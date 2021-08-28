Virus-related deaths in Russia hit a record high in July

MOSCOW Russia’s State Statistics Agency shows a record 50,000 deaths in July were linked to the coronavirus.

The report from the Rosstat agency says that 50,421 people suffering from coronavirus died during the month, significantly higher than the previous record of 44,435 in December.

However, the agency says only 38,992 deaths are directly attributable to COVID-19. In another 5,206 deaths, the coronavirus was rated as the leading cause but more investigation was needed; in another 1,449 cases the virus contributed to death but was not the leading cause.

The report says Russia recorded a total of 215,265 virus-related deaths by the end of July, more than 180,840 cited by the national coronavirus working group.

SIOUX FALLS, SD Health officials in five states have linked 178 virus cases to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

In the three weeks since the rally began, South Dakota health officials have so far reported 63 cases among rally participants. The epicenter of the rally, Meade County, is reaching a per capita rate similar to that of the worst-hit states in the South. Health officials in North Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota and Wisconsin all reported cases among the people who attended the 10-day rally that drew more than 500,000 people.

Health experts are concerned that large clumps in the upper western part will feed a new wave of the virus.

This coronavirus forest fire will continue to burn every human tree it can find, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. It will find you, and it is so infectious.

The Black Hills region’s largest hospital system, Monument Health, says hospitalizations for the virus rose from five to 78 this month. The hospital was preparing for more COVID-19 patients by turning rooms into intensive care units and staffing.

LANSING, Mich. At least half of Michigan K-12 public students are required to wear masks at school.

Some counties, including six of the 10 most populous ones, order face coverage for students, teachers and staff inside, regardless of vaccination status. Health officials point to a rapid increase in cases of coronavirus from the more contagious delta variant, saying the masks help reduce the spread of the virus. They note that children under 12 cannot be vaccinated.

Policies vary in schools in 76 counties where health departments have recommended camouflage but not required.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office says about 54% of students in traditional public schools are subject to coverage requirements.

The State Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with the University of Michigan School of Public Health, has used external research to estimate how long it should take to have a greater than 50% chance of transmission if a child infectious participates in a class of 25 elementary students.

With full camouflage, it is 120 hours. Falls to 24 hours with imperfect camouflage and 3 hours without camouflage.

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, the states’ leading epidemiologist, says camouflage reduces the chance of infection at school by 40% to 75%.

BERLIN Thousands marched in Berlin to protest government measures against the coronavirus, despite bans against several planned rallies.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Saturday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. A court ruled in favor of allowing a protest, planned for 500 people, on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 2,000 police officers were deployed in the city to respond to those who showed up despite the bans.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest called the Love Train, filled with techno music, drew a large crowd of its own. Those demonstrators support government restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Saturday’s protests come amid debates in Germany over how and whether restrictions will be imposed on unvaccinated people, a question that gets more urgent as the number of coronavirus cases rises.

Similar protests took place in Berlin in early August, which ended in clashes with police and hundreds of detained people.

LONDONR The British government says it is preparing to vaccinate children aged 12-15 against coronavirus, although the vaccination campaign has not yet been approved by the country’s vaccine advisers.

The Department of Health said it wants to be ready to take to the streets once approval comes in and be able to deliver shots to schools when the new academic year begins in much of the country. The return of children to the classroom in September is expected to increase the high rate of infection of Britons already.

Britain is currently giving coronavirus vaccines to people 16 and older, as well as those between 12 and 15 years old with basic health conditions or living with vulnerable adults.

Drug regulator Britains has approved the use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the 12 to 15 age group. But the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee, which sets the policy, has not signed pictures for most teenagers so young.

The United States, Canada and some European countries are already vaccinating people who are at least 12 years old.

TOKYO Tokyo City Hall has apologized for the confusion amid the start of vaccination targeting young people after crowds seeking to shoot left a facility in Shibuya district.

Health authorities on Saturday switched to a reservation system instead of coming first, served for the first time. But more than 2,200 people showed up to receive vaccination appointment vouchers, some waiting in line since dawn, and 354 were chosen by lot to take shots, Japanese media reported.

Vaccinations for those aged 16 to 39 began on Friday.

Japan, which has one of the slowest COVID-19 vaccines in the developed world, has given preference to giving injections to the elderly and then gradually moving down according to age groups.

The latest development seems to contradict critics who had suggested that young people would not be interested in getting vaccinated.

MIAMI A teenager in a Florida county running the state in COVID-19 cases per capita has died. JoKeria Graham died in County Columbia just days before she planned to start her senior year of high school. The 17-year-old was isolated at her home in Lake City after testing positive for coronavirus.

The high school student liked to take care of the youngest children and called her grandparents every day to check on them or help in their office. She seemed to be fine and asked her grandparents to bring her breakfast. They were on their way to give up food when the girl crashed into the bathroom earlier this month.

She was saying, I can not breathe, I can not breathe, said her grandmother, Tina Graham on Friday, noting that the teenager was buried in her hat and dress.

We thought she was fine. Both of my sons had it, and one of my sons was really sick and she was not as sick as he was, Graham said.

LONDONR A new British study suggests that people taking COVID-19 from the extra-contagious delta variant are about twice as likely to be hospitalized than those who caught a previous version of the coronavirus.

The delta variant spreads much more easily than the alpha variant that was previously prevalent in most of the world. But whether it also causes more serious illness is unclear, something difficult to underestimate in part because the delta rose as many countries eased their pandemic restrictions even though large sections of the population remained unvaccinated.

Public Health researchers in England examined more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19 that occurred between March and May, when the delta variant began growing in Britain, to compare hospitalization rates. The results were similar to preliminary findings from a Scottish study that also suggested the delta caused more hospitalizations.

Most importantly, less than 2% of all cases tracked in the most recent study were among those fully vaccinated.

The findings were published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

MOSCOW Russian news reports say a fire at a hospital killed three patients who were in ventilators while being treated for COVID-19.

State news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti said the fire broke out in Yarsolavl, about 250 kilometers (150 miles) north of Moscow.

Unidentified officials quoted in the reports gave various causes of the fire, saying either that a mattress caught fire or that it started in a fan apparatus.

KINSHASA, Congolese authorities have arrested the former Minister of Public Health in Congo, after allegations that he has embezzled more than $ 1 million in funds allocated by the World Bank to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Eten Longongo has maintained his innocence, but he was sent to Makala Central Jail after a hours-long trial in Kinshasa, according to Inspector General of Finance Jules Alingeti.

It was not immediately known what specific charges Longondo faced or whether he had held a lawyer.

Alleged acts of mismanagement had come to light during investigations conducted at the Ministry of Health and the Central Bank of Congo, Alingeti said.

Longondo was appointed to the position of health minister in 2019 and managed the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Congo before being replaced in April.

MEXICO CITY Hundreds of parents in Mexico have applied for a court order to receive coronavirus vaccines for their children after the government refused to consider vaccinating those under 18 years of age.

In the US and other countries, childhood vaccinations are already underway, but Mexican officials have minimized the risk to minors. This despite 613 deaths and 60,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people under the age of 18 in Mexico so far.

About 15 parents have won orders and killed their children as the government pressures schools to return to personal lessons on Monday.

Alma Franco, a lawyer in the southern state of Oaxaca, was one of the first to seek vaccination for her children through constitutional complaints known in Mexico as amparos. Such appeals require a judge to overturn, freeze, or overturn a government action that may violate plaintiffs’ rights.

Franco won the appeal and got a vaccine for her 12-year-old son, and then posted a copy of the appeal on social media so that others could basically copy and paste it and deposit theirs.

She said about 200 parents have followed her path in trying to get vaccines.