Jagmeet Singh visits Laurentian University, declares lack of federal bankruptcy support
NDP Federal Leader Jagmeet Singh visited Sudbury University on Saturday morning for a campaign halt, criticizing the Liberal government for not doing more to support Laurentian University and vowing to immediately remove interest on federal student loans if elected.
An NDP press release said the party will also forgive up to $ 20,000 in student loan debt, double the amount of federal grants, and will not require graduates to pay the federal portion of their loans for five years.
The current federal grace period before payment begins is six months after a student leaves school.
“In this pandemic, the students have been hit really hard. And we want to make sure you know the New Democrats will be there for the students,” Singh said, announcing the plan on a terrace at Sudbury University, one of the schools. Of the federation at Laurentian University.
Singh said the Liberal government has earned $ 4 billion through student loan interest since taking power in 2015. A report on the Student Credit Program in Canada in 2018-2019 cited $ 2.25 billion in federal interest income between 2016 and 2019.
The MDP announced its intention to waive the interest on the student loan and to forgive some debts in March this year, long before the start of the official campaign period.
The 2021 budget approved by the current Parliament has already extended a pause on student loan interest until March 31, 2023. The MDP promise would make that move permanent.
Singh also said Laurentian University and its federation schools were crucial to the north, helping northern students study closer to home. He said the current financial crisis in Laurentian and its federation universities could have been avoided if the Trudeau government “had heard people say, ‘we want to save this university’.”
Competitive race for riding in Sudbury
Many experts cite Sudbury federal riding as one to view this election, as incumbent MP Paul Lefebvre has chosen not to run again. Vivian Lapointe is replacing him as a liberal candidate.
Singh is the first federal leader to visit the race in this election. NDP Sudbury candidate Nadia Verrelli spoke first to introduce Singh and described the disappointment she and her former Laurentian University colleagues felt when the university began restructuring.
Verrelli said she did not feel support from the Liberal party when the crisis started and she said NDP MPs forced an urgent debate in the House of Commons to seek action on the issue.
“It was the MDP that attended the SOS meetings and listened to our stories. It was the MDP that worked with us and for us. And it will be the MDP that will continue to work for this community,” she said.
The voter participates to support the former colleague
Dan Scott from Sudbury, who works at Laurentian University, said he thinks Verrelli brings a knowledge base to her politics through her doctorate in political science. He said he would expect an NDP government to face fewer scandals than the many issues related to the current liberal government such as SNC-Lavalin and WE Charity.
“I have to believe that the MDP can do a better job of governing without taking those wrong steps and have a more honest relationship with the indigenous peoples, by not taking them to court instead of give them the benefits … that they have won the court battles, “he said.
Election day is September 20, although there are preliminary poll dates and mailing options available. Details are at Canada Election Websitewith
