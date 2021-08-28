Hazara has feared for the family in Afghanistan as Canada completes the evacuation

“I remember when I was a kid, I remember how they just kicked the door and went into the house and looked for some reason to pick you up.” Photo by Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Content of the article The Calgian Sharif Sharifis family fled Taliban-controlled Afghanistan when he was a young boy in the 1990s, and as he recalls memories of that time, he fears for other relatives who are there now.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article He has been overcome by concern for the lives of his cousins, theses, uncles and their family left in Kabul because they are members of the Shiite Hazara ethnic group, a group which has historically endured numerous persecutions by the Taliban because they are religious and ethnic minorities. They have been targeted, they are being targeted. It is not something new. We all have bitter, bitter memories of this, Sharifi said. I remember when I was a kid, I remember how they just kicked the door and went into the house and asked for any reason to pick you up. The Hazaras are originally from Central Asia and are believed to be descendants of Genghis Khan, the founder of the Mongol Empire, and the Mongol soldiers who conquered the region in the 13th century. But they now represent only a fraction of Afghanistan’s population.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Sunni Taliban fundamentalists consider Shiites heretics, not true Muslims. Most Hazaras practice Shia Islam and have faced discrimination for decades. Photo by Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia After living under Taliban rule for two years in the 1990s, the Sharifis family fled the country. He was almost seven years old at the time. We thought we could survive and live in the country. The Taliban had promised the same things they are promising now, right? “Unfortunately, things changed quickly after they were settled and we had to flee within an instant notice, Sharifi explained, referring to comments made by a Taliban spokesman last week that they intended to respect women’s rights within the law. islam. Growing up in Afghanistan, Sharif was barred from attending the nearest school because of his ethnicity. And he remembers the night his family had to leave.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Sharifis’s father was a doctor, and one day the Taliban came to the hospital, kidnapped the doctors and put them to work on the front line. His father and a small group of other doctors managed to catch their guards overnight and they fled back to their families. They returned home and we were filled within seconds with everything we could get our hands on. And we left, Sharifi said. I was just a kid and probably half asleep all this time. But I imagine if I had to make that decision now, the thoughts and fears I would have to catch me at any moment, never knowing what tomorrow will bring, or knowing where we are going. or if my children will have food. But that’s the best thing we could have done.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article His family moved between neighboring countries for six years before arriving in Winnipeg on a cold day in January 2003. There was a big shock to our system how cold it was. We had never experienced this, Sharifi said, with a laugh. His family later moved to Edmonton for work, and about five years ago Sharif found a home in Calgary with his wife, Jihan. The couple has a two-year-old son and Sharifi is an electrical technologist who has worked all over Alberta. While he has seen the Taliban take control in the news, Sharif has also been in contact with his relatives in Afghanistan. Some of their biggest fears are about women who have gotten an education and can now lose everything. I can not tell you the pain and suffering they are going through now. Even though I went through it as a child, I could not fully understand it myself, Sharifi said. They are tearful and scared.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article He said he hopes Canada will continue to help Afghan refugees in any way they can, even as Western coalition troops leave the country and air transport missions end. Photo by Azin Ghaffari / Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia Jean-Christophe Boucher, assistant professor at the University of Calgary and expert on Canada’s involvement in Afghanistan, said he would also be very concerned if there were families in Afghanistan. He said an agreement between Iran and the current Taliban regime could help protect Hazara. Iran will only cooperate with the Taliban as long as they leave Hazara alone, as Iran has ties to Hazara, Boucher said. For now, Iran’s anger would not be in the best interest of the Taliban, but it is possible that it may change in the future.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Because of this, Hazara’s persecution may be limited, but it is not known how long this will last, Boucher said. The chaos is so great in Afghanistan, it will be very difficult to have an understanding of how things will evolve once the Taliban start to really run the country. An immediate concern, Boucher explained, is that minority groups like Hazaras have openly helped NATO countries and soldiers over the past 20 years, which can set targets on some individuals. He said rights will also be taken by women and minority groups over time. Canada still engages in international efforts to rescue refugees, though air transport mission ends Canada completed its air transport mission on Thursday after the evacuation of nearly 3,700 people from Afghanistan, General Wayne Eyre, Canada’s chief of defense staff, said Thursday morning.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Eyre added that it was heartbreaking that they could not evacuate more people and they wish they could have stayed longer, however, security conditions on the ground were deteriorating. No other evacuation flights are planned. Canada has received more than 2,500 applications for 8,000 people to come to Canada, and two-thirds have been approved. More than 1,000 have already arrived in Canada and 270 are relocating to Canadian communities after a quarantine period, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. We acknowledge that there are still many applicants who have not been able to travel to Canada under the measures of the special immigration program in Afghanistan, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Until the security situation stabilizes, individuals in Afghanistan need to assess their security situation to determine their options and take the necessary steps to protect their personal and family security. Canada remains committed to relocating 20,000 Afghan refugees and will work with international partners to assist women leaders, human rights advocates, LGBTQ +, journalists and religious minorities, among others. They will partner with neighboring countries to support refugees. The Government of Canada will also support the UN in coordinating an immediate international humanitarian response in the region, including unhindered humanitarian access to Afghanistan, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said. The support from Canadians has been tremendous and we thank all those who have already offered their support. Sharifi said he and his wife will continue to advocate for his family and other Hazaras Shia members as they write to their MP and other federal leaders here in Canada. They are sharing their story so that others can understand their fears. We want to feel good about ourselves as a nation. And yes, we are a great nation, and we are constantly doing great things. But let us not allow this to be an exception to this, Sharifi said. [email protected]

Tweet: @BabychStephanie

Share this article on your social network

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.