The Afghan photo warns of the Taliban threatening the media

An award-winning Afghan photographer has predicted that the Taliban will shut down the Afghan media and says they are deceiving the West by promising to allow journalists to operate freely.

Massoud Hossaini, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2012, left Kabul on the last commercial flight the day the Islamists took control two weeks ago, and is now in the Netherlands.

He had faced threats from the group, who he said were already restricting female journalists in particular.

The 39-year-old told his former employers, the AFP news agency: “It will be really, really bad. They are trying to kill the media, but they are doing it slowly.

“When the Taliban capture someone, first of all they capture someone and then kill him, and that is now happening to the media in general.”

After the fall of Kabul, Taliban officials stressed that the media, including women, could continue to operate freely and would not be harassed.

The Taliban even held an official press conference where the group’s spokesman received questions.

But Hossaini – whose 2012 photo of an Afghan girl dressed in green crying in horror after a suicide attack also won second prize in the local World Press Photo award category – said the Taliban’s promises were a hoax. .

Speaking at a World Press Photo exhibition in Amsterdam, he said: “The Taliban will completely shut down the media, and they will also cut off the internet completely and possibly become another North Korea for the region.

“Right now they are deceiving the international community, they are deceiving Westerners,” he said, calling the press conference a “ploy.”

Press conference by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has been criticized as a “hoax”

Long-time militant target Hossain escapes from Afghanistan after learning that the Taliban “really hated” a recent story he and a foreign journalist had covered about a group that forced women and girls to marry militants Taliban.

After receiving the threats on social media, the couple booked tickets outside Kabul, with Hossaini traveling on the morning of August 15, when it became clear that the Taliban were closing.

He said: “When the plane took off as the last commercial plane before Kabul crashed, we cried.

“I saw that many friends, even foreigners, were crying because they felt like me that we could not go back to Kabul.”

Kabul itself has fallen into nightmares, with the suicide attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday producing images “even worse” than those gained by Hossaini Pulitzer.

He said: “The images from the attack were really horrible.

“I never imagined that many people would be killed in a small canal, and that canal would be collected by the blood of the people.”

Now in exile, Hossaini said he had heard a host of complaints from other journalists still in Afghanistan about the media situation under the country’s new hard-line rulers.

Where the “most famous” Afghan TV presenters were women until recently, a well-known female journalist told him “the Taliban do not even allow me to leave my office” and she was now trying to leave, he said.

“Surely no woman can walk the streets. We see female journalists going with the microphone, no it is not possible.”

But perhaps the biggest damage is the dispersal of a large part of the living Afghan media world created in the 20 years since the Taliban were ousted after the 9/11 attacks.

“It means they have already killed us,” said Hossaini, who himself spent most of the first twenty years of his life as a refugee in Iran and returned to Afghanistan only after 9/11.

“I really want to go back to Afghanistan, my home is there, my memories are there.

“I fell in love with Afghanistan through photography, and I fell in love with photography because of Afghanistan, and I did my best.”