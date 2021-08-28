International
Coronavirus in the UK: Britons, unassuming by high Covid rates, weigh their price of freedom
LONDONR Nearly 60,000 football fans filled the London Emirates Stadium last Sunday to watch Chelsea play Arsenal. Musician Andrew Lloyd Webbers Cinderella made his brilliant debut in the West End after numerous delays related to Covid. In the subway, where masks are still mandatory, half of the riders go barefoot.
All this at a time when Britain is reporting more than 30,000 new cases of coronavirus per day, hospitals are experiencing a renewed strain, and preliminary data show that the protection provided by vaccines is easing a few months after the second dose.
Such is the strange new phase of the British pandemic: The public has moved forward, even if the virus did not occur. Given that Britain has been at the forefront of many previous coronavirus developments from incubation of variants to the release of vaccines, experts say this could be a glimpse of the future for other countries.
We do not seem to care that we have these really high levels of infection, said Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London who has led a large study of Covid-19 symptoms. It seems as if we were now accepting that this is the price of freedom.
Part of that balance may stem from the fact that Britain’s case rate, while high, has not yet risen somewhere close to the level projected by government officials when it lifted almost all of Covid’s restrictions last month. Some may be because many Britons are vaccinated, fewer serious cases have been reported. And some of them may simply reflect fatigue, after 17 months of dangerous headlines and stifling blockages.
There is a feeling we can finally breathe; we can start trying to make up for what we lost, said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. It is really hard to ask people not to get involved for an extended period, especially if there is no solution.
with almost 80 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated and the virus that still circulates widely, said Professor Sridhar, Britain could be a role model for others countries if you can manage Covid in a consistent way. The trials, she added, were not final because Britain still faces critical challenges, such as the reopening of schools on Wednesday.
This will almost certainly raise rates further, especially as Britain has resisted vaccinating young children and adolescents. But epidemiologists are reluctant to make specific predictions because many of them proved wrong in July when cases fell shortly after Freedom Day, when most restrictions were lifted.
New cases, in any case, are a less important metric than ever before, as a much smaller percentage of those infected end up in hospital than in the early stages of the pandemic. Nearly 950 people were hospitalized on August 23, the latest date for which data are availableWith This compares to 4,583 on January 12, the peak of the latest wave of infections.
However, hospitalization is on the rise, as is the mortality rate. Admissions last week rose 7.7 percent over the previous seven-day period, while deaths rose 9.9 percent, reaching 100 people on Friday. With a large number of patients with other diseases, doctors say the National Health Service has little procrastination to cope with another influx of Covid victims.
We have found an increasing number of cases and we are under a lot of pressure again, said Susan Jain, a specialist in anesthesia and intensive care who works in the intensive care unit at Homerton University Hospital in East London. Not all of our Covid cases are vaccinated by choice.
The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, preoccupied with the chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan, has said little about the increase in the number of hospitals or indeed about the pandemic in recent weeks.
Facilitated that the grim predictions of spiral cases have not materialized, the government argues that its strategy has been justified, with manageable infections due to the success of its vaccination campaign.
Nadhim Zahawi, the minister responsible for vaccination, compared the daily total of new cases to a similar moment in December. There were ** five times ** the number of deaths we see today, he wrote on Twitter, adding, Vaccines are working.
However, critics said the number of 100 deaths a day should not be a source of pride. Moreover, they said, Britain’s early leadership in the vaccination race meant that some protection against vaccinations was beginning to fade.
Normally a bleak new normal, said Gabriel Scally, a visiting public health professor at the University of Bristol and a former regional director of public health.
The British Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization is likely to recommend booster vaccines soon, but they will initially be targeted at people with weakened immune systems.
Because Britain was one of the first major countries to make mass vaccinations, Professor Scally said, it will be one of the first to experience the weakening of immunity an issue that has affected Israel, another early adopter of vaccines. And despite its strong spread, Britain has not achieved the highest levels of population immunity because millions of young people remain vulnerable.
Governments’ policy on vaccinating younger teens is in flux, with no decision on whether to continue with a campaign to hit those aged 12 to 15, although the British medical regulator has authorized a vaccine for this age group.
The start of the adult vaccination program has been overwhelming, but for children and young people it has been downright symbolic, said this month Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health.
At the same time, public adherence to measures to control the spread of the virus appears to be declining, a factor for which some epidemiologists said Britain had a higher incidence rate than countries like France and Spain, where infections are now falling. .
I wear masks indoors in public places, said Philip Crossley, 69, walking down a street in the northern city of Bradford. I have noticed that many people do not know. It may not be a big problem, but they can still carry the virus.
According to official survey data, about nine in 10 Britons said they had used face masks in the last seven days when they were out of their homes. But anecdotal evidence suggests that compliance is much more prominent, even on buses and the London Underground, where wearing a mask is still mandatory.
After most of the restrictions were lifted, the transport police lost their legal responsibility for enforcing that rule. This left the task to transport workers, who were advised by a union to avoid confrontations with the public.
Our members have no enforcement powers and it is a farce, indeed, the National Union of Railway, Maritime and Transport Workers said in a statement. Situations is an impossible situation, so our advice to our members is that they should not replace the police and should stay safe.
Outside Downing Street, anti-blockade protester Simon Parry said he had never worn a mask on public transport and had not yet been challenged.
I make people look at me like I want to kill my grandmother, he admitted before adding that he thought the argument was moving him and that a woman had recently removed her face mask after a subway exchange. I do my mission to get someone to remove a mask on the Tube, he said.
A government minister, Greg Hands, posted on Twitter a photo of him in the subway wearing a mask, but complained that only about half of the passengers around him were acting in the same way.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office said its data showed that 82 per cent of passengers said they always wore face masks on trains and subway buses, a strong number given the central governments’ decision not to adopted a national mandate to cover faces in public transport
Other critics blame mixed government messages, pointing to members of the Johnson Conservative Party, many of whom abandoned the masks when they returned to a crowded room in Parliament recently to discuss Afghanistan. The official position of the government is that people should wear face veils when they are locked inside.
For some who opposed Britain’s repeated blockades, a return to normalcy was welcome and delayed. But some said tensions between freedom and security could easily re-emerge.
The intensity has come out of the debate, but will return if there is another wave, said Jonathan Sumption, a former justice in the British Supreme Court who has been an outspoken critic of blockages.
If it comes back, he added, then get into the position that even vaccines do not work. What is the exit route?
Aina J. Khan has contributed to reporting from Bradford, England.
