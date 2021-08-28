The teenager killed in the crash in Surrey was remembered by the family during the funeral





SURREY (NEWS 1130) – One of three teenagers killed in a tragic accident in Surrey a week ago was buried after an emotional funeral Saturday morning. 16-year-old Ronin Sharma is being remembered as the kind of kid who would light a room once he got inside. During the open service only for the family, Sharma’s brother said he never thought he would have to write a speech to give at a funeral, especially one for his younger brother. “Ronin was all you could ask of a little brother,” he said. “He was a naturally born leader, so full of love, energy, sensitivity, the list could go on forever. His desire to be the best person he could inspire me every day to be the best person I could be. ” A funeral is being held for one of the young boys killed in an accident in Surrey last week. The family of 16-year-old Ronin Sharma is attending his funeral. Sharma, 16-year-old Caleb Reimer and 17-year-old Parker Magnuson were killed when the car they were in crashed into a tree. @ NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/RSo7XmUXvx – Tarnjit Kaur Parmar (@Tarnjitkparmar) August 28, 2021 He described his brother as a person who brought joy and laughter to everyone with his smile. His sister said she could no longer be proud of the man and hockey player in which he grew up. “I would have everything in the world. To hear your voice and see your smile once again. I wish there was something I could do to get you back,” she said. “Even though you have only been here for a short period of time, I see the impact you have had on the lives of some people. And I could not be more proud. “ She said she will forever cherish all the time they spent together, including the dinner the three siblings shared just hours before the crash. “No word in the world will ever explain how much I miss him.” Sharma and his friends — 16-year-old Caleb Reimer and 17-year-old Parker Magnuson — were killed last weekend when the car where the three teenagers were crashed into a tree. Related articles: The teenagers, who were all young hockey players with the Delta Hockey Academy, were mourned by the community of the lower continent and beyond. As an investigation continues, the Mounties have discovered that speed was a factor. Reimer and Magnuson will rest next week. or GoFundMe the site created to support the families of three teenagers has exceeded its $ 50,000 target. – With files by Nikitha Martins and Hana Mae Nassar

