers across the ideological spectrum for his administration to speak out strongly against the escalation of violence. It reflected a different tone from that given by members of Congress during past clashes in the region, when most Democrats reiterated their strong support for Israel’s right to self-defense and called for peace, without criticizing open her actions.
The push is stronger from the party’s progressive empowered wing, whose representatives in the House, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, have drawn attention in recent days to accusing Israel of serious human rights abuses against Palestinians. and for the functioning of an apartheid state. With But their intensity has obscured a smoother and more coordinated shift among the more ordinary Democrats that may ultimately be more consequential.
Although they do not intend to end the United States’ close alliance with Israel, a growing number of Democrats in Washington say they are no longer willing to give the country an approval for the tough treatment of Palestine, and spasms of violence that have defined conflict for years.
Underlining how skepticism about the Gaza campaign had spread to some of Israel’s strongest defenders in Congress, New York Representative Gregory W. Meeks, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, told Democrats at the panel Monday that he would ‘Biden was asked by the administration to delay a $ 735 million tranche of precision-guided weapons in Israel, approved before tensions in the Middle East boiled over.
Mr. Meeks, a contestant at the annual conference of the American-Israeli Public Relations Committee, or AIPAC, the most powerful pro-Israel lobbying group, convened an emergency meeting of Democrats on the Foreign Affairs Committee Monday night to discuss postponing package of weapons, according to a person familiar with the meeting who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal discussions. It came after a number of Democrats raised concerns about the delivery of American-made weapons to Israel at a time when he had bombed civilians, as well as a building housing media outlets including The Associated Press, a US news agency.
The day before, 28 Democratic senators, more than half of the party group, issued a letter calling publicly for a ceasefire. The effort was led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat in Georgia, and, at age 34, the face of a new generation of American Jews in Congress. As Republicans issued statements directly blaming Hamas militants, the Democrats’ appeal placed the burden on both sides to lay down their arms and on Mr. Biden to weigh in to seek him out.
Another sign of evolution came over the weekend from Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. Mr. Menendez is known as one of Israel’s staunchest allies in the Democratic Party, which he opposed to oppose President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran based on Israeli opposition.
However, on Saturday, as the death toll rose in Gaza and southern Israel, Menendez issued a scathing statement saying he was deeply concerned about Israeli attacks that had killed Palestinian civilians and the tower that housed the news media. He called on both sides to abide by the rules and laws of war and find a peaceful end to the fighting that has killed more than 200 Palestinians and 10 Israelis.
In response to the thousands of rocket attacks launched by Hamas on civilians, Israel has every right to defend itself from terrorists committed to wiping it off the map, Menendez said. But no matter how dangerous and real that threat may be, I have always believed that the strength of US-Israel relations thrives when it is based on the shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism and respect for human rights and the rule of law. with
Democrats who had been most vocal in their criticism of the Israeli government said they intended to send a message to the president as he pondered how to manage growing tensions: that the old gaming book Mr. Biden used as a senator and as vice-president no longer finds the same support in his party.
That didn’t work, Mark Pocan, a progressive Democrat from Wisconsin, told Mr. Biden’s top adviser late last week, he said in an interview Monday. They would advocate for peace in a way that perhaps they have not traditionally heard.
Republicans and AIPAC have been quick to warn against any perceived weakening of US commitment to Israel. When Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, who represents the country’s most Jewish district, led a group of 12 Democrats in the Jewish House in a letter on Friday standing by Israel, but also said that Palestinians should know that the American people value his life as we do Israeli life, AIPAC worked quietly behind the scenes to discourage lawmakers from signing.
Republicans have also seen a political advantage in trying to use the most extreme statements by progressive Democrats in trying to oust Jewish voters from the party.
Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell, a minority leader and a vocal supporter of Israel, condemned Ms. Ocasio-Cortez on Monday for her description of Israel as a the state of apartheid and urged the president to leave no doubt about where America stands.
The United States should stand in the square behind our ally, said Mr. McConnell, and President Biden must remain strong against the growing voices within his party that create false equivalence between terrorist aggressors and a responsible state that defends itself.
Few Democrats in Congress have gone that far. But in recent years, many in the party have changed their approach.
Much of the change can be traced to the debate over Iran’s nuclear deal, when Mr. Netanyahu, the leader of Israel’s right wing, made a joint effort to introduce himself into US domestic politics to assassinate the pact that was drafted by Mr. Obama. He portrayed support for the deal as a betrayal of Israel and worked to create a wedge between Republicans and Democrats on the issue. Netanyahu’s close alliance with Mr. Obama’s successor, Donald J. Trump, only deepened that partisanship.
But the change in tone also reflects a broader shift between the Democratic Party over the past decade. As Democratic and Liberal voters become more organized and organized around concepts such as equality and systemic discrimination, their push for more liberal policy positions on immigration, policing, and domestic violence has changed the way many people view the conflict in The Middle East and the violence it has produced.
Reflective support for Israel’s right to defend itself or calls for Israel and the Palestinian Authority to return to the negotiating table are now seen by many on the left as the linguistic equivalent of our thoughts and prayers for the victims of the recent mass shootings, he said. Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street, a pro-Israel liberal advocacy group that has worked for years to shift the debate as a counterweight to AIPAC.
That’s not so good, he said in an interview. What the United States is essentially doing is international immunity from Israel.
The momentum surfaced last week after Ms. Ocasio-Cortez attacked Andrew Yang, the leading candidate in the New York City mayoral race, for issuing a statement last week while standing with the people of Israel.
Shams totally embarrassed for Yang to try to appear at an Eid event after sending a statement in support of a strike that killed 9 children, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez wrote on TwitterWith (Mr. Yang later issued a new statement saying his first was too simplistic and failed to acknowledge the pain and suffering from both sides.)
This has left some of Israel’s most vocal traditional allies in the party in a difficult position.
Aware of the crossroads in his party and state, where he faces re-election next year, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the leader of the majority, has been largely silent since the fighting erupted. Like Mr. Menendez, z. Schumer voted against the Iran nuclear deal, and he represents the largest Jewish population in the country, ranging from secular progressives to politically conservative Orthodox communities.
In response to a question posed by a reporter at the Capitol on Monday, Mr. Schumer said, I want to see a ceasefire reached quickly and mourn the loss of life.
