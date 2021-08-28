A trip through Kabul on the day of the fall





By early afternoon, it was increasingly clear that the government had fallen, that the president and his entourage were gone. His signs were in the chorus of rumors, people rushed home, afraid to look back in the direction from which the Taliban were said to have come. Roads were being emptied. People moved quickly, trying to find security. On a strange coincidence, they passed through mourning memorials along the roadside of Ashura, marking the day the nephew of the Prophet Muhammad was martyred. There were gunshots, speeding vehicles and even tanks roaming the streets no one knew who they belonged to. The Taliban later said the vacuum had forced them to enter the capital to get rid of anarchy, rather than wait for a more gradual transition. In the days since then, Kabul has been a paradox that in many ways recalls the Taliban rule of the 1990s, regardless of the softer tone of their public statements. On the one hand, petty crime is declining, street walking feels physically safer, and the Taliban are claiming the fact that beyond the airport, war victims not long after 50 to 100 people a day were killed are now close to zero. On the other hand, there are scenes that take over the world. Afghan youths die after being caught on a US evacuation plane. Thousands of Afghan families gathered outside the airport, hoping for some rescue in the final days of the withdrawal from the West. The massacre of another suicide bomber and the promise of chaos to come, even for the Taliban. Many people, including those desperately trying to flee, feel a direct threat from the Taliban. But it also has to do with something bigger: It has to do with a people giving up a country. After 40 years of violence, and so many cycles of false hope and misleading drowsiness, what is gripping the hearts of many Afghans is despair: the fear that this time will not be any different, if not worse. Mujib Mashal is an international correspondent for The New York Times who covered Afghanistan from 2015 to 2020, and is now based in New Delhi. He is originally from Kabul.

