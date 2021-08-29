Victoria Covid Update: Daniel Andrews extends block after 92 new cases | Victoria

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has ruled out the possibility of ending Covid’s blockade this Thursday, as the state announced on Sunday 92 new cases of community broadcasting, its highest daily total this year.

Alas, with these kinds of numbers, it is right for us to be as early as possible and make it clear to the community that we will not be able to open up, to remove all these rules, in just a few days, Tha Andrews.

We will receive advice in the coming days. Decisions will also be made and they will be announced very soon after that, as we have always done. These are difficult numbers.

Andrews said Victorian authorities are determined to avoid the massive increase in Covid-19 cases and the strain on the health care system that New South Wales is experiencing. NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian announced on Sunday 1,218 new cases with Covid, Australia’s highest daily total seen since the pandemic began.

If you look at the experience, for example, in NSW at the moment, I’m sure there are thousands of nurses, thousands of doctors, who are struggling with the fact that very soon, presumably, they will have 1,000 patients in the hospital, Andrews said.

We can avoid it. We have avoided this to this point and are determined to do it again.

I know there is pain and there are challenges and it is difficult, but getting out of hand, completely out of hand, is much harder. Much harder.

Of the 92 new Victorias cases, only 63 are related to popular groups. The source of the remaining 29 cases is still under investigation.

People wear face masks in Melbourne on Sunday. Photo: James Ross / AAP

The Sunday announcement brings the total number of active community cases to 773. There are currently 44 Victorians in the hospital, 13 of whom are in the ICU and nine seeking a ventilator.

Victoria Covid-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar said most of the new cases were related to the northern and western suburbs of Melbourne.

Over two-thirds [of cases] are connected within the northern and western suburbs and this is the largest concentration of cases we have outside the Shepparton area.

Authorities are watching a growing group in the regional city of Shepparton, which now has 94 Covid cases in total, in 37 families. Community members continued to crowd out for Covid testing: over 1,300 tests administered in the area on Saturday, bringing the total to 23,000 in the blast.

Two school buildings in the area that were previously considered hotspots have also reduced their risk factor, freeing 1,000 primary primary contacts from isolation.

Authorities were also closely monitoring an explosion off the coast of Port Melbourne.