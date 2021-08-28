Like the campaign of Canadian leaders in a pandemic





After nearly two weeks of campaigning, it would be long to say that election fever is engulfing Canada. Lawn signs are relatively rare in Eastern Ontario, where I live, and others tell me similar stories from other parts of the country.

Political scientists and polls expect, or hope, that the focus of nations will return to the campaign after Labor Day brings an unofficial conclusion to the very short summer reign. Meanwhile, within the campaigns, candidates and their teams are busy looking for new ways to convey their messages and interact with voters during the pandemic, without risking personal gatherings.

This week, I watched a modified campaign event hosted by the Conservative Party in Ottawa, my first event of this campaign. The party has transformed part of a ballroom into a hotel in downtown Ottawa into a television studio that its leader, Erin OToole, uses for what the party calls virtual town hall meetings, which it targets in separate parts of the city. country. On Tuesday, when I came down near, the audience was in British Columbiawith For about an hour, the Conservatives voted by robots in the province and asked if they would listen and try to ask Mr. OToole. Mr. OToole had an answer to every question, of course. But callers were not allowed to follow, making it impossible to determine whether his answers really pleased them. That said, it is likely to be safe to assume that the man who asked if Mr. OToole would take the advice of a recent UN report to immediately start moving away from fossil fuels was not saturated. After acknowledging that the Conservatives did not have a valid climate plan in 2019, Mr. OToole praised the new party proposal, a system that would aim significantly smaller emission reductions than the current target of governments.

Mr. OToole has run 10 virtual city halls from Ottawa to date. Sessions are broadcast live on YouTube and via Facebook, where questions can be submitted in writing. But the questioners, and listeners, are found mostly through automated phone calls made by the campaign, and none of them appear in the video. The party declined to describe the review process it uses before bringing anyone to Mr. OToole. But it is clear that people are verifying callers.

Whether by chance or by model, many of the questions in the session I attended and others I looked at were about issues that polls show have a greater resonance with conservative voters, such as the budget deficit and the reinstatement of reinforced arms controls. fundmi. But at least two people called for action on climate change beyond what the Conservatives are proposing. The session had the feel of a video broadcast of a radio show. Its moderator was Michael Barrett, a Conservative member of Parliament from Eastern Ontario, who never challenged any of Mr. OTooles’ claims and promises, as an independent host might have. The large ballroom turned back into the studio, dominated by a flag-clad stage that vaguely evokes the interior of Parliament buildings, was completely without campaign atmosphere during the session. The only people physically present during the town hall were professionals. In addition to me, the audience, far removed from society, consisted of a television producer, a television network camera operator, a handful of Conservative Party technicians directing the show, Mr. OTooles bodyguards, and, in short, a photographer. Despite the lack of a crowd, let alone the gathering of energy, Mr. OToole remained enthusiastic and energetic for the entire hour.

It’s too early to say whether virtual city halls, like other pandemic creations, will succeed in the traditional display route of the campaign route with its planes and buses. Mr. OToole is, like other leaders, still walking the streets. I will also be there soon to see how the campaigns of Mr. Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh by the New Democrats have adapted to the pandemic.

