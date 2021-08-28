Pakistan warns energy vacuum in Afghanistan would be catastrophicExBulletin

International
LEILA FADEL, HOST:
It is hardly difficult to talk about the developing situation in Afghanistan without mentioning Pakistan. Pakistan’s neighbor has long been linked to the Taliban, who have been in control of Afghanistan since August 15 after two decades of fighting against the United States and the US-backed government there. NPR Jackie Northam is in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, and joins us online. Good morning Jackie.
JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: Breakfast, Leila.
FADEL: So Jackie, how is this happening in Islamabad?
NORTHAM: Well, obviously, it’s close to Afghanistan, so there’s concern about what’s going on. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that there should be peace in Afghanistan and that there should be a comprehensive government there to help achieve that peace and that, as you know, a power vacuum would be catastrophic. He said the great powers, you know, the US, other nations, have to play a role and try to achieve something. You know, it’s important to remember the last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan that Pakistan was just one of three countries that recognized the government. So far, it is one of the few countries that has left its embassy in Kabul open. But the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has not been officially recognized. And, Leila, you know, the other fear here especially after yesterday’s attack is that, you know, ISIS-K is a fragmented group of Pakistani Taliban, which is different from the Afghan Taliban. And so there are concerns that, you know, it still has ties to that group and could spread here in Pakistan.
FADEL: So let’s talk about that, ISIS-K, a fragmented group of Pakistani Taliban. What are Pakistan’s biggest concerns then here?
NORTHAM: Well, the concern – just to support, many people here in Pakistan believe that after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan they would eliminate ISIS -K in a short time. But it certainly is not, as yesterday’s attacks show. You know, ISIS-K is not big, but there are sympathizers here in Pakistan. Like I said, it is a branch of the Pakistani Taliban. And, again, you know, Pakistan fears that this kind of attack we saw yesterday in Afghanistan could happen here. And it could also encourage other non-Taliban-linked militant groups to stage attacks here in Pakistan.
FADEL: Let’s focus for a moment on asylum seekers, many trying to enter neighboring Pakistan. What is the situation at the border crossings?
NORTHAM: Well, we can’t go out there. I can not get out there. For security reasons, they will not let us, but social media is showing thousands of people at one of the two main border crossings with Afghanistan. At the moment, Pakistanis are not allowing people to enter unless they have Pakistani passports. – You know, the plan is to keep the Afghans on the other side of the border. And, I mean, one of the reasons, you know, if you remember that Pakistan hosted millions of Afghans for decades after the Soviets invaded Afghanistan in 1979, you know, and the decades of war that followed, and they don’t want it again. First of all, one of the big things is the economy is so bad here and it could further damage the economy. The other thing is that the Pakistani authorities are asking the hotels here in Islamabad, the capital, to stop taking new reservations for the next three weeks. And this in order to create room for foreigners who are passing through Pakistan after being evacuated from Afghanistan.
FADEL: Now, you mention that Pakistan was really afraid of this kind of humanitarian and security crisis. How do Pakistani officials react?
NORTHAM: Well, they certainly talked about the crisis here. And, as I said, you know, Pakistan is not able to handle a potential influx of refugees. The economy here is very bad. More than 20 million Pakistanis lost their jobs and 55,000 small businesses closed last year due to COVID. And they just can’t get any more at this point.
FADELExBulletin International Affairs Correspondent Jackie Northam in Islamabad, thank you.
NORTHAM: Thank you very much.
