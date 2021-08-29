Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday, August 28th





Calgary THE LAST Alberta reported 1,168 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday with a positivity rate of 10.09 percent, as the number of people hospitalized with the virus reached 336. Alberta reported over 1,000 new cases of COVID-10 for the third day in a row on Friday Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a kick-off at a vaccination clinic for the homeless in Calgary on June 2nd. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Latest COVID-19 issues: Alberta announced 1,168 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, from 11,565 tests.

of COVID-19 on Friday, from 11,565 tests. The province is currently leading the country in the new daily COVID cases.

There 9,655 active cases throughout Albertan of 599 from the previous day.

throughout Albertan of 599 from the previous day. Since last Friday, the vast majority of active cases are among the unvaccinated (73 percent), followed by partially vaccinated (11.6 percent). Only 15 percent of cases are people who have been fully vaccinated, according to Alberta Health. There 336 persons treated in hospital , 74 of whom were in intensive care beds.

, 74 of whom were in intensive care beds. But two of them ICU beds for COVID ( 97.3 percent ) Were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 77.1 percent of non-ICU patients were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said on Twitter on Friday.

beds for COVID ( ) Were and 77.1 percent of were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said on Twitter on Friday. Four more deaths were reported Friday, bringing Alberta’s total to 2,364 dead with

with E degree of positivity was 10.09 percent.

was 10.09 percent. E Value R , which represents the number of people infected by each infected person, was 1.19 (with a confidence interval of 1.16-1.23) from 16-22 August.

, which represents the number of people infected by each infected person, was (with a confidence interval of 1.16-1.23) from 16-22 August. 236,935Albertans are considered to have was healed by COVID-19.

by COVID-19. Alberta has now identified a case ofK417N, known as the delta plus variant. Latest on hospital blasts: The province says that since August 27 there are COVID-19 spreads at nineAHS and Covenant Health acute care facilities: North Zone

Edmonton Zone: Gray Nun Community Hospital.

South Zone: Regional Medicine Hat Hospital. Chinook Regional Hospital. Cardston Health Center. Crowsnest Pass Health Center.

Calgary Zone: Peter Lougheed Center. Foothills Medical Center. Rockyview General Hospital.

Alberta’s doctor disappointed the province that did not restore the mask mandate Dr Michelle Bailey of the Alberta Medical Association says Power & Politics, the delta variant and the lack of more pandemic measures contributed to an increase in cases in the province. 7:05 Latest on restrictions and reopenings: The Alberta government said on August 13 that due to rising COVID-19 cases and higher non-ICU hospitalizations than expected, it would halt its controversial move to remove more public health measures on August 16 and would hold them in place for another six weeks until September 27, including: Mandatory camouflage orders on public transport, taxis and travel stocks. This includes school buses. Mandatory isolation for 10 days for those with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result. Testing at assessment centers for each symptomatic individual.

on August 16 and would hold them in place for another six weeks until September 27, including: As of July 29, the Alberta government made the following changes: Quarantine for close contacts is no longer mandatory but recommended. Contact trackers no longer announces close contacts. Contact trackers will continue to investigate high-risk environments such as ongoing care facilities. Asymptomatic testing no longer recommended.

Calgary hockey is implementing a demand for mask for all athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers, effective until 27 August, at least until 27 September.

for all athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers, effective until 27 August, at least until 27 September. Cityof Calgary is postponing mandatory return to work for city employees until October. 20

or vaccination mandate will apply to Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium , Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. announced Monday.

will apply to , Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. announced Monday. Everything event staff, employees AND fans who are right for vaccines must be fully vaccinated to attend live events. The target date for the implementation of the policy is September 15.

AND for vaccines to attend live events. The target date for the implementation of the policy is September 15. Fans hoping to attend the events at Edmonton Rogers Place they will either have to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test on hand before entering the building, Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) said on Tuesday.

they will either have to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test on hand before entering the building, Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) said on Tuesday. All Rogers Place staff, contractors and volunteers should be fully vaccinated.

E Calgary Board of Education announced Thursday that I am reopening registration for it online learning opportunities due to ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic. The school board initially closed enrollment for CBe-learn on April 23 and did not plan to allow further enrollment.

announced Thursday that I am reopening registration for it due to ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic. The school board initially closed enrollment for CBe-learn on April 23 and did not plan to allow further enrollment. E Calgary Board of Education AND Calgary Catholic School District it was announced last week that the masks will have to be worn by students and K-12 staff at the beginning of the school year.

AND it was announced last week that the masks will have to be worn by students and K-12 staff at the beginning of the school year. Edmonton Public Schools requires all staff and students to wear masks while inside. At Edmonton Catholic Schools, masks are mandatory in common areas for all staff and students from Grades 4 to 12, and are recommended but not required for all staff and students during class.

requires all staff and students to wear masks while inside. At Edmonton Catholic Schools, masks are mandatory in common areas for all staff and students from Grades 4 to 12, and are recommended but not required for all staff and students during class. Both Edmonton school districts aim to work with Alberta Health Services to provide pop-up vaccination clinics for older students.

As of August 30, students and staff at Calgary University Mount Royal will be required to declare that they are fully vaccinated or they will have high participation in frequent rapid tests and complete one daily self-monitoring for symptoms before coming to campus.

will be required to or they will have high participation in and complete one before coming to campus. Masks will also be mandatory in all interior spaces at MRUcampus, including classrooms, laboratories, corridors and meeting / study rooms.

in all interior spaces at MRUcampus, including classrooms, laboratories, corridors and meeting / study rooms. IN University of Alberta, University of Calgary and University of Lethbridge, anyone who is not fully vaccinated will have to undergo regular rapid testing from September 1, schools announced in a joint statement Tuesday morning. Edmonton MacEwan University is also planning to implement rapid testing for students who are not vaccinated.

anyone who is not fully vaccinated will have to undergo regular rapid testing from September 1, schools announced in a joint statement Tuesday morning. Edmonton is also planning to implement rapid testing for students who are not vaccinated. The four schools are also seeking to wear masks in closed public areas where physical distancing is not possible.

At Calgary’s KAMPI SAIT, and Edmonton NAIT Campus , as well as in Concordia University and Edmonton , masks are required for all those who are effective indoors August 23. Bow Valley College will require indoor masks from 19 August.

and Edmonton , as well as in , masks are required for all those who are effective indoors August 23. will require indoor masks from 19 August. E The United States said Friday it was extending restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry border points with Canada up to September 21st. Tips for school concerns as you grow up with COVID-19 Are you worried about going back to school while COVID-19 is on the rise? Here are some things to keep in mind from Dr. Raj, as when vaccines may be available for children under 12 years of age. 4:59 Latest on vaccines: Alberta Health says it is working to improve access to digital immunization records, something some Albertans have been struggling with in recent weeks. Most Albertans are able to access health information through the online test tool MyHealth Records, but three vaccinated adults told CBC News on Wednesday that they had encountered problems with the system.

Spokesman Chris Bourdeau said in an email statement that Alberta Health “is investigating the data individually and is working to provide more resources to make immunization registration investigations more timely.” He said Alberta Health is also working to make it easier to access MyHealth Records and that soon, Albertans will be able to use it to print a paper card showing immunizations.

Says the province 77.6 percent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69.2 percent have had two doses. Of Alberta’s total population, about 58.8 percent have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69.2 percent have had two doses. Of Alberta’s total population, about 58.8 percent have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is considerable lower than the national average. Across Canada, 65.6 per cent of the general population and 75.1 per cent of those aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated. About 72.7 percent of the general population, or 83.2 percent of those age 12 and older, have received at least one dose since August. 25, according to the CBC vaccine tracker.

Across Canada, 65.6 per cent of the general population and 75.1 per cent of those aged 12 and over have been fully vaccinated. About 72.7 percent of the general population, or 83.2 percent of those age 12 and older, have received at least one dose since August. 25, according to the CBC vaccine tracker. Canadian imams are calling on members of the Muslim community to be vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The Calgary-based Supreme Islamic Council of Canada issued a joint statement showing “great, undeniable scientific evidence” of vaccine protection, as the fourth wave mainly targets unvaccinated people. The group says delaying or avoiding vaccination, unless under the advice of a medical expert gives life in danger, which contradicts the teachings of Islam.

are calling on members of the Muslim community to be vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The Calgary-based Supreme Islamic Council of Canada issued a joint statement showing “great, undeniable scientific evidence” of vaccine protection, as the fourth wave mainly targets unvaccinated people. The group says delaying or avoiding vaccination, unless under the advice of a medical expert gives life in danger, which contradicts the teachings of Islam. Four universities in Alberta hope a new competition will help vaccinate more young people. Concordia University of Edmonton, the University of Lethbridge, NorQuest College and MacEwan University are urging all high school students across the county to create media that encourages their peers to be vaccinated through facts and creativity.

hope a new competition will help vaccinate more young people. Concordia University of Edmonton, the University of Lethbridge, NorQuest College and MacEwan University are urging all high school students across the county to create media that encourages their peers to be vaccinated through facts and creativity. Alberta government says it expects a decision by September on whether to offer COVID-19 vaccine reinforcing strokes for people with compromised immune systems, as US health officials recommended that additional protection be made available to all Americans. Starting September 7, the temporary COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be set up in schools for students in grades 7 through 12 and for teachers and staff.

for students in grades 7 through 12 and for teachers and staff. The federal government will soon request it all public servants to be vaccinated a mandate that will also be implemented by Crown corporations and other federation-regulated businesses in the coming weeks.

a mandate that will also be implemented by Crown corporations and other federation-regulated businesses in the coming weeks. Starts soon, all commercial passengers and passengers on inter-provincial trains and large maritime vessels with overnight accommodations (such as tourist trips) will need to be vaccinated. Accommodations will be made for “those few who are unable to be vaccinated”, such as testing and screening. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isdetailed regional breakdownof active cases as reported by the province on Friday. Calgary Zone : 2,838.

: 2,838. Edmonton area : 3,026.

: 3,026. Southern zone : 1,074.

: 1,074. Northern zone : 1,666.

: 1,666. Central area : 1,025.

: 1,025. Unknown: 26 Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: With files from The Canadian Press

