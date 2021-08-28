Pakistan is unlikely to rush into recognizing the Taliban

PAKISTAN may not huhurry to recognizesof the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan this time and expect regional powers like China, Russia and Iran to make their own decisions, said a prominent expert on regional security issues and terrorism.

Zahid Hussain, author i Without Win the War-The Paradox of US-Pakistan Relations in the Shadow of Afghanistan said what is happening in Afghanistan has direct consequences for Pakistan as the countries share a 2,500km long porous border and the same people living across the lines.

Only three countries Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia recognized the previous Taliban regime which imposed an ultra strict interpretation of Islam in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is not openly happy, but the changes are seen as positive for the country. There are also big fears as a radical Islamic party like the Taliban has taken control across the border, Hussain said in a webinar hosted by Daily Star (bangladesh), dawn (Pakistan) AND Jakarta Post (Indonesia) on August 26th. They are members of the Asia News Network, an alliance of 23 media in 20 Asian countries.

What happened last slightly days in Afghanistan has surprised everyone. Even the Taliban appear unprepared for the rapid outcome of the offensive and the complete collapse of the Western-backed Afghan government, said Hussain, also a columnist at dawnwith

Although Pakistan has worked with the US in its fight against terrorism, the two countries have different goals in Afghanistan.

On the one hand, Pakistan is a partner of the US in its fight against terrorism, on the other hand it has very good relations with the Taliban leadership. In fact, most of the Taliban leadership that fled Afghanistan after 2001 managed the holy site in Pakistan and from there they continued their resistance against the invading force, he said.

Recent events in Afghanistan present or few challenges for Pakistan.

Pakistan wholeheartedly supported the Taliban in the 1990s, but the the situation has changed dramatically in the last 20 years. Pakistan has its own right-wing parties and the problems of militancy and the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban will certainly increase them, he said.

Asia News Network analysts and regional experts looking at the regional implications of change in Afghanistan in a webinar titled “The Afghan Taliban: Impacts in South and Southeast Asia” recently.

Radical groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), otherwise referred to as the Pakistani Taliban, have long functioned most of them activities from across the border.

How the Taliban eatAND Given the commitment to Pakistan and also the international community to not allow any terrorist group to operate from Afghanistan, Pakistan also hopes that it could help solve its problem of cross-border militancy, he added.

But the situation is really complicated. Their goals may vary, but their views of the world are the same. Only time will tell if the Taliban can keep their promises on this issue.

Second, Pakistan is concerned about a possible influx of refugees through its porous 2500 km long border with Afghanistan. The country is already hosting about 3 million Afghan refugees and further increase in refugees will be a problem, Hussain said.

There is a strong fear that change in Afghanistan will have a major impact on regional geopolitics, he said, adding that the US, China, Russia, Iran all have major stakes here.

One can hope that this region will not again become a playground for world powers, he said. Daily News / Asia News Network