Protesters of the Rebellion of Extinction Paint London Red – Mother Jones

This story was originally published by Guardian and reproduced here as part of Climate table cooperation.

Protesters of the Extinction Rebellion spilled red paint on the entrances of the city’s institutions as they marched through London’s financial district in a protest against the blood money on which they say the UK economy is built.

In what appeared to be the largest mobilization so far this week by the environmental protest group, several thousand demonstrators took a tour of the city, stopping at banks and law firms they saw as the culprits in the climate crisis.

Throughout the week, groups based in local areas, or around issues such as gender, race or politics, have organized actions in various locations in the center LondonOn Friday, the protest was organized in solidarity with black, brown and local people, especially in developing countries.

After the rally outside the Bank of England, protesters marched on Standard Chartered Bank, where activists escalated the entrance and poured blood-red paint on its glass façade to highlight the $ 31.4 billion they say it had invested in fossil fuels that from the Paris climate agreements.

“Making a profit means there has been racial inequality, social inequality and climate collapse.”

Activists then went to Guildhall, from where the financial district is governed, and sprayed the building with red paint. At 3 o’clock in the afternoon, they arrived at Paternoster Square, where the London Stock Exchange is located, for rallies and a speech. A massive civil disobedience was planned. Today’s protest is highlighting that racial, social and climate justice are intertwined, said Bhavini Patel, from east London, an activist with XR Unify. There is no division and we know this because where does that profit go and how does it affect us? “

Activists then went to Guildhall, from where the financial district is governed, and sprayed the building with red paint. At 3 o'clock in the afternoon, they arrived at Paternoster Square, where the London Stock Exchange is located, for rallies and a speech. A massive civil disobedience was planned. Today's protest is highlighting that racial, social and climate justice are intertwined, said Bhavini Patel, from east London, an activist with XR Unify. There is no division and we know this because where does that profit go and how does it affect us? "

It is interconnected, and if we want justice, we must seek justice for all three things, in order to be equal as human beings. Friday was the fifth day of the fourth London XR Rebellion, the term she uses for the two-week carnival of protest and civil disobedience that has become one of her trademark strategies. Demonstrators had already carried out roadblocks in Covent Garden, Whitehall, West End and Oxford Circus. On Thursday, animal rights activists stained the fountains outside Buckingham Palace with red. The group strategy has been different this year. While in previous uprisings, activists had sought to take and hold key positions in the capital, this time they have organized pop-up professions, targeting senior countries, in the hope of involving as many people as possible in crisis talks on the state of environment, and what to do about it. Friday's protest marked a turning point, with XR using the following week to specifically target the City and the financial institutions that finance fossil fuels, and to bring home its main demand: immediately stop all funding for fossil fuel projects. fossil fuels. We knew it would be harder to keep the homepage, we have not been able to do it for a while. " We knew it would be harder to keep big pages, we haven't achieved this in a while, so for us movement and being agile and adaptable has felt really important, said Alannah Byrne, of the team of media XRs. It also means we can tell more about a story and target different places and highlight issues in more places.