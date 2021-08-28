Coronavirus in the UK: Britons, unassuming by high Covid rates, weigh their price of freedom

LONDONR Nearly 60,000 football fans filled the London Emirates Stadium last Sunday to watch Chelsea play Arsenal. Musician Andrew Lloyd Webbers Cinderella made his brilliant debut in the West End after numerous delays related to Covid. In the subway, where masks are still mandatory, half of the riders go barefoot.

All this at a time when Britain is reporting more than 30,000 new cases of coronavirus per day, hospitals are experiencing a renewed strain, and preliminary data show that the protection provided by vaccines is easing a few months after the second dose.

Such is the strange new phase of the British pandemic: The public has moved forward, even if the virus did not occur. Given that Britain has been at the forefront of many previous coronavirus developments from incubation of variants to the release of vaccines, experts say this could be a glimpse of the future for other countries.

We do not seem to care that we have these really high levels of infection, said Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London who has led a large study of Covid-19 symptoms. It seems as if we were now accepting that this is the price of freedom.