International
The Afghan photo warns of the Taliban threatening the media
An award-winning Afghan photographer has predicted that the Taliban will shut down the Afghan media and says they are deceiving the West by promising to allow journalists to operate freely.
Massoud Hossaini, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2012, left Kabul on the last commercial flight the day the Islamists took control two weeks ago, and is now in the Netherlands.
He had faced threats from the group, who he said were already restricting female journalists in particular.
The 39-year-old told his former employers, the AFP news agency: “It will be really, really bad. They are trying to kill the media, but they are doing it slowly.
“When the Taliban capture someone, first of all they capture someone and then kill him, and that is now happening to the media in general.”
After the fall of Kabul, Taliban officials stressed that the media, including women, could continue to operate freely and would not be harassed.
The Taliban even held an official press conference where the group’s spokesman received questions.
But Hossaini – whose 2012 photo of an Afghan girl dressed in green crying in horror after a suicide attack also won second prize in the local World Press Photo award category – said the Taliban’s promises were a hoax. .
Speaking at a World Press Photo exhibition in Amsterdam, he said: “The Taliban will completely shut down the media, and they will also cut off the internet completely and possibly become another North Korea for the region.
“Right now they are deceiving the international community, they are deceiving Westerners,” he said, calling the press conference a “ploy.”
Long-time militant target Hossain escapes from Afghanistan after learning that the Taliban “really hated” a recent story he and a foreign journalist had covered about a group that forced women and girls to marry militants Taliban.
After receiving the threats on social media, the couple booked tickets outside Kabul, with Hossaini traveling on the morning of August 15, when it became clear that the Taliban were closing.
He said: “When the plane took off as the last commercial plane before Kabul crashed, we cried.
“I saw that many friends, even foreigners, were crying because they felt like me that we could not go back to Kabul.”
Kabul itself has fallen into nightmares, with the suicide attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday producing images “even worse” than those gained by Hossaini Pulitzer.
He said: “The images from the attack were really horrible.
“I never imagined that many people would be killed in a small canal, and that canal would be collected by the blood of the people.”
Now in exile, Hossaini said he had heard a host of complaints from other journalists still in Afghanistan about the media situation under the country’s new hard-line rulers.
Where the “most famous” Afghan TV presenters were women until recently, a well-known female journalist told him “the Taliban do not even allow me to leave my office” and she was now trying to leave, he said.
“Surely no woman can walk the streets. We see female journalists going with the microphone, no it is not possible.”
But perhaps the biggest damage is the dispersal of a large part of the living Afghan media world created in the 20 years since the Taliban were ousted after the 9/11 attacks.
“It means they have already killed us,” said Hossaini, who himself spent most of the first twenty years of his life as a refugee in Iran and returned to Afghanistan only after 9/11.
“I really want to go back to Afghanistan, my home is there, my memories are there.
“I fell in love with Afghanistan through photography, and I fell in love with photography because of Afghanistan, and I did my best.”
Sources
2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/2021/0828/1243313-afghan-photographer-massoud-hossaini-taliban/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]