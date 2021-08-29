International
Taliban promises of press freedom have already been broken as journalists face harassment and attacks
The night of September 10, 2001 always stays with me. It was the first night I could put my hand on my ex-spouses ’previous belly and feel my older daughter move inside. I was ecstatic. The next morning, I still had a massive smile on my face as I showed up at work and quickly started telling everyone I knew. I was still smiling as we all sat down to our morning meeting when a security guard told us that a plane had hit one of the towers at the World Trade Center, just a few miles away.
We quickly turned on a TV just in time to watch a second plane hit the next tower. The smile I had worn the night before was quickly gone.
My daughter is now a college student and for the rest of her life the United States and our allies have fought in Afghanistan. Now, 20 years later, the Taliban are back in power as they were on that fateful morning in 2001.
When they last ruled the country, from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban used a harsh form of sharia law to control the nation and its people. They banned television, movies, music, and all visual representations of living creatures, including humans.
The women were barred from school and work, forced to wear a burqa outside their homes, and had to be accompanied by a male relative when they were out of the house. The Taliban also destroyed cultural treasures they saw as un-Islamic. Penalties for violating the rules could be harsh, and executions were not uncommon.
The Taliban have said they will not take revenge against those who worked for Western powers or the former Afghan government. They have also said that there will be no violence against women, who will be allowed to work and study.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also spoke about it Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that no threats or punishments will be carried out against journalists. He added: We will respect the freedom of the press, because media reporting will be beneficial to society and will be able to help correct the mistakes of executives.
Through this statement to RSF, we declare to the world that we recognize the important role of the media.
But the Taliban’s commitment to those promises has already begun to wane, less than two weeks after they came to power. There were reports of the killing, detention and intimidation of the Taliban people all over the country. Amnesty International has reported that the Taliban have killed a number of Hazaras, an ethnic group of Shiite Muslims who have been persecuted by the Taliban in the past. And reports of people being beaten and killed while trying to flee the country are widespread.
There have been reports of attacks and harassment on journalists, and refusal in some cases to allow women to work. Two women broadcasters for Radio Television Afghanistan, Shabnum Dawran and Khadija Amin, have been stopped from her offices by Taliban members who took control of the station. Male journalists are allowed in.
Journalists Babrak Amirzada and Mahmood Naeemi were beaten by militants as they covered protests against Taliban rule in Jalalabad. Los Angeles Times’ Marcus Yam was attacked along with a fellow journalist at a similar event in Kabul, a trial narrated in part for LA Timeswith
Taliban militants have also raided homes journalists across the country. The house of Khadija Ashrafi, the manager or Bakhtar News Agency, was raided in Ghazni, while Zalmay Latifi, director of Radio and TV Enikass, ransacked his house in Kabul. The Taliban have also raided the homes of at least three employees of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. In search of one of the Taliban militant journalists killed one of the journalists’ family members and injured anotherwith
All over the place, around 100 privately owned media outlets have been shut down, according to Reporters Without Borders, mostly outside the capital. Those in Kabul, while still working, face daily threats.
