Jo Hamya discusses her debut novel, Three Rooms, the story of a young woman navigating housing, privileges and old age in England amid Brexit news and a rise in nationalism.

The nameless narrator of Jo Hamya’s debut novel “Three Rooms” tells himself, that you are brown and bourgeois, and the internet does not believe it exists. She wants her country, but can’t afford it – first as a research assistant at Oxford, then as a copy editor for a London-style magazine, though she can’t afford most of what the magazine presents to readers.

NO HAMYA: (Reading) There was a gap between my expectations and the reality in which I had to exist, which no one else seemed to understand. When I got home with FaceTimed and told my parents, I found it impossible to ever go into a room and meet the person with whom I would one day get a mortgage, have a child, get a dog, I would make a house, they stared at me blank. When I told my neighbor, it seemed to me that it was unlikely that a swipe would cause something good, he laughed. And although I wanted to be a good feminist, to be grateful for the advances of a post-feminist era and #MeToo, I did not want to end up alone.

SIMON: Jo Hamya read that part and joins us now from London. Thank you very much for being with us.

HAMYA: Thank you for having me.

SIMON: You have a very striking phrase where you say that life often seemed to be a choice between losing lunch and buying Mandarin & Clary Sage face wash.

HAMYA: (Laughter) Washing her face with tangerine comes after a passage where she had visited her friend’s parents’s house, and it was this face wash in their bathroom with which she washes her face after she was crying. For her, it is a very aspirational thing to have this house that she owns, which she can fill with, as you know, with things to offer to the guests to comfort and facilitate them. And so at that point in the book, she skips lunch for a few days to buy this face wash, I think I will remind myself of what she is trying to achieve wrong, because the plan she is working on is, you you know, a kind of Anglie that existed under Tony Blair, a kind of New Labor movement that was very preoccupied with social mobility. And she, of course, is working through a digitized concert economy that has been under conservative rule for a decade. And social mobility is not a proverb.

SIMON: She goes to work for a glossy magazine in London and does not seem to like the book she has to go through – I mean, there is actually active contempt for them, right? There seem to be things in sharing with your iPhone, the tyranny of yoga, things like that.

HAMYA: Oh, yes. There is a kind of critical thread throughout the book on the writing of life. So some of them are the glossy magazine in which she is, which encourages people to buy pa 2,000 chandeliers or pa 100 candles. And another side of it is a kind of what was then a trend for mostly women’s writing, essays about – well, exactly how it exists and creates a life and creates an identity in the 21st century. And all of that is being nurtured with him. I guess she finds some kind of hypocrisy in what these books offer to make your life better, but only if you start from a position in which she is already quite good. And maybe this is where her contempt comes from.

SIMON: I’m sure you had this question, and we will have much more. You were a student at Oxford. Then you worked as a copy editor for Tatler in London.

HAMYA: Mmm hmm.

SIMON: To what extent is this novel a memory?

HAMYA: It is not. (Laughter) I would like to place this book in fairly high-class or upper-middle-class settings in England, in order to compare the national policies of the time and how miserable they were. I had some sort of insight into these places and the small-scale hypocrisy that happened within them every day, which I thought would be interesting or valuable to explore in a book, just not necessarily through memories, lenses or perspective sime. So I gave it to someone else.

SIMON: It’s irresistible to point out that this was the same generation as many tech entrepreneurs who do not sleep in bed.

HAMYA: (Laughter) Yes.

SIMON: And they believe that freedom and creativity have thrived in this concert economy.

HAMYA: Right. The basis of the book – or book model – is Virginia Woolf’s “A Room of Myself,” and although she makes some contentious arguments there as well, she is somewhat free from her hypocrisy. The main thing she says is that intellectual freedom is inextricably linked to a good kind of prosperous, material life. And I do not think that someone who, without choice, did not have a bus fare, had to calculate how much they can spend on food – I do not think anyone seriously means that this has been good for their creativity or their intellectual freedom. I think your priorities are reorganized in a way that is a kind of survival mechanism more than for the creation of technology or novels.

SIMON: I gather from the afterword that you wrote this book after you left your job and returned to your parents’ house.

HAMYA: Yes.

SIMON: How was it?

HAMYA: Of course, I was extremely lucky to have been able to do that, and my parents were very generous with me. I think it was a little disappointing for all of us. I was supposed to be looking for another job, but that meant I could write this book with a little more freedom, and then I would do it, you know – this is probably one of the most important periods of my life. I feel quite blessed to have been able to do this.

SIMON: Yes. I think we both have a vested interest in this answer. Do young people working in the concert economy have enough time for novels?

HAMYA: (Laughter) Yes, I think so. I mean, I do not know about the States, but I know that book sales increased throughout the pandemic. As the precision of the work increased, so did the number of people who turned to fiction. It is probably probably the same answer that everyone gives, which is that the ways of reading may change, but the reading itself and the novels themselves remain.

SIMON: Well, let’s hope so. Jo Hamya – her debut novel, “Three Rooms”. Thank you very much for being with us.

HAMYA: Thank you, Scott.

