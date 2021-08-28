Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli soldiers during clashes on Gaza border | Israeli





A 12-year-old Palestinian boy shot last week by Israeli soldiers during clashes along the border with Gaza has died from his wounds, the territory ministry said on Saturday. Omar Hassan Abu al-Nile was hit last Saturday on the outskirts of a demonstration near the border fence separating the Gaza Strip from Israel, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said. He succumbed to his injuries, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement. About 100 mourners attended his funeral this afternoon. The August 21 riots left about 40 people injured, according to Hamas rulers, including a 32-year-old Palestinian who died Wednesday. An Israeli police officer was also shot and remains in critical condition. The Israeli army said it had responded with direct fire and other measures against Palestinian protesters who were throwing explosives over the border fence and trying to escalate it. Following the clashes, Israel carried out airstrikes that it said targeted Hamas weapons production and storage sites. Israel struck Gaza again overnight Monday through Tuesday in response to incendiary balloons that sparked multiple fires in Israel’s southern region of Eskol. No casualties were reported from the attacks. Clashes also took place on the border between Gaza and Israel on Wednesday, but they were less violent than those on Saturday. New protests erupted Saturday night, with the Israeli army firing tear gas and stun grenades as Palestinians burned tires, an AFP reporter said. Several factions in Gaza had called for demonstrations to protest in particular against the Israelis around the 15-year-old blockade of the coastal enclave. Also Saturday, Israeli firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze lit by a new firing of balloons from Gaza. Two fires broke out in the Eshkol region near the Palestinian enclave, firefighters said in a statement. Hamas and Israel fought a devastating 11-day conflict in May, the worst between the two sides in years, which ended in an informal ceasefire. Hamas authorities say 260 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes during the conflict, including fighters. Palestinian groups fired thousands of rockets at Israel during the fighting, killing 13 people, including a soldier, according to the army and police. In 2018, the Gaza Strip launched a protest movement demanding an end to the Israeli blockade and the right for Palestinians to return to the lands from which they fled or were expelled when the Jewish state was established. Hamas-backed demonstrations, often violent, escalated after Israel killed about 350 Palestinians in Gaza for more than a year.

