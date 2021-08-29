I said. residents urged to remain vigilant one month after restrictions on COVID-19 lifted: Health expert





It has been more than a month since the Saskatchewan government lifted all COVID-19 health restrictions. However, the virus is not attracting a Houdini and is not disappearing, but doctors say we can help stop the spread. Cases confirmed with COVID-19 continue to rise with 369 new cases in Saskatchewan on Saturday.















Health experts warned and expected cases will increase after all health restrictions on July 11th. They are also putting pressure on people to get both of their vaccinations. The story goes down the ad Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) Clinical Microbiologist Dr. Joseph Blondeau said vaccines have been administered at gunpoint at a successful rate up to this point, but that number needs to increase. “Obviously, we would like the vaccination rate to be hit 100 percent,” Dr Blondeau said. “No one knows for sure what the ideal vaccination percentage number is, but we are throwing around the 80 percent figure.” According to the JSC, 78 percent of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 12 have a vaccine, while 69 percent have been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,466,779 vaccines were administered. Read more: Increase in COVID-19 cases in Regina long-term care homes results from invalid tests: province Dr Blondeau said having accurate information is vital. He added that asking a doctor or health expert would be the tool of choice to get answers to any questions. “Get the answers you are looking for to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Blondeau. “If you are confused or have concerns, please talk to someone who knows, do not rely on social media.” “There are a lot of vaccines left; it’s not too late to do your kicks. “ Read more: COVID-19: Compulsory masks for elementary students, staff at Saskatoon schools The story goes down the ad Blondeau added that the Delta variant is a concern now in the province, however, they will have to pay close attention to any new variant that may develop as they can affect the entire population, not just those who are not vaccinated. Blondeau said one possible solution is reinforcing blows. He mentioned how the United States is looking at reinforcements. If booster shooting is a way we go down, health experts in the US say they would be given approximately eight months after a person’s second dose. Related News © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

