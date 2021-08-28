Hazara has feared for the family in Afghanistan as Canada completes the evacuation

Content of the article
The Calgian Sharif Sharifis family fled Taliban-controlled Afghanistan when he was a young boy in the 1990s, and as he recalls memories of that time, he fears for other relatives who are there now.
“I remember when I was a kid, I remember how they just kicked the door and went into the house and looked for some reason to pick you up.”
The Calgian Sharif Sharifis family fled Taliban-controlled Afghanistan when he was a young boy in the 1990s, and as he recalls memories of that time, he fears for other relatives who are there now.
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
He has been overcome by concern for the lives of his cousins, theses, uncles and their family left in Kabul because they are members of the Shiite Hazara ethnic group, a group which has historically endured numerous persecutions by the Taliban because they are religious and ethnic minorities.
They have been targeted, they are being targeted. It is not something new. We all have bitter, bitter memories of this, Sharifi said.
I remember when I was a kid, I remember how they just kicked the door and went into the house and asked for any reason to pick you up.
The Hazaras are originally from Central Asia and are believed to be descendants of Genghis Khan, the founder of the Mongol Empire, and the Mongol soldiers who conquered the region in the 13th century. But they now represent only a fraction of Afghanistan’s population.
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Sunni Taliban fundamentalists consider Shiites heretics, not true Muslims. Most Hazaras practice Shia Islam and have faced discrimination for decades.
After living under Taliban rule for two years in the 1990s, the Sharifis family fled the country. He was almost seven years old at the time.
We thought we could survive and live in the country. The Taliban had promised the same things they are promising now, right? “Unfortunately, things changed quickly after they were settled and we had to flee within an instant notice, Sharifi explained, referring to comments made by a Taliban spokesman last week that they intended to respect women’s rights within the law. islam.
Growing up in Afghanistan, Sharif was barred from attending the nearest school because of his ethnicity. And he remembers the night his family had to leave.
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Sharifis’s father was a doctor, and one day the Taliban came to the hospital, kidnapped the doctors and put them to work on the front line. His father and a small group of other doctors managed to catch their guards overnight and they fled back to their families.
They returned home and we were filled within seconds with everything we could get our hands on. And we left, Sharifi said.
I was just a kid and probably half asleep all this time. But I imagine if I had to make that decision now, the thoughts and fears I would have to catch me at any moment, never knowing what tomorrow will bring, or knowing where we are going. or if my children will have food. But that’s the best thing we could have done.
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
His family moved between neighboring countries for six years before arriving in Winnipeg on a cold day in January 2003.
There was a big shock to our system how cold it was. We had never experienced this, Sharifi said, with a laugh.
His family later moved to Edmonton for work, and about five years ago Sharif found a home in Calgary with his wife, Jihan. The couple has a two-year-old son and Sharifi is an electrical technologist who has worked all over Alberta.
While he has seen the Taliban take control in the news, Sharif has also been in contact with his relatives in Afghanistan. Some of their biggest fears are about women who have gotten an education and can now lose everything.
I can not tell you the pain and suffering they are going through now. Even though I went through it as a child, I could not fully understand it myself, Sharifi said. They are tearful and scared.
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
He said he hopes Canada will continue to help Afghan refugees in any way they can, even as Western coalition troops leave the country and air transport missions end.
Jean-Christophe Boucher, assistant professor at the University of Calgary and expert on Canada’s involvement in Afghanistan, said he would also be very concerned if there were families in Afghanistan.
He said an agreement between Iran and the current Taliban regime could help protect Hazara. Iran will only cooperate with the Taliban as long as they leave Hazara alone, as Iran has ties to Hazara, Boucher said.
For now, Iran’s anger would not be in the best interest of the Taliban, but it is possible that it may change in the future.
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Because of this, Hazara’s persecution may be limited, but it is not known how long this will last, Boucher said.
The chaos is so great in Afghanistan, it will be very difficult to have an understanding of how things will evolve once the Taliban start to really run the country.
An immediate concern, Boucher explained, is that minority groups like Hazaras have openly helped NATO countries and soldiers over the past 20 years, which can set targets on some individuals. He said rights will also be taken by women and minority groups over time.
Canada completed its air transport mission on Thursday after the evacuation of nearly 3,700 people from Afghanistan, General Wayne Eyre, Canada’s chief of defense staff, said Thursday morning.
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Eyre added that it was heartbreaking that they could not evacuate more people and they wish they could have stayed longer, however, security conditions on the ground were deteriorating. No other evacuation flights are planned.
Canada has received more than 2,500 applications for 8,000 people to come to Canada, and two-thirds have been approved. More than 1,000 have already arrived in Canada and 270 are relocating to Canadian communities after a quarantine period, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
We acknowledge that there are still many applicants who have not been able to travel to Canada under the measures of the special immigration program in Afghanistan, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a statement on Thursday.
This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.
Until the security situation stabilizes, individuals in Afghanistan need to assess their security situation to determine their options and take the necessary steps to protect their personal and family security.
Canada remains committed to relocating 20,000 Afghan refugees and will work with international partners to assist women leaders, human rights advocates, LGBTQ +, journalists and religious minorities, among others. They will partner with neighboring countries to support refugees.
The Government of Canada will also support the UN in coordinating an immediate international humanitarian response in the region, including unhindered humanitarian access to Afghanistan, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said. The support from Canadians has been tremendous and we thank all those who have already offered their support.
Sharifi said he and his wife will continue to advocate for his family and other Hazaras Shia members as they write to their MP and other federal leaders here in Canada. They are sharing their story so that others can understand their fears.
We want to feel good about ourselves as a nation. And yes, we are a great nation, and we are constantly doing great things. But let us not allow this to be an exception to this, Sharifi said.
Sources
2/ https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/hazara-expat-gripped-with-fear-for-family-in-afghanistan-as-canada-ends-evacuation-mission
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]