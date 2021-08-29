Khairy is now chief of Covid-19

BERA: All vaccination-related programs and health strategies related to Covid-19 will henceforth be handled only by the Ministry of Health (MoH) through the newly appointed Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), now headed by former Datuk Seri Minister of Health Dr Adham Baba, will focus on research and development (R&D) to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

Prior to that, there were two related ministries, MoH and Mosti, respectively, in addition to a committee chaired by two ministers, two general secretaries and two general directors.

Initial assignment: Ismail Sabri (center) visiting the graves of his parents in Kampung Lubuk Kawah, Temerloh. Bernama

Quite is quite difficult if it remains as two because they may have different views etc.

Most will focus on producing their own vaccine because if Thailand can announce that it is producing its own vaccine, then Malaysia can do the same.

This is because Covid-19 will be endemic and will be around us like dangs, which means that vaccines are still needed.

(And) this is why Most needs to focus (on this) so that we do not depend on foreign countries, because when the number of cases around the world increases and we still depend (on the supply of vaccines) from abroad, this will cause supplies to be affected by Me

“If we could produce our own vaccines, the situation would be different,” Ismail Sabri told a news conference after witnessing the Predators 1/2021 drill series, which was also attended by Defense Forces Chief Jen Tan Sri Affendi. Buang and army chief Jen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain at Kampung Batu Bor near here yesterday.

The two-week program, which began Tuesday and was carried out by the Malaysian Army through its elite Terendak-based 10th Brigade elite unit, Melaka, included large-scale training for about 1,900 officers and personnel.

In a related matter, the Prime Minister said that he had informed the MoH through the Director General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that factories, especially those with many foreign workers, could set up vaccination centers (PPVs) to prevent overcrowding. like what had happened in the PPV of Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

He said the overcrowding raised concerns that those queuing for their vaccines could become infected as images that went viral on social media showed that the instructions for physical distancing were not being followed.

We also hope factories can buy their own vaccines as this would be faster. He also said factories with 80% of their workers fully vaccinated could resume operation.

I believe the cost of vaccines is not that expensive compared to the losses suffered if they continue to remain closed, he said.

The Prime Minister said he had also informed Dr Noor Hisham to add more PPVs by car as they were not costly to operate and had no close contact with others during the queue.

Asked if vaccinations against Covid-19 should be made mandatory, Ismail Sabri said as the priority of governments was to ensure the safety of the people, this could be an opportunity if many continue to refuse the vaccine as they may continue to infect others.

In the decision not to appoint a deputy prime minister to his cabinet, he said his predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin also chose not to have a deputy when he was first appointed, but added that the situation could always change.

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the graves of his parents Yaakob Abdul Rahman and Wan Jah Wan Mamat in Kampung Lubuk Kawah, Temerloh.

In a special function, Ismail Sabri, who is an MP from Bera, presented food baskets to the representatives of Kampung Kuala Bera village and surrounding areas in a short ceremony at the Kuala Bera Jamek Masjid here.

He was warmly received by a group of residents who took the opportunity to congratulate him.

Ismail Sabri also distributed food baskets to representatives of several villages at Tengku Abdullah Mosque, Kuala Triang here. Bernama