Protests over blockade become violentExBulletin







change the title Abdel Kareem Hana / AP

Abdel Kareem Hana / AP GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip Hundreds of Hamas-backed activists on Saturday launched what they said were the first in a series of night protests along the Israeli border, throwing explosives at Israeli forces who responded with direct fire. Organizers said the rallies, which will continue throughout the week, were intended to increase pressure on Israel to ease a crippling economic blockade in the Gaza Strip. “The invasion will not enjoy peace if the siege on our beloved land is not lifted,” said Abu Omar, a spokesman for the protesters. Israel and Egypt have maintained the blockade since Hamas, a group sworn to destroy Israel, took control of Gaza in 2007, a year after winning the Palestinian elections. The blockade, which restricts the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory’s economy. Israel has tightened closure since an 11-day war in May, demanding the return of the remains of two dead soldiers and freedom for two Israeli civilians believed to be in Hamas captivity. Amateur footage and photos from inside Gaza showed hundreds of Palestinian protesters engaged in Saturday’s rally. Some were seen throwing explosives and singing at celebrations as explosions sounded. The Israeli military said troops responded to the blast by firing on protesters. He said there were no Israeli casualties. Health officials in Gaza said three protesters were injured in the Israeli fire. Recent similar protests have become deadly Earlier Saturday, Gaza health officials said a 12-year-old Palestinian boy died from head injuries after being shot during a similar demonstration a week ago. Another Palestinian, identified as a member of Hamas’ military wing, was also killed in that protest, while an Israeli soldier was shot in the head from an empty distance by a protester. The soldier remains in critical condition. Hamas-linked operatives also fired a number of incendiary balloons from Gaza on Saturday afternoon, causing two fires in southern Israel, according to the Israeli fire service. Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies who have fought four wars and numerous clashes since 2007. Israel says the closure is necessary to prevent Hamas from stockpiling weapons while critics say the blockade is a collective punishment. Egypt has been trying to mediate a long-term ceasefire that would ease the stalemate and appeared to be making progress last week when it pressured Hamas to curb a border protest Wednesday. The next day, Israel said it was easing some of the trade restrictions in Gaza by allowing vehicles, goods and equipment for reconstruction projects to enter the Palestinian enclave. Israel said the relief could be further extended if things remain calm. The Israeli government reached an agreement with Qatar on August 19 allowing the Gulf country to resume aid payments to families in Gaza, a move aimed at easing tensions with Hamas. Israel suspended aid payments in May, saying the measure was necessary to ensure Hamas did not benefit from cash injections. But Saturday night’s protest showed that violence could soon escalate again. At least 260 Palestinians were killed during the Gaza-Israel war in May, including 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza health ministry. Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants. Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with a soldier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/08/28/1032087661/gaza-israel-border-protests-clashes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos