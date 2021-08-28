Protesters of the Rebellion of Extinction Paint London Red – Mother Jones

Protesters of the Extinction Rebellion spilled red paint on the entrances of the city’s institutions as they marched through London’s financial district in a protest against the blood money on which they say the UK economy is built.
In what appeared to be the largest mobilization so far this week by the environmental protest group, several thousand demonstrators took a tour of the city, stopping at banks and law firms they saw as the culprits in the climate crisis.
Throughout the week, groups based in local areas, or around issues such as gender, race or politics, have organized actions in various locations in the center LondonOn Friday, the protest was organized in solidarity with black, brown and local people, especially in developing countries.
After the rally outside the Bank of England, protesters marched on Standard Chartered Bank, where activists escalated the entrance and poured blood-red paint on its glass façade to highlight the $ 31.4 billion they say it had invested in fossil fuels that from the Paris climate agreements.
Activists then went to Guildhall, from where the financial district is governed, and sprayed the building with red paint. At 3 o’clock in the afternoon, they arrived at Paternoster Square, where the London Stock Exchange is located, for rallies and a speech. A massive civil disobedience was planned. Today’s protest is highlighting that racial, social and climate justice are intertwined, said Bhavini Patel, from east London, an activist with XR Unify. There is no division and we know this because where does that profit go and how does it affect us? “
Making a profit means there has been racial inequality, social inequality and climate collapse. It is interconnected, and if we want justice, we must seek justice for all three things, in order to be equal as human beings.
Friday was the fifth day of the fourth London XR Rebellion, the term she uses for the two-week carnival of protest and civil disobedience that has become one of her trademark strategies. Demonstrators had already carried out roadblocks in Covent Garden, Whitehall, West End and Oxford Circus. On Thursday, animal rights activists stained the fountains outside Buckingham Palace with red.
The group strategy has been different this year. While in previous uprisings, activists had sought to take and hold key positions in the capital, this time they have organized pop-up professions, targeting senior countries, in the hope of involving as many people as possible in crisis talks on the state of environment, and what to do about it.
Friday’s protest marked a turning point, with XR using the following week to specifically target the City and the financial institutions that finance fossil fuels, and to bring home its main demand: immediately stop all funding for fossil fuel projects. fossil fuels.
We knew it would be harder to keep big pages, we haven’t achieved this in a while, so for us movement and being agile and adaptable has felt really important, said Alannah Byrne, of the team of media XRs. It also means we can tell more about a story and target different places and highlight issues in more places.
Metropolitan policy tactics have also changed. Initially, police tried to block entry into protests, but soon it became clear that officers were causing more disruption than they were preventing. Instead, they went on to try to surround and isolate the XR protest structures, and activists locked themselves in them.
Blockages have been at the heart of XR strategy since it began, but incarcerated activists need support from other activists, to bring them food and drink, to protect them from the elements, to keep them they accompany and sometimes to exchange places secretly.
Once the protest cameras were secured, police placed Article 14 orders to place restrictions on the protests and to ask participants to leave. Despite that more aggressive approach to trying to erase XR’s actions in the loop, there have been fewer arrests this year, with only 189 as of Thursday afternoon, according to Met.
Whether this was due to a change in police tactics was uncertain. Gail Bradbrook, one of the founders of XR, said: “I think it has to do with the numbers on XR per minute who are willing and able to be arrested before Covid, there are likely to be higher numbers, she said.
There is something about people walking at their own pace and resilience. My personal view is that the movement went through a period of contraction. But I think it has stronger foundations and is going through a period of growth.
Richard Ecclestone, a former police inspector with Devon and Cornwall police who acts as the XRs police liaison, said he felt Met Gold commanders promised the group that a first police security approach had been broken in the rush to suppress professions.
He cited examples where police rushing to check areas allegedly separated women who had climbed together or risked knocking down a ladder being escalated by activists. In another case, he said, a closed protester surrounded by police had to be taken to hospital suffering from dehydration after officers failed to give them drinks.
